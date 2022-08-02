California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

www.wdio.com
Settlement blocks new federal fracking leases in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Leasing for new oil and gas drilling on federal land in central California is temporarily blocked under a settlement announced Monday between the state and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The deal, which still needs court approval, centers on more than 2,500 square miles...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years. They know most of the town’s 200 or so residents. Now, they’re one of the few families left...
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
Minnesota advocates celebrate passage of burn pit bill
A victory for veterans as burn pit legislation is headed for President Joe Biden’s desk. The PACT Act will make it easier for veterans who were exposed to burn pits while serving overseas to get access to health care and disability benefits. “From 2007 to 2020, 70 percent of...
Pence touts Wisconsin GOP governor candidate Kleefisch
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned Wednesday with his pick in battleground Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial primary, calling Rebecca Kleefisch “a proven conservative” as she faces an opponent endorsed by Donald Trump. Trump plans to hold a rally Friday for Tim Michels just...
Missouri AG Schmitt wins GOP Senate race, to face Valentine
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday with surprising ease, ending months of worry among GOP leaders that scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens might win the primary and jeopardize what should be a reliably red seat in November.
Wisconsin GOP legislative candidates outraise Democrats
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans running for the Wisconsin Legislature easily raised more money than their Democratic opponents over the first half of the year, according to a report released Tuesday. Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign analyzed campaign finance reports covering the first six months of 2022. The...
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it’s not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin attack on tubers
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday in a weekend stabbing attack on people who were tubing on a river in western Wisconsin, including a teenager who was killed and four other people who were wounded. Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is charged with...
15 years later: Looking back at the I-35 bridge collapse
15 years ago, the nation watched in horror as news of the I-35 bridge collapse in Minnesota began filtering out. In that fateful rush hour, 13 people lost their lives. 145 more were injured. And people’s faith in infrastructure, came crashing down too. Breanne Stromley was the 6 and...
Amid contract negotiations, nurses pressure hospitals to resolve staffing issues
Twin Ports nurses are trying to put pressure on hospital leaders to solve the staffing crisis. At a Tuesday press conference, union nurses say staffing levels are leading to dangerous conditions for patients and making nurses worry about losing their licenses. They say it’s a sticking point in current contract...
Ahead of deer hunting season, DNR talks CWD strategy
Minnesotans can now purchase their deer hunting licenses for the 2022 season. The DNR says hunters can expect a healthy deer population, with plenty of opportunities to harvest deer. “We’re excited about deer hunting this year,” said Kelly Straka, wildlife section manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “Hunters...
Barricaded suspect in custody after three hour standoff
A barricaded suspect was arrested by the St. Louis County Emergency Response team after a three hour standoff Sunday night. It happened on the 3600 of Mallard Drive around 6:30 p.m. on July 31st. It was reported that a man had made threats to kill his family after a domestic assault.
