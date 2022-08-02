ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phishing attack results in data breach at Pittsburgh-based health system

By Duncan Riley
erienewsnow.com

Allegheny Health Network Patients Affected by Data Breach

According to reports out of Pittsburgh this Tuesday, about 8,000 Allegheny Health Network (AHN) patients have been affected by a data breach. An employee received a phishing email awhile back, and an unauthorized person got access to files that included personal health information. The information included their name, birth dates,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
