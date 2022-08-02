Weather Alert Day: Heat and humidity making for dangerous feels like temperatures

abc17news.com
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
933kwto.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Portions of Southwest Missouri
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas east of Highway 65 in the Ozarks throught Thursday night. The report says the watch will be in effect until 9 p.m. for portions of Camden, Ozark, Pulaski and Webster counties, among others. A flood watch has also...
KOMU
Forecast: August kicks off on a warm note, watching storm chances for the middle of the week
After a week of significantly cooler temperatures, mid-Missouri is going to heat up once again as we head into the new week. Morning temperatures will start in the lower 70s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 90s, but when the humidity is factored in it will feel like the triple digits.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
Traveling I-44 Through Central Missouri Will Be Messy This Month
The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning motorists that if they're planning to travel through Central Missouri on Interstate 44 in August to expect lane closures and multiple work zones. MoDOT Central District Assistant District Engineer Randy Aulbur says in a MoDOT press release that those traveling on Interstate 44...
TUESDAY UPDATES: Latest state report shows two-thirds of Missourians fully vaccinated against COVID
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Latest state report shows two-thirds of Missourians fully vaccinated against COVID appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
Missouri election results 2022 | August Primary
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
boatlyfe.com
Scisms And Millers Plan Dam Challenge Record Attempt As Shootout Fundraiser
<!– In the News: Scisms And Millers Plan Dam Challenge Record Attempt As Shootout Fundraiser. Inspired by last year’s unsuccessful Dam Challenge attempt that brought some added attention to the popular Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in Central Missouri, two local race teams are gearing up to tackle the 188-mile endurance run from Bagnell Dam to Truman Dam and back with the goal of breaking a record and, more importantly, raising money for charity.
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Wants to Increase Electric Bill Rates
(Farmington) Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to increase rates in it’s fuel adjustment charge for electric customers’ bills. A residential customer using 1,036 killowatt hours of electricity a month would see their bill increase from approximately 42-cents a month to approximately...
Election results: August 2nd Missouri primary
Election officials were projecting about one-third of the state's registered voters would cast ballots. Early morning turnout was “a little lighter than we were expecting.”
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
Missouri couple gets engaged at George Strait concert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country wedding bells are ringing for one Missouri couple. They got engaged at the George Strait concert over the weekend. The King of Country performed at Arrowhead Stadium. The future groom got down on one knee when Strait started playing. In an arena with tens of thousands of people, Nick Sutter […]
kjfmradio.com
MDC invites families to free back-to-school fishing event Aug. 9
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with Meramec Hills Master Naturalist Chapter to host a free catch-and-release fishing event for students heading back to the classroom from 4 – 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Bray Conservation Area (CA) in Rolla. School-aged children and...
Here is when school starts in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While some students may not want to see their summer break come to an end, the new school year is right around the corner. To make it simple to find out when your child heads back to school, Ozarksfirst has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the […]
The laws on stigmatized property in Missouri may or may not affect your decision to purchase a home
Photo by Emily Campbell on Unsplash. Stigmatized property is a term used by real estate agents or sellers associated with a potential buyer who might walk away from the real property for reasons unrelated to its structure, features, or condition.
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Missouri
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt.
abc17news.com
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski is killed in car accident, McCarthy announces
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday. This story is breaking and will be updated. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
ELECTION UPDATES: Callaway, Cole counties among first to post absentee results
Check back for updates related to the Aug. 2 primary election. The post ELECTION UPDATES: Callaway, Cole counties among first to post absentee results appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
