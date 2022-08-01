Read on www.wdtv.com
WV sales tax weekend begins today
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping. That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday. From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school...
Sandra Marie Owens
Sandra Marie Owens, 63 of Fairmont departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia Edith Marie Crawford and Robert E. Crawford. Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Charles Owens Jr. of 44 years. She is also survived by her daughter Tonya Talkington and her husband Scott Talkington of Clarksburg; daughter Ashley Owens of Clarksburg; granddaughter Caydence Owens; stepdaughter Sheila Meadows of Stonewood; step granddaughter Hannah Meadows; step grandson Thomas Ward; great granddaughter Norah Grey. She leaves behind two brothers, Robert E. Crawford Jr., and his wife Donna of Clarksburg; Eddie Crawford of Morgantown; two sisters Brenda Walls of Morgantown and Vicki Dix and her husband Mike of Jane Lew. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Owens was also preceded in death by two sisters; Tammy Crawford and Debbie Marshall and three brothers; Tommy Bush, Billie Crawford and Dennis Crawford. Sandy worked as a personal care giver and a homemaker. Her favorite job was raising her daughters and helping raise her granddaughter Caydence. Tonya refers to her mom as her “biggest cheerleader” for anything she has ever accomplished in her life, and she would not be the person she is today if it wasn’t for her mom. Ashley and Caydence refer to her as their “best friend” as they knew they could always confide in her with anything. She loved teaching her granddaughter Caydence how to bake and cook, especially how to make spaghetti and meatballs. Sandy loved going to Florida to visit Tonya and Scott and going out on the boat. She loved to sing and dance and listen to music. She loved her family more than anything and always put them before herself. Sandy frequently made sure to tell them just how proud of them she was and just how much she loved each one of them. Sandy and her husband enjoyed taking long drives together, working in the garden and watching Jeopardy and UFC fighting. On her own time, when she wasn’t cleaning the house, she loved watching the Andy Griffith show. Sandy loved everyone that she met, and she always saw the good in everyone. She loved to have fun and act silly, and she most definitely knew how to light up a room! She was given the nickname “Sandy Dandy”. Sandy was a huge pet lover, and she leaves behind her three cats, Louie, Layla and Kali. There are no words to say just how incredibly missed Sandy will be. In honor of her wishes, Sandy will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be hosted by the family and held at Full Gospel Worship Center, 9801 George Washington Highway, Bridgeport, WV on August 13, 2022, from 12:00-3:00. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Full Gospel Worship Center. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Failure to follow 811 guidelines results in recent Bridgeport water line break
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Meadowbrook Mall and surrounding areas were impacted for a short time on July 25 when a water line broke. Bridgeport Public Works Director Tiny Grimes and City Engineer Beth Fox said it was a water line break that should have been avoided. “The carnival that...
Harrison County GSA building houses first department
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Construction on the Harrison County Government Services Administration building is wrapping up. Although there have been a few hiccups in the $30-million project, one department is already working out of the building. The Community Corrections office began operating there at the beginning of the month after...
Bridgeport donates items to Kentucky flood victims
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tim Curry, Bridgeport’s director of emergency management, hopped in a 20 foot U-Haul full of supplies and drove to Letcher County Kentucky, Wednesday. A local high school is serving as a distribution site for supplies to help people who are suffering from flood damages. Curry...
James Richard Saunders
James Richard Saunders, 91, of Fairmont passed away on Thursday, August 04, 2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Fairmont on November 07, 1930, the son of the late Frank and Garnett Hurst Sanders. He was a construction electrician working for West Virginia Electric for over 50 years. He was a faithful member of Oakwood Road Church of Christ for over 50 years. He enjoyed visiting with his friends at McDonald’s, antique cars, and reading. He most of all enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Dorothy Lee Beavers Saunders; one son Robert Saunders and his wife Marcy of Fairmont; two daughters Tammy Windon and her husband Andy of Dallas, Texas and Vickie Rush and her husband Jim of Bunker Hill; six grandchildren Connor Saunders, Taci Saunders, Brady Saunders, Alex Windon, Tyler Windon, and Holly Windon; and several cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother Catherine Sanders. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: West Virginia Christian Youth Camp, 12 Columbine Drive, Lost Creek, WV 26385. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 08, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Evangelist Brent Gallagher officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com.
