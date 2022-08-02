3 ways the Padres can lose the MLB trade deadline

friarsonbase.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Related
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
MLB rumors: Padres have explored possible Cubs blockbuster
The pre-trade deadline activity has been quiet across baseball, but the rumors continue to churn. As far as the Cubs go, that includes a new report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Rosenthal reported late Sunday night the Padres — among other potential moves — have "explored" the possibility of...
Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Joey Gallo from Yankees
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired struggling slugger Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for Double-A
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer in trade with Padres
Boston sends Jay Groome to San Diego in exchange for Hosmer, two minor leaguers, and cash considerations. The Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres in a four-player trade on Tuesday. Boston sent 23-year-old pitching prospect Jay Groome to San Diego, receiving Hosmer, minor leaguers Max Ferguson...
numberfire.com
Padres send Eric Hosmer to Red Sox ahead of deadline
The San Diego Padres traded first baseman Eric Hosmer (neck) to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The Padres initially agreed to send Hosmer to the Washington Nationals in a package for Juan Soto, but the veteran first baseman exercised his no-trade clause and wound up being replaced in the deal by Luke Voit. He was sent to the Red Sox a few hours later and will presumably take over as the club's primary first baseman for the remainder of the season. That figures to result in less playing time for Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero. In addition to Hosmer, the Red Sox acquired outfielder Corey Rosier, infielder Max Ferguson, and cash considerations from the Padres for left-handed pitcher Jay Groome.
FOX Sports
Trade deadline recap: Soto to Padres; Phillies, Twins add
CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto is joining Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. Jorge López, Michael Fulmer and Tyler Mahle are going to Minnesota. Noah Syndergaard, David Robertson and Brandon Marsh are heading to Philadelphia, and Joey Gallo is looking for a fresh start with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
ESPN
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer dealt to Boston Red Sox after rejecting Washington Nationals trade
The Boston Red Sox swooped in to grab Eric Hosmer on Tuesday when the San Diego Padres first baseman, according to sources, vetoed a move to the Washington Nationals as part of the blockbuster Juan Soto trade. The Red Sox obtained Hosmer, a 2016 All-Star with the Kansas City Royals,...
RELATED PEOPLE
All in: Juan Soto trade has Padres on top of the world at the MLB trade deadline
San Diego is adding one of the best hitters in baseball to a lineup that already features two $300 million players.
Yardbarker
Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target Brandon Drury
Once again, the Padres went out and picked up another rumored Dodgers trade target and they did it just before the deadline. On Sunday afternoon, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported that LA, along with the Mariners and the Braves, were among the teams that were interested in a possible Brandon Drury trade.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0