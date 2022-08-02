www.thecoastlandtimes.com
Myrtle Beach chef earns spot in national seafood competition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach native is bringing the Grand Strand name to a national seafood stage after earning a spot in this year’s Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Hamilton Vereen, born and raised in Myrtle Beach, is one of 14 chefs who earned a spot in...
Curtis A. Lee
Curtis Alexander Lee, 61, of Camden, died suddenly July 29, 2022 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Curtis was born in Norfolk, Va. on May 8, 1961 to John D. Lee and Edith M. Dowdy Lee. Survivors include wife Pam Lee and daughter Stacie Lee. In addition to his parents, he...
Highest paying jobs in Florence, South Carolina that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Florence, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New courses in trades and technical fields offered at BCCC
Beaufort County Community College’s Division of Continuing Education is offering a number of courses – some in the evenings – in technical fields and trades to help students start in a new career or build on their skills. All of these courses are free under the Beaufort Promise, according to BCCC. Fundamentals of carpentry will be offered at Mattamuskeet High School in Hyde County. Four of the courses are parallel classes, meaning that students who successfully finish the courses can earn “credit for prior learning” if they choose to continue in an associate degree or diploma program.
WMBF
$300K winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Murrells Inlet won $300,000 playing the lottery on Tuesday. The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Lowes Foods at Hwy 707. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, August 2, for a prize of...
Mamie Brimmage celebrated for service to Hyde County Schools
The Hyde County Board of Education recognized director of nutrition Mamie Brimmage for 28 years of service to Hyde County Schools. “We appreciate her invaluable contributions to the school system and wish her a healthy and pleasant retirement,” stated a release from HCS. “Job well done!”. Brimmage is...
Man charged with starting July fire on North Myrtle Beach island
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by the university. Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested by North […]
Shine Cafe in Downtown Conway is a local hidden gem
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness. A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden. Come along...
One of the Most Architecturally-Significant Homes in America
A father’s ploy to get his son out of Nazi Germany resulted in Myrtle Beach getting one of our country’s most architecturally-significant homes. It’s called Youpon Dunes, named for a type of holly bush that is sometimes spelled yaupon. It is historically-significant locally because it was the winter residence of the visionary Simeon B. Chapin who was instrumental in Myrtle Beach’s early development. But on a national scale, it is one of the earliest, freestanding Postmodern, homes in the country. In fact, the MoMA, The Museum of Modern Art in New York, held an exhibition, in the summer of 1933 (July 10th through September 30th), solely for the designs of this house before it was even built.
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
Residents First S1: E3 The Horrors of S.C. Family Court
In this episode of Residents First, MyrtleBeachSC News takes a look at one woman’s treatment by the S.C. Family Court system. We are joined by mother of two, local resident Laura Parker. Born in Conway, S.C., Laura is just one of the more than dozen we have covered who are puzzled by the state of affairs with S.C. Family Court.
Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts closing after passing of beloved owner
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts is closing its doors after the passing of the beloved owner, Clayton Matthews. The community is remembering Matthews for the positive person he was. He called everyone sweetie, was a big supporter of Coastal Carolina baseball and was friends with nearly everyone in the Market Common community.
Kitty Hawk to buy former Sentara Healthcare property
Pasquotank County attorney Mike Cox confirmed Tuesday morning that the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to accept a $4.1 million bid from Town of Kitty Hawk officials to buy a 6-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. Pasquotank has owned the Dare County property since...
Victim in Nacho Hippo shooting in North Myrtle Beach dies from injuries, coroner says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County coroner says the victim in the North Myrtle Beach shooting last week succumbed to his injuries. The shooting happened inside Nacho Hippo on North Beach Boulevard, according to the report. The victim, identified as Quentin Johnson, 26, died Sunday at 12:22...
City Of Myrtle Beach, Beach Service, must pay $20.7M in wrongful death drowning lawsuit
A jury has awarded a Maryland family $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of paying attention to safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiff is Maswaet Abel. Maswaet was the fiancé of Zurihun Wolde of...
Family of lifeguards help keep beachgoers safe
Lifeguards Carly and Ellie Gardill pose with their dog Punkin after competing in several ocean rescue events held on the beach recently in Kill Devil Hills. The Gardill sisters, along with brother Nick, lifeguard for Duck and Southern Shores. All of the ocean rescue services from Corolla to Ocracoke competed...
Town of Manteo sets National Night Out event
National Night out returns to the Town of Manteo on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The free, fun community-police awareness event is set for 4 to 7 p.m. at Cartwright Park on Bideford Street adjacent to the Keeper Richard Etheridge Statue and Pea Island Cookhouse Museum. The afternoon event features food...
Georgetown Police searching for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing since Friday afternoon. Joseph Wesley Blake, 31, was last seen at about 3 p.m. Friday walking in the woods in the area of Ridge Street in Georgetown, police say. Anyone...
Reflections by the Sea: Column turned into book in hopes of creating ripple effect
Even the tiniest of pebbles can create ripples when dropped in a large body of water. When Betsy Ore Glass began photographing life at the beach and reflecting on how her surroundings tied into faith, she had hoped it would have a lasting effect on those whom it reached. She now offers a body of work – Reflections by the Sea – that was crafted to share compassion, glorification of God and breathtaking imagery.
2 killed in crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, NCHP says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, authorities said. It happened on Highway 130 near Raynham Road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway 130 was blocked in both directions for several hours before reopening about 1:45 […]
