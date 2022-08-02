ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne volunteer travels to Kentucky for storm cleanup

By Zach Greer
WANE-TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Storm Track 8 blog: Storms hit Indiana with heavy winds

(WISH) — By 8:20 p.m., all storm watches for Indiana has been canceled, the National Weather Service says. The storm watch first issued about 3 p.m. Wednesday was expanded about two hours later. Here was the list of Indiana counties in the watch at 5 p.m.: Allen, Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Howard, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, La Porte, LaGrange, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Newton, Noble, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, White and Whitley. Primary threats are hail up to a quarter-sized diameter, scattered gusts up to 70 mph, and frequent lightning.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Lexington, KY
Society
Local
Indiana Society
State
Kentucky State
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
City
Lexington, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
Lexington, KY
Government
WIBC.com

Most Fort Wayne Leaders Support Amtrak Service Idea

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Leaders in Fort Wayne want an Amtrak line through their city. On Tuesday night, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to endorse a proposal that would run a train from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio. Fort Wayne would be one of the stops. Council member Geoff Paddock says...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
GREENWOOD, IN
WANE-TV

Power outages in city of Defiance, Ohio

DEFIEANCE, Ohio (WANE) – According to a Facebook post made by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, power is out all through the city of Defiance. The post asked people to treat all nonfunctional stoplights as four-way stops. It is unknown when power will be restored.
DEFIANCE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Red Cross
leoweekly.com

The World’s Longest Yard Sale Returns To Kentucky for 35th Year

The annual event stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Alabama to Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati. This weekend will be a treasure hunter’s paradise as the World’s Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WANE-TV

Pools end season and survive lifeguard shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Jury pool, schools starting back up signal the end of the season. Many of the workers are teachers or high school and college athletes who will soon have to trade their swim trunks and towels for backpacks. And while it’s normal to lose...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2

The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has confirmed the size and strength of the tornado that moved through the intersection of Ohio and Marshall County West Virginia and Washington County PA as an EF2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 mph surveyed. The NWS conducted a survey early Tuesday morning that started off […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTHR

GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi

In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

NACS new superintendent looks ahead to the school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. Northwest Allen County Schools‘ superintendent Wayne Barker just took the district’s top job July 1. It was a return to the district for him. He was hired in 1989 as a business teacher at Carroll High School where he taught and coached for five years.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy