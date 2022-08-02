www.myfoxzone.com
Related
Grape Creek Eagles look to capitalize on last year's success
GRAPE CREEK, Texas — Last season was unforgettable for the Grape Creek Eagles, who went on to claim the program's first district title. It was a long-awaited victory for a team that has been in the building process over the last few years, under head coach Tanner Thiel. Thiel...
The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
ASU announces flight program partnership with Southwest Airlines
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University held a ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 3 at the Houston Harte University Center at ASU to announce their partnership with Southwest Airlines. The ‘Destination 225’ pilot recruitment program will provide ASU commercial aviation students a pathway to competitively qualify for...
No Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
The San Angelo Police Department reported that a motor vehicle accident took place on 7th and Bryant on Tuesday. Officers on the scene said that 3 vehicles were involved in the multi-vehicle accident, namely a silver Toyota Corolla, a silver Ford Expedition [..]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Texas shaved ice truck owner delivers smiles to children in the Uvalde community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — When tragedy grips a small community, every little bit of help is absolutely crucial, especially from the surrounding areas. Emotional and financial support are obviously the first two items on that very long list, but everything can help, even if it’s a just a small reminder to the affected community that a world does still exist outside of an all-consuming grief, that although life may never be “normal” the way it was normal before; and the grief never goes away entirely, it does eventually stop consuming all, and life is still waiting to be built upon again.
NWS announces record heat streak for San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo announced the grueling truth that citizens in the Concho Valley have been facing in the month of July. “San Angelo has officially tied the record with 2011 for the greatest number of consecutive 100° days with 28, including today,’ said the NWS […]
Angelo State to host 'Ready, Set, Rams: Application Day' event
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's admission application for fall 2023 opens Monday, Aug. 1, and the school is inviting all potential students to participate in the inaugural "Ready, Set, Rams: Application Day" event in the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive. ASU Admissions Office staff will...
Clear conditions for a concert-filled weekend
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Welcome to the weekend everyone, it’s going to be an action-packed one. Temperatures will reach the triple digits, however many events around town begin in the evening as the sun starts to set. The weather itself will be like every other day this week, with high heat during the day, and lows that slowly drop into the mid to upper 70s overnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
Some West Texas school districts requiring parents to apply for free/reduced lunch for 2022-23 school year
TEXAS, USA — Nearly all Texas school districts adopted the free lunch program for students in 2020 after the implementation of the federal pandemic relief funding. Now the funding is no longer available and schools are pulling back from free lunches, requiring parents to once again sign their children up for free or reduced meals. Students are also preparing for the adjustment.
Wild West Fest set to kick off Friday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Wild West Fest 2022 kicks off this Friday, July 29 with three artists performing free at Sports Next Level. Headliners Whiskey Myers play the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage July 31 and the event culminates with headliners the Turnpike Troubadours wrapping up the festival Aug. 5 at the RiverStage.
Water Levels- above drought conditions for now
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Hearing the words water and conservation in tandem is nothing new in San Angelo. We have been in a state of needing to conserve water for as long as we can remember. Director of Water Utilities for the City San Angelo Allison Strube says that currently “we are at 52 months […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Free hygiene kits to be given away Thursday at the Concho Valley Community Action Agency
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sidney Timmer has been the outreach and marketing director at the Concho Valley Community Action Agency for more than a year now. During her time at the nonprofit organization, Trimmer has been actively involved in the new grant-funded "Healthy Closet Days" program, which first began in May 2022.
Drought causing foundations on homes to deteriorate
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Drought conditions in West Texas have caused many homeowners to call contractors to fix their deteriorating homes. Just as people are vulnerable to the sun, so are our homes. Local contractor Jeff Matheny said he gets a new call every week with someone dealing with...
Jason’s Deli holds ribbon cutting, set to open on August 4th
Who's ready to eat at Jason's Deli?
Living history presenters share the history of Buffalo Soldiers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On this Buffalo Memorial Soldiers Day, the San Angelo chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People wants to teach the community about the sacred history of Black American soldiers. Included in the four-day event are two living history presenters, Douglas “Woody”...
Preserving Western culture through 'National Day of the Cowboy'
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In the Concho Valley, the Western culture is preserved through its history and traditions. For the last decade, the National Day of the Cowboy has been celebrated at Fort Concho National Historic Landmark. Long ago, the land was used as a headquarters for frontier units...
FOX West Texas
Abilene San Angelo, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT
Abilene and San Angelo local newshttps://www.myfoxzone.com/
Comments / 0