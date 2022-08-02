Kansas Reports Tax Revenue Above Expectations for 24th Consecutive Month

www.adastraradio.com
Silver King 92
2d ago
Well of course, l thought we as Kansas residents were getting a $250.00 check each ??? But nope just more smoke& mirrors??💵🤔💵🤔💵🤔💵🤔⚖️👀🇺🇸⚖️🤔🇺🇸⚖️🤔🇺🇸⚖️🤔🇺🇸💵🇺🇸💵🇺🇸💵🇺🇸💵🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Kansas 2022 primary: Here are the statewide primary results.
Voters statewide turned out in record numbers for Tuesday’s 2022 primary election to defeat a constitutional amendment that would have stripped the state’s constitution of abortion rights. Further up the ballot, voters chose winners for statewide primaries that determine who will appear on the ballot in November. Kris...
Liberal First
Governor Kelly joins USDA undersecretary to announce Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement
Helping food-insecure people get food remains a priority, and recently, some action from the State of Kansas was announced to help with just that. Monday, Governor Laura Kelly was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam at Just Food food bank in Lawrence to announce a new program that will purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food to food insecure Kansans.
WIBW
Kansas found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S. through a recent study. With the average American spending more than $12,500 on health care per year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report of 2022′s Best & Worst States for Health Care.
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
Kansas Stimulus Check Update ($250)
Inflation has soared 9.1% in June compared to 2021, and it is continuing on an expensive trend that's been causing negative impacts on households for a year. Though drivers seem to be finally getting some relief at the pump, gas, housing, and food prices have still been a heavy burden for many.
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2
Many in the community and nationally are reacting to voters striking down Amendment 2 in Kansas Tuesday night
WIBW
Kansas Governors race garners national attention
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governors race is getting national attention with political organizations from both parties pouring millions into their respective candidates. The Republican Governors Association (RGA) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) are launching new TV ads ahead of the general election in hopes of reaching Kansas voters.
‘Value Them Both’ amendment brings lines of voters in Kansas
Kansans are making their voice heard on the ballot Tuesday for the "Value Them Both" amendment.
Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
Augusta Free Press
Online gambling in Kansas. Is it Legal? Get $5000 at KS gambling sites
With Kansas recently legalizing sports betting across the state, KS bettors have an increasing range of options. As a result, many Kansas residents are turning to online gambling sites due to their convenience. This article will review and help you choose from the best online Kansas gambling sites as well as revealing the best sign-up bonuses on offer to new players.
Missouri Soybean’s First Policy Coordinator
Liz Henderson is the Missouri Soybean Association’s first Policy Coordinator. In the newly created role, Henderson will work to enhance leadership, influence and overall industry relations. She says she looks forward to getting to know Missouri’s soybean growers and to determine what policy direction will benefit them the most.
Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Kansas Law Enforcement Agencies Face Challenges with Staffing & Retention Issues
Topeka, Kan. (KPR) — The Dodge City Police Department struggles to keep officers. Stress, in an era where police complain they’ve become pariahs, only makes it harder to hire and keep officers on patrol. All that turnover means more work for the officers that remain, which could bring...
Kansas 2022 Primary results begin to come in
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results of the Kansas Primary have begun to come in on Tuesday night. To check out the latest voting numbers, go to our Election Results page by clicking here.
Kansas constitutional amendment fails
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A constitutional amendment on abortion rights in Kansas has failed following Tuesday’s Primary election. The vote results as of 9:45 p.m. were: 37.8% “Yes” and 62.2% “No.” Had it passed, the amendment would have added the following language to the Kansas Constitution: Regulation of abortion. Because Kansas value both women and children, […]
Nominations Being Taken for To The Stars: Celebrating Kansas Businesses Awards
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2022 To The Stars: Celebrating Kansas Businesses Awards. The annual awards program recognizes businesses across the state for the valuable contributions they make to the Kansas economy and to the well-being of their communities. “Kansas businesses...
Kansas Governor 2022 primary race election results
The Associated Press calls the Primary Races for Kansas Governor candidates.
hppr.org
Kris Kobach makes a rebound with the Republican nomination for Kansas attorney general
Anti-immigration hardliner and one-time Trump ally on voter fraud conspiracist Kris Kobach overcame the Kansas Republican establishment on Tuesday to win the party’s nomination for state attorney general. Republicans voted in favor of the former Kansas secretary of state over state Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Kansas
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Kansas, the top contest is a prominent ballot measure, as residents vote on a state constitutional amendment that could open the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Farmer having trouble locking in fertilizer prices
An east central Illinois farmer is having trouble locking in fertilizer prices for 2023. Bryan Severs tells Brownfield now is the time he usually buys fertilizer for the following year however, “We are not able to get a firm price, but I think they are getting closer. One retailer can come up with a number, but it is a scary number. So, we don’t know whether to commit to it or hope it gets cheaper.”
