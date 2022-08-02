Phishing attack results in data breach at Pittsburgh-based health system

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Homelessness is on the rise in our region, up 21 percent in Allegheny County from last year. And nowhere is that increase more visible than in the city of Pittsburgh. Tents and tent encampments seem to be popping up everywhere in parks and other public spaces, especially along the riverfront trails.Bruce Wagner of Hampton is among the many cyclists, walkers and runners who pass them every day and who've grown concerned about their growing number and their well-being."You worry about running into them and you also worry about some of them maybe have mental issues that weren't addressed,"...

