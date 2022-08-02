ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall, TX

KLST/KSAN

The Texas Country Reporter is headed to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter are headed to San Angelo on August 22 to celebrate the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute will be held in the Murphey Performance Hall as part of a live concert tour at 7:00 PM. This event coincides […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas shaved ice truck owner delivers smiles to children in the Uvalde community

SAN ANGELO, Texas — When tragedy grips a small community, every little bit of help is absolutely crucial, especially from the surrounding areas. Emotional and financial support are obviously the first two items on that very long list, but everything can help, even if it’s a just a small reminder to the affected community that a world does still exist outside of an all-consuming grief, that although life may never be “normal” the way it was normal before; and the grief never goes away entirely, it does eventually stop consuming all, and life is still waiting to be built upon again.
UVALDE, TX
KLST/KSAN

NWS announces record heat streak for San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo announced the grueling truth that citizens in the Concho Valley have been facing in the month of July. “San Angelo has officially tied the record with 2011 for the greatest number of consecutive 100° days with 28, including today,’ said the NWS […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Clear conditions for a concert-filled weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Welcome to the weekend everyone, it’s going to be an action-packed one. Temperatures will reach the triple digits, however many events around town begin in the evening as the sun starts to set. The weather itself will be like every other day this week, with high heat during the day, and lows that slowly drop into the mid to upper 70s overnight.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Some West Texas school districts requiring parents to apply for free/reduced lunch for 2022-23 school year

TEXAS, USA — Nearly all Texas school districts adopted the free lunch program for students in 2020 after the implementation of the federal pandemic relief funding. Now the funding is no longer available and schools are pulling back from free lunches, requiring parents to once again sign their children up for free or reduced meals. Students are also preparing for the adjustment.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Wild West Fest set to kick off Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Wild West Fest 2022 kicks off this Friday, July 29 with three artists performing free at Sports Next Level. Headliners Whiskey Myers play the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage July 31 and the event culminates with headliners the Turnpike Troubadours wrapping up the festival Aug. 5 at the RiverStage.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Water Levels- above drought conditions for now

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Hearing the words water and conservation in tandem is nothing new in San Angelo. We have been in a state of needing to conserve water for as long as we can remember.  Director of Water Utilities for the City San Angelo Allison Strube says that currently “we are at 52 months […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Community Policy