Harrison County Commissioner says there’s a delay in tax revenue
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County Commissioner is suggesting a plan to keep on top of county payments. Commissioner Patsy Trecost says he wants the commission to transfer $600-thousand from the regional jail fund back to the general fund. Trecost says the regional jail is currently in excess and...
Pet owners in Mon Co. asked to be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents with pets that spend time outdoors in Monongalia County are asked to be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped during August. The baits will be dropped mostly by aircraft by the USDA, according to the Monongalia County Health Department. “If...
West Virginia Academy kicks off schoolyear as one of the first charter schools in the state
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - School is now in session for one of West Virginia’s first charter schools. 5′s John Blashke has the story. For the first time, students are in the classroom of one of West Virginia’s first charter schools. West Virginia Academy in Morgantown began its...
Two Detroit men sentenced for selling drugs in Marion County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Detroit men were sentenced in federal court on Thursday for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy, officials said. Kaemon Bernard-Donyell King, 20, was sentenced to 12 months in jail after he pleaded guilty in March 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
Former Pittsburgh police chief joins FBI in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI headquarters in Clarksburg has a new face running one of its departments, but people who know the Pittsburgh area might know him better as the city’s former police chief. 5′s John Blashke has the story you’ll only see on 5 news.
FCS transfers fit the DNA of West Virginia and the Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Shadon Brown broke down the reason FCS players fit right on in at WVU. When bringing in transfers, the Mountaineers are looking for the right kind of guys, the ones that fit the mold of a West Virginia grit and grind mindset. “I know there’s good...
Steps to stay connected during severe weather
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are many ways for you to be up to date during First Alert Weather Days. The first step to be up to date for all of your breaking news and severe weather updates is to download our news and weather apps and enable push notifications.
Robert C. Byrd football is built on family
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Family is the basis of RCB football. “We try to run this program, everybody matters, its more than just about football here,” said Head Coach Josh Gorrell. Backed by coaches that have made undeniable impact, “Coaches love us, they want to push us, see us...
Hayward Bazzle Hosey
Hayward Bazzle Hosey, 70 of Webster Springs passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. He was born October 9, 1951 in Sutton to the late Burl and Clara Clutter Hosey and previously worked at the saw mill. Bazzle enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the yard, sitting on the porch, visiting with people, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Scott Hosey; and sisters Dorothy Baughman and Dollie Dilley. He is survived by his sisters Bonnie Cogar and Mable Giles; many nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces Halleigh, Maria, and Haidyn; great-great-nephew Littlest Scott on the way; and many friends and neighbors who will mourn his passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Bazzle’s life will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in Beaver Run Cemetery, Bolair. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hosey family.
Crews respond to structure fire in Jane Lew
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Jane Lew Friday morning. The call for the fire on Old Mill Road came in around 11:06 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said there are no reported injuries, and the fire is...
Mental toughness is key for University football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - While the players come and go, one aspect of University football remains the same year in and year out. “I think what most defines us is our definitely our mental toughness for sure you cant be mentally weak you can’t give up , you cant give up a rep, you just can’t,” said senior Jake Croston.
Portions of Worthington under boil water advisory
WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The conserve water advisory has been lifted for the Four States area, according to Worthington’s Front Clerk. Helens Run and Swisher Hill customers remain under a boil water advisory. The Town Hall will provide customers with water. Portions of Worthington is under a boil water...
Fairmont man charged with threatening to kidnap woman
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was charged after officers said he threatened to kidnap a woman at a home in May. On May 30, Nevin Daniels, 28, struck a woman, drug her into a closet, shut the door and secured it so she could not escape, according to a criminal complaint.
Final report in fatal Randolph Co. mining accident issued by MSHA
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mine Safety and Health Administration has released its final report in a fatal Randolph County mining accident from August 2021. The accident took place on Aug. 11 at the Star Bridge Prep plant owned and operated by Cater-Roag Coal Company. 53-year-old Timothy Collins was a...
