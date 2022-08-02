Kansas State Senator Delivers Signatures Needed to Enter Governor’s Race as Independent

TOPEKA, Kan. (KASB) – In complete but unofficial results, two members of the State Board of Education were defeated in the Republican Party primary on Tuesday. Jean Clifford, of Garden City, was defeated by Cathy Hopkins, of Hays, in the District 5 race. Hopkins received 54 percent of the vote to Clifford’s 46 percent. And Ben Jones, of Sterling, lost to Dennis Hershberger, of Hutchinson in the District 7 race. Hershberger defeated Jones, 59 percent to 41 percent. Both Clifford and Jones were seeking their second four-year terms.

KANSAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO