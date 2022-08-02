ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

McCrory Heights inching closer to becoming historic district

By Emma Withrow
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWq5Z_0h1A7mVE00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A historically black neighborhood is inching closer and closer to becoming Charlotte’s newest historic district.

McCrory Heights is tucked northeast of Johnson C. Smith University, bordered by Beatties Ford Road and I-77. The Charlotte City Council is set to decide whether to give it the historic designation in just a few weeks, but tomorrow the City’s Zoning Committee will review the proposal.

Marilyn Twitty Brown is one of the residents leading the charge toward getting McCrory Heights the historic district designation.

“When we first moved here in 1953, there were no houses around us at all. We had dirt streets, dirt roads,” Brown said.

Brown grew up in McCrory Heights and eventually moved back. Her parents, Walter and Samella Twitty were both heavily involved in the community.

“My father went to Johnson C. Smith University, and my mother actually went to Bennet College, and she went to Columbia in New York to get her master’s, because black women could not get masters there when my mother came out of college,” Brown explained.

Brown’s parents fit right into the neighborhood when they arrived since it was predominately occupied by staff, students, or alumni of Johnson C. Smith University.

“We knew all the neighbors; we ran through each other’s yards. We rode our bikes all around the neighborhood. It was and still is a very safe place to live.”

Dr. H.L. Mccrory founded McCrory Heights in 1912 and was the second black President of JCSU.

“He was not only college president, he was a businessman. And he invested in property, and he saw this land. And he purchased this land. And I think his first inkling was for his faculty and staff to build homes here. But then he decided that he would offer lots to African American families who could afford homes in the neighborhood.”

Even though Brown’s house hasn’t changed much since her parents moved in in 1953, the neighborhood has transformed before her eyes.

“Up the street here, these two houses were going up. The gentleman bought the lot; he split the lot. And now two huge houses are going up, that are modern, and they do not fit with the character, the neighborhood.”

The new modern homes are also priced much higher than the rest of the neighborhood, which is usually the first sign of gentrification creeping in, which leads us to why folks are trying to get the historic district designation from the city.

“The historic designation will mean that anything you do to the outside of your house has to go before the historic designation, and it has to be approved. So that no one does anything weird, like go up two stories, or build something out of the ordinary.”

The Charlotte City Council will vote on whether or not to make McCrory Heights Charlotte’s eighth historic district on August 22nd.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Columbia, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic District#Gentrification#Nexstar#Jcsu#Zoning Committee#Bennet College
WCNC

Cintra behind unsolicited proposal to add more tolls on I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cintra was revealed as the unknown company behind an unsolicited proposal to add new tolls from Uptown Charlotte to the South Carolina border on Interstate 77, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said. Cintra is the same company that was behind the existing tolls on I-77...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

How Atrium Health helped fund the Charlotte City Council election

Atrium Health’s political action committee spent nearly double on this year’s Charlotte City Council race than in the previous election but supported fewer candidates. By the numbers: The PAC dispersed $16,000 to six candidates in the 2022 council race, according to its filing with the Federal Election Commission. It’s a notable contrast from the $8,500 […] The post How Atrium Health helped fund the Charlotte City Council election appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
lakenormanpublications.com

Rainfall only one factor in lower levels on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS – A long stretch of above-average temperatures and drier-than-normal months has led to lower levels on Lake Norman, but the weather is only part of the equation for how much of the shoreline is exposed. From May 1 to Oct. 1, Duke Energy sets the target water level...
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Governor Cooper Kicks Off Statewide School Supply Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Governor Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply and encouraged people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, officials say teachers in North Carolina spend over $500 of their own money on classroom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Homicide Investigation In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, August 3rd. Police responded to a call on Nobles Avenue near West Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

2 new Black-owned breweries in Charlotte aim to change industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the craft beer industry expands in Charlotte, one untapped market is about to emerge. It’s been three years since Charlotte — a city with than 30 craft breweries — has had a Black-owned brewery. Three Spirits Brewery was Charlotte’s only Black-owned brewery. It opened in 2016 but closed three years later without explanation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Unearthing the Mysteries of Charlotte’s Oldest Known Map

Librarian Shelia Bumgarner got the call in spring 2021. A longtime Charlottean wanted to donate an old map. It turned out to be an unexpected treasure, a hand-inked sheet measuring 4 by 5 feet—and drawn in 1855. Dubbed the Harris Map, it is the oldest detailed map yet known of Charlotte. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Bumgarner says.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

J.C. Smith and Howard universities collaborate on pharmacy degree

J.C. Smith and Howard universities collaborate on pharmacy degree. Johnson C. Smith University is collaborating with Howard University in Washington, D.C. on a seven-year program where JCSU students can earn a doctorate degree in pharmacy. Johnson C. Smith and Howard universities are collaborating on a dual degree initiative. Under terms...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy