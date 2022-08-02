Kansas State Senator Delivers Signatures Needed to Enter Governor’s Race as Independent

www.adastraradio.com
Related
Political attacks launch in heated Kansas Governors race
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Democrats and Republicans are wasting no time launching their battle plan for the General Election in November. On the heels of Tuesday’s Primary, the Kansas Democratic Party launched a new interactive digital platform. It features Republican Candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt, former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and new GOP Attorney General […]
hppr.org
Kris Kobach makes a rebound with the Republican nomination for Kansas attorney general
Anti-immigration hardliner and one-time Trump ally on voter fraud conspiracist Kris Kobach overcame the Kansas Republican establishment on Tuesday to win the party’s nomination for state attorney general. Republicans voted in favor of the former Kansas secretary of state over state Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony...
WIBW
Kansas Governors race garners national attention
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governors race is getting national attention with political organizations from both parties pouring millions into their respective candidates. The Republican Governors Association (RGA) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) are launching new TV ads ahead of the general election in hopes of reaching Kansas voters.
Kansas 2022 primary: Here are the statewide primary results.
Voters statewide turned out in record numbers for Tuesday’s 2022 primary election to defeat a constitutional amendment that would have stripped the state’s constitution of abortion rights. Further up the ballot, voters chose winners for statewide primaries that determine who will appear on the ballot in November. Kris...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
Voter turnout spikes in Tuesday's primary as Kansans decide future of abortion
Kansas voters arrived to the polls in full force for Tuesday's primary election to decide the future of abortion in the state.
Kelly, Schmidt easily win primary for Kansas governor
WASHINGTON (AP) — Derek Schmidt wins Republican nomination for governor in Kansas primary election on Tuesday night and will face incumbent Governor Laura Kelly in November. Kelly easily won the Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election with 95 percent of the vote over Richard S. Karnowski. Schmidt...
fortscott.biz
Constitutional Amendment Question: Yes, in Bourbon County, but No Kansas Totals
Click below to view the unofficial primary election results submitted by Ashley Shelton, Bourbon County Clerk. Most incumbents faired well in this election and the constitutional amendment proposed vote was Yes with 2, 335 votes and No-1,662 in Bourbon County. (See page 26 of the submitted documents) The state of...
RELATED PEOPLE
adastraradio.com
Kansas Primary Candidates Learn Their Fates with All Eyes on Constitutional Amendment Voting
Topeka, Kan. (Kansas Reflector)— Republican and Democratic primaries for Kansas governor were over months ago, but GOP voters Tuesday must sort out their partisan nominees for attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer while Democrats choose among six candidates for U.S. Senate. Another Republican primary of note — it’s...
lawrencekstimes.com
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
12 KS lawmakers plan to close text messaging 'loophole' for ballot initiatives
Twelve Kansas lawmakers say they will work to close a loophole in state law that does not require campaign text messages for ballot initiatives to disclose who sent them.
Kansas ballots will have post-election audit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A random selection of Tuesday’s 2022 Primary races will be audited in accordance with Kansas statutes, according to the Kansas Secretary of State. In accordance with the statute, “…the county election officer shall conduct a manual audit or tally of each vote cast, regardless of the method of voting, in 1% of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAKE TV
Vote 2022: These are key races in the Kansas primaries
Kansas' Republican-controlled legislature could further restrict abortion if voters decide on Tuesday to approve a state constitutional amendment in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade's reversal. Kansans will also vote in primaries for governor, secretary of state, the House and Senate, state attorney general, state treasurer and the state legislature...
WIBW
Former Republican joins Kansas Gov’s race as independent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Senator Dennis Pyle hopes to be a third option for Kansans when they vote for Governor in November. Pyle, and his running mate Kathleen Garrison submitted their independent petition for Governor and Lt. Governor of Kansas at 11 a.m. Monday morning. In a release,...
adastraradio.com
In State Board of Education Races, Incumbents Clifford, Jones Lose; Porter Wins
TOPEKA, Kan. (KASB) – In complete but unofficial results, two members of the State Board of Education were defeated in the Republican Party primary on Tuesday. Jean Clifford, of Garden City, was defeated by Cathy Hopkins, of Hays, in the District 5 race. Hopkins received 54 percent of the vote to Clifford’s 46 percent. And Ben Jones, of Sterling, lost to Dennis Hershberger, of Hutchinson in the District 7 race. Hershberger defeated Jones, 59 percent to 41 percent. Both Clifford and Jones were seeking their second four-year terms.
abovethelaw.com
Kris Kobach Might Be The Next Attorney General Of Kansas So Let's All Remember That He's So Bad At Law A Judge Ordered Him To Take Remedial Classes
While the media focuses on Kansas voters soundly defeating an effort to restrict abortion, yesterday’s primary also elevated Kris Kobach as the GOP nominee for attorney general, meaning he’s got a very good shot to be the state’s next attorney general. He’s also such a bad lawyer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri, Kansas Primary Election results: Senate race, abortion amendment, more
Primary election results from Kansas and Missouri, including the Missouri Senate race and Kansas Value Them Both amendment on abortion.
‘Value Them Both’ amendment brings lines of voters in Kansas
Kansans are making their voice heard on the ballot Tuesday for the "Value Them Both" amendment.
Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Secretary of State: Record Primary Voter Turnout Expected
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The top election official in Kansas is expecting a large turnout for the state’s primary election Tuesday, driven by a constitutional amendment on abortion rights. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab predicts 36% of registered voters will cast a ballot. That’s almost 10% more...
Comments / 0