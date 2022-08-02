Phishing attack results in data breach at Pittsburgh-based health system

siliconangle.com
erienewsnow.com
Allegheny Health Network Patients Affected by Data Breach
According to reports out of Pittsburgh this Tuesday, about 8,000 Allegheny Health Network (AHN) patients have been affected by a data breach. An employee received a phishing email awhile back, and an unauthorized person got access to files that included personal health information. The information included their name, birth dates,...
Information of 8,000 people possibly leaked after Allegheny Health Network data breach
PITTSBURGH — Medical information belonging to nearly 8,000 patients may have been leaked after the Allegheny Health Network experienced a data breach. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, an AHN employee’s account was compromised after they opened a phishing email. Leaked information could include patients’ names, birthdays, addresses,...
Pittsburgh-based electric moped rental company Scoobi shutters operations
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based Scoobi Inc. has pulled its fleet of dozens of rentable electric mopeds from the city’s streets and has reportedly shuttered operations, according to Maria Montaño, the press secretary for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. Montaño said Scoobi gave the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure...
Citizens replacing half its Giant Eagle in-store branches with virtual assistant kiosks
PITTSBURGH — Attention, multitaskers. If your trips to Giant Eagle involve banking at the in-store Citizens branch along with picking up a loaf of bread and a bunch of bananas, your routine is about to change. And it has been standard practice for some local shoppers for more than 30 years.
wtae.com
No record of McKeesport or its contractors notifying PA One Call prior to explosion at worksite
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has confirmed there's no record of the contractors or the city of McKeesport notifying Pennsylvania One Call of the work being done at the city-owned former YWCA building which precededan explosion there Tuesday morning. Such notification is required by state law, so...
Greensburg business struggling with supply prices as inflation rises
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The cost of inflation is trickling down to just about everybody, from you as the consumer to the vendors supplying materials, and the small businesses getting stuck with the costs. Pit Take BBQ in Greensburg says prices are increasing from the meat they serve down to...
tubecityonline.com
Bonus Payment Coming for Some Older Residents
Older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities who have been approved for state tax or rent rebates will be receiving a one-time bonus payment in the coming weeks, officials have announced. The Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians 65 or older, widows and widowers 50 or older, and...
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh International Airport wants you to know about the new 988 crisis hotline
After several years of prolonged stress thanks to Covid, financial instability, mass shootings and political turmoil, mental health concerns are top of mind for us all. Now a new display at Pittsburgh International Airport is letting travelers know that it’s OK to not be OK. Thanks to a $150,000...
Local counties seeing high COVID-19 transmission rate
Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties all have high transmission rates of COVID-19. However, according to Dr. James Kravec from Mercy Health, there is not a surge in hospitalizations.
Washington Examiner
Where did all the workers go? Some of them bought the farm
LIGONIER, Pennsylvania — For the last 47 years, the farmers' market located along the old Lincoln Highway has drawn a good-sized crowd to the open field where it sits here on the edge of this Westmoreland County town. This year, thanks to a combination of the psychological after-effects of...
KDKA Investigates: Helping people experiencing homelessness in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Homelessness is on the rise in our region, up 21 percent in Allegheny County from last year. And nowhere is that increase more visible than in the city of Pittsburgh. Tents and tent encampments seem to be popping up everywhere in parks and other public spaces, especially along the riverfront trails.Bruce Wagner of Hampton is among the many cyclists, walkers and runners who pass them every day and who've grown concerned about their growing number and their well-being."You worry about running into them and you also worry about some of them maybe have mental issues that weren't addressed,"...
Bellevue VFC warning residents over text message scam
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Bellevue Volunteer Fire Company is warning residents that someone is using their name in a text message scam.The department says people are getting text messages promoting t-shirt sales with a purchase link.They say they do not solicit money via text messages or phone calls.
pghcitypaper.com
Agriculture experts advise you “look before you leave” to contain the spotted lanternfly
Allegheny County residents should be on the lookout for spotted lanternflies and/or masses of their eggs inside of and on their vehicles to avoid unintentionally transporting the invasive bug to new locations, say experts at Penn State University. “Experts in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Penn State Extension,...
ahn.org
Construction at AHN West Penn Hospital to Impact Traffic Patterns Around Facility
PITTSBURGH, PA - AHN West Penn Hospital is installing two new air handlers this weekend as part of a major construction project that will support new diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment capabilities at the hospital. The work is being done around the clock, August 4-7, beginning at 6 a.m. and lasting through Sunday at noon, weather permitting.
Target 11: Leaders weighing in after only local juvenile detention center closes
PITTSBURGH — Some violent teens are being sent home, instead of being detained. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle first exposed this issue several months ago, and last week a violent assault downtown highlighted the problem. “We have to have a place for those violent offenders. Because of those ones...
3 suspects wanted for allegedly stealing credit cards from cars at field club in Fox Chapel
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police sources tell Channel 11, two men and a woman are wanted, accused of dressing the part in polos and golf attire and sneaking into the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Field Club in Fox Chapel. They’re accused of stealing credit cards from cars.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg-area dentist found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari
DENVER — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph...
Digital Collegian
Penn State announces coronavirus precautions for fall semester
Penn State will continue to provide resources to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in the fall semester, it announced in a release on Monday. While Penn State’s campuses “are largely returning to normal activities,” Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said there are still “precautions” that must be taken when approaching the 2022-23 academic year.
Catalytic converters stolen from pick-up trucks at local dealership
PITTSBURGH — Police sources tell Channel 11 that thieves stole catalytic converters from pickup trucks right on the lot of the Cochran Dealership on Racetrack Road in North Strabane Township. That dealership isn’t far from the Meadowlands Racetrack and Casino. Pictures show the truck allegedly involved in the...
Pittsburgh Public Schools says there is no seat gap for upcoming school year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The school year is just around the corner, but a challenge that still persists is getting the kids there. The nationwide bus driver shortages continue, and districts have had to get innovative. Pittsburgh Public Schools buses thousands of children a day, and last year some students did not have a seat on the bus at the beginning of the school year. This year, PPS said that should not be the case this upcoming school year, but it wasn't easy getting to this point. "We're hauling the most precious cargo. We're transporting somebody else's children," Scott Labay with Krise...
