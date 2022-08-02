ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

8 remote jobs that pay at least $20 per hour

It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus, they allow you to do all that while working from the comfort of your own home (or wherever you want).
Hr Morning

Compensation strategies for remote employees

The current market for job candidates is competitive, to say the least. Employers are trying to offer salaries that attract the cream of the crop. And the goal of many organizations is to ensure their pay is externally competitive and internally equitable. But what about remote employees? How do you compensate them so that they’re paid competitively and equitably? What factors need to be considered when creating a remote compensation strategy?
Hr Morning

Employee engagement surveys: The secrets to success

Employee engagement surveys are vital to a company’s success and growth, but you knew that right! And you probably know a few reasons why employee engagement surveys are important. But do you know how to create a 100% guaranteed successful survey?. Neither do we. After all, don’t they say...
HIT Consultant

CareFirst BCBS Taps Headway to Expand Access to Mental Healthcare

– Today, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), the largest not-for-profit health plan in the mid-Atlantic region, and Headway, a tech-enabled company that expands access to in-network mental health care by removing barriers that providers, payers, and the people they serve face, announced a collaboration to scale CareFirst’s mental health care program.
Scrubs Magazine

More Hospitals Adding Onsite Childcare to Retain Staff

Staff retention has become a major issue for hospitals now that nurses and other healthcare workers are in high demand all over the country. Some facilities have started offering onsite childcare to encourage their existing employees to stay put. When she first found out she was pregnant in 2016, Jennifer...
TechCrunch

How to approach building your first employee benefits package

Doing this from scratch means you have to consider everything, from compliance to compensation. Often, processes and procedures just fell into place before I joined, so it was my job to evaluate whether they made sense. One of the most complex and interesting topics I tackle is employee benefits packages....
pymnts

CVS Moves Closer to Offering Primary Healthcare

CVS said it would either purchase or take a stake in a primary-care company before the year is over, part of a wave of pharmacy retailers strengthening their medical care offerings. As CNBC reported Wednesday (Aug. 3), company CEO Karen Lynch said CVS wants to work with a provider that...
HIT Consultant

TidalHealth to Deploy AI Co-Pilot to Combat Clinician Burnout

– TidalHealth, a health system dedicated to community health and patient-centric care, today announced a new partnership with Regard, a company developing an artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilot for physicians to help diagnose medical conditions, and hip. – Through the implementation of Regard’s software, physicians within the TidalHealth network are able...
CNBC

CVS says it plans to get into primary care by year-end

CVS said Wednesday that it plans to acquire or take a stake in a primary-care company by the end of the year. The company already has touchpoints across the health-care industry, including insurer Aetna, pharmacy benefits manager Caremark and its urgent-care locations, MinuteClinics. Other players have made moves in primary...
