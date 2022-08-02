Mapleton standoff ends in officer-involved shooting

www.am1100theflag.com
Fargo Police release names of officers involved in Mapleton shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department are releasing the names of four officers involved in yesterday's shooting in Mapleton. The Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired in Mapleton and set up a perimeter around the scene. During the incident, the Sheriff's Office requested assistance, and multiple agencies, including the four Fargo officers, responded to the area. Cass County Sheriff Jessie Jahner says an armed individual in the area was experiencing what he described as a "mental health crisis", which was eventually linked to the prior gunshots.
Moorhead Police investigating shots fired, seeking information from public
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Police Department is seeking information regarding reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 1500 block of 11th Street North due to a report of shots fired in the area. Officers were unable to locate anyone, including a victim of a crime. Officials spoke with the caller, who gave additional information to responding officers. No more information is known about the incident at this time.
Memorial services set for former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist
(Moorhead, MN) -- Memorial services have been set for former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist. Visitation will be held the morning of August 15th at Nemzek Hall from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Minnesota State University Moorhead, with services to follow. Internment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Moorhead.
Fargo man dead following Horace motorcycle crash
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man was killed in a motorcycle crash southwest of Horace yesterday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says the 75-year old man lost control of his bike on County Highway 16, about two miles southwest of Horace, just before four. A passerby spotted the cycle in a sunflower field and called authorities.
Shelter-in-Place issued in Mapleton
(Mapleton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order in the City of Mapleton. Details regarding the active situation are limited, but a dispatcher with the Red River Regional Dispatch Center tells Flag Family Media News that the shelter-in-place is in effect for the 500 block of 5th Street North.
Pickup driver dies days after crash with Semi near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A pickup driver has died from his injuries after a crash on I-94 near Fargo. Authorities say 71-year-old Reed Satrom crashed into the back of a tractor trailer Friday. His vehicle caught fire and he and he and his passenger were hospitalized. Satrom died Monday of his...
Police officers in Mapleton shooting identified. Pro-life group opposes abortion clinic relocation. Schools implement CRT ban.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines:New details tonight on a deadly officer involved shooting involving 4 Fargo police officers. A local pro-life group is opposing plans for a Fargo abortion clinic to relocate to Moorhead. North Dakota schools are implementing the law banning critical race theory.
Teacher, Staff positions still open in several North Dakota school districts
(Fargo, ND) -- Many North Dakota school districts are still trying to fill teaching and staff positions. Districts in the Red River Valley are still working to fill open educator positions in time for the upcoming school years. Fargo Public Schools still needs to fill more than 20 teacher positions.
Convicted killer dies from self-inflicted wounds. West Fargo Fire Department issues safety warning. Music icon receives Rough Rider award.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A man convicted of killing four people at a property management firm is dead, what we know about the case. A warning from an area fire department tonight .. about something they found inside an apartment. And a North Dakota music pioneer receives the state's highest honor.
EPIC Companies details what you will see at new Fargo Waterpark
(Fargo, ND) -- We're learning even more about what you can expect to be included when it comes to Fargo's newest attraction. 'The Wave' Waterpark is set to open in the next few years, and will include several activities and fun for families, college students and everyone in between. "A...
Six NDSU Bison Have Been Named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team
North Dakota State Football leads the nation with six players named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team. Fullback Hunter Luepke, left tackle Cody Mauch, and defensive end Spencer Waege were all named to the first team. Safety Michael Tutsie earned second team honors, while linebacker James Kaczor and punt returner Jayden Price were third teamers.
