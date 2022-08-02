Azure Gleam Chapter 11 - Reprisal

www.ign.com
Related
IGN
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Voice Cast and Plot Details Revealed
IGN can exclusively reveal the voice cast of and an exclusive new photo from Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the forthcoming animated sequel to 2020’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and 2021’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise from Midway...
IGN
Elden Ring Had One of the Biggest Game Launches on YouTube, Ever
In its first 60 days of release, Elden Ring became one of YouTube's biggest ever gaming launches, seeing well over 3 billion combined video views. In stats shared exclusively with IGN, Elden Ring saw 3.4 billion views in the two months after launch, dwarfing the next name on the list, GTA 5 on 1.9 billion. Of course, YouTube has grown since GTA's launch in 2013, making that something of an unfair comparison – but the far more recent Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) saw 1.4 billion, so it's clear quite how successful Elden Ring has been.
IGN
Achievements and Trophies
Welcome to IGN's complete list of Gotham Knights achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide.
IGN
Gotham Knights: Revealing 28 Superhero Suits (and How They Were Made) - IGN First
Gotham Knights will include a lot of superhero suits for your characters to wear – and we have the designs for 28 of them to show you. From suits inspired by classic cartoons, to a set designed by a bona fide comic book legend, developer Warner Bros. Games Montréal has drawn from DC’s rich history, but created some truly new ideas for how Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood could look in their take on the Batman universe.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Get an Inside Look at D&D's Spelljammer Revival
Announced earlier this year, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space is an update to the classic D&D setting for Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons. We recently sat in on a briefing with Lead Designer Chris Perkins who walked us through what's included the various editions of the books as well as some of the new rules and creatures coming to this revised spacefaring fantasy realm.
ARTS・
IGN
Why Bullet Train is the New Summer Blockbuster to Look Forward To
Disclaimer: This article is brought to you by Sony Pictures. Bullet train is the latest action-packed thriller from Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, and adapted from the book by Kōtarō Isaka. Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin who's determined to execute his latest mission peacefully, but his objective quickly puts him in the path of deadly adversaries from around the world.
IGN
The Batgirl Cancellation: Why It Happened, the Social Media Fallout, And More
What happened to Batgirl? That’s the question on everyone’s lips today after Warner Bros. Discovery unceremoniously canceled the upcoming Batgirl movie. Starring Leslie Grace in her first outing as the titular heroine, Batgirl was about to pave the way for the resurgence of the DC Extended Universe. Michael Keaton was back as Batman. J.K. Simmons was reprising the role of Commissioner Gordon. Brendan Fraser was about to make a triumphant return to the big screen as the film’s pyromaniacal villain.
IGN
A YouTuber Turned a Toilet Into a Gaming PC
Look, we've all stumbled upon some wacky stuff when making our way down the YouTube rabbit hole, but few of us ever expected to come across a functional toilet that also contains a gaming PC built into its tank. And yet here we are in 2022 at the peak of humanity's technological achievements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
The 10 Best Jack Black Movies of All Time
After years as a working actor, comedian, and musician (as one half of righteous comedy-metal duo Tenacious D), Jack Black broke out huge at the top of this century, landing roles in big time blockbusters, breathtaking animation, and even his own starring vehicles. With a wicked wit, dulcet tones, and...
IGN
Batgirl Canceled: Every DC Movie and Series Affected by the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger
Recent months haven't been particularly kind to DC fans. The shocking news that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the nearly completed Batgirl movie is just the latest in a series of cancellations and major changes involving high-profile DC projects. Nor is it likely to be the last. As shown by the sudden disappearance of several films from the HBO Max library, WBD is aggressively cleaning house as part of its efforts to cut costs following a very expensive merger.
IGN
Batman (Bruce Wayne)
This page contains information on the character Batman (Bruce Wayne) and their biography in Gotham Knights. This includes their backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to them leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. Voice Actor - Michael Antonakos. Batman's...
IGN
How Long Is Too Long for a Game? - Beyond 761
On this week's episode of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Mark Medina and Jada Griffin to dive into a question we've faced when playing many a game: when is a game too long, when does a game last for just the right amount of time, and are there any games that are too short and we wished lasted longer?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Robin (Tim Drake)
This page contains information on the character Robin (Tim Drake) and their biography in Gotham Knights. This includes their backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to them leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. Voice Actor - Sloane Morgan Siegel.
IGN
Nightwing (Dick Grayson)
This page contains information on the character Nightwing (Dick Grayson) and their biography in Gotham Knights. This includes their backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to them leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. The original sidekick to use the...
IGN
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Trailer Is Here and it Looks Breathtaking
Netflix has released the full trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is an anime adaptation of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. The series is set to release in September, and after giving us some teasers and the opening sequence, the first full trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is here. Netflix first announced...
IGN
Batgirl (Barbara Gordon)
This page contains information on the character Batgirl (Barbara Gordon) and their biography in Gotham Knights. This includes their backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to them leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. Voice Actress - America Young. Batgirl's...
IGN
Prey Video Review
Prey debuts on Hulu on Aug. 5, 2022. Review by Tom Jorgensen. Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey never lets up. It’s full of the Predator franchise’s trademark violence and tension, but it’s the ferocious, star-making turn from Amber Midthunder that stands as its greatest strength. The movie’s sole focus on her lead character, Naru, means that the supporting roster comes off a little wooden, but when Prey’s tracking the young warrior’s duel with the Predator -- full of powerful imagery and creative kills -- it rarely falters.
IGN
Jurassic World Primal Ops Cinematic Launch Trailer
Jurassic World Primal Ops entrusts players with an assignment only they can fulfill: to save dinosaurs from their enemies and create a balanced coexistence with humans. With a deep dinosaur collection, upgrade system and action-packed missions, Jurassic World Primal Ops is an exciting top-down mobile game that you can download right now.
IGN
Andor: New Star Wars Show Gets a Delay, and a New Trailer
Disney has revealed a new trailer for Andor – but also revealed that it's been delayed to September 21. The upcoming Disney+ series was originally set to begin on August 31, but has been pushed back almost a month. It will now begin with a three-episode premiere. Disney hasn't...
IGN
Best Movies to Watch on Apple TV+ in the UAE and Qatar for August 2022
Want to watch the best Apple TV shows on Apple TV+? We're here to help. While Apple's library isn't nearly as deep as its competitors on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, it grows with new and splashy originals that often feature big stars. It's slowly evolving into an excellent streaming service.
Comments / 0