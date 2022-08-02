ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alerts.weather.gov

Effingham Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Flood Watch Issued for Area Counties

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Flood Watch in effect for counties within our listening area today. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms remain possible along a squall line that is moving through Central Illinois. The line is slowly moving east at 20mph. The primary hazard...
ILLINOIS STATE
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Marion; Monroe; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois, including the following areas, Bond IL, Clinton IL, Fayette IL, Marion IL, Monroe IL, Randolph IL, Saint Clair and Washington IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Crawford MO, Iron MO, Jefferson MO, Madison MO, Reynolds MO, Saint Francois MO, Sainte Genevieve MO and Washington MO. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing high rain rates and localized flash flooding remain possible through the morning
BOND COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Effingham, Jasper Counties

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Eastern Effingham County in south central Illinois…. At 3:31 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wheeler, or 10 miles northwest of Newton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size...
JASPER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bond, Calhoun, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Coles; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fayette; Greene; Jasper; Jersey; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; McLean; Menard; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Piatt; Pike; Randolph; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; St. Clair; Vermilion; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 515 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOND CALHOUN CHAMPAIGN CHRISTIAN CLARK CLAY CLINTON COLES CUMBERLAND DE WITT DOUGLAS EDGAR EFFINGHAM FAYETTE GREENE JASPER JERSEY LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARION MCLEAN MENARD MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PIATT PIKE RANDOLPH SANGAMON SCOTT SHELBY ST. CLAIR VERMILION WASHINGTON
BOND COUNTY, IL
City
Lincoln, IL
County
Clay County, IL
City
Clay City, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Richland County, IL
freedom929.com

12 TO 18 HOURS OF STORM ACTIVITY

(NEWTON/OLNEY) After the National Weather Service and other forecasters changed their weather outlook yesterday afternoon, a powerful storm system began moving into our downstate area counties at around 4:00. With gusty winds from 40 to 60 miles-per-hour, heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning, and various sizes of hail, the storms rolled through the counties of Effingham, Jasper, Clay, Richland, Crawford, Lawrence, Wabash, Edwards, Wayne, and White with the training effect lasting for nearly nine hours in most locations. Rain totals range from two to eight inches on average with some sites in Richland, Jasper, and other area counties getting from ten to twelve inches of rain. The National Weather Service issued 18 severe thunderstorm warnings from 4:00 yesterday afternoon to around 2:00 early this morning, all followed by at least 10 flood warnings, some of which are still in effect. There were and still are some power outages in the area with some trees uprooted and blown down, along with some wind and flood damage. However, at this point in time, no series injuries have been reported and no tornadic weather was included. The National Weather Service says that after a few more storms this morning and after a hot and humid day on tap tomorrow, we could see more of the same Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned to a NOAA weather alert radio for further weather information and developments.
JASPER COUNTY, IL
WHIO Dayton

Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week

The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisnewsroom.org

Southern Illinois storm spares lives, spoils soybeans

NEWTON — Parts of southern Illinois are recovering after a sudden storm dropped about ten inches of rain and hail in less than 24 hours. No one was injured in Jasper County, according to the sheriff’s department. The casualties in this flash flood were the crops. Farmer Richard...
JASPER COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Chairman Bryon Coffman Issues Legal Declaration –

The Shelby County Road and Bridge Committee met last week to discuss numerous matters. One in particular was the appointment to the position of Acting Engineer for the Shelby County Highway Department. Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman outlined the justification for appointing current Shelby County Board member Teresa Boehm...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Man Facing Multiple Charges Following Incidents at Bluford Dollar General

MT. VERNON – Jefferson County authorities arrested a 30-year-old Edgewood man on multiple charges following a string of incidents last week. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of a theft in progress at the Bluford Dollar General Store. Store employees reportedly had...
EDGEWOOD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

IL Department of Revenue investigating local business

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is part of an ongoing investigation into an Albion business. ECSD says the State Police and the Treasury Department are currently conducting an operation at a Phillips 66 in Albion. ECSD says this is an operation that involves the State Police and Treasury Department. ECSD […]
ALBION, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022

A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license. Mariah McCray of Cormick Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old Mikayla Rowcliff of DeWolfe Street...
MARION COUNTY, IL
midwestwanderer.com

More Big Stuff: The Return to Casey, Illinois

The small town of Casey, Illinois, is home to twelve of the world’s largest objects—rocking chair, wind chimes, and teeter-totter, to name a few. We wrote about the “Big Things Small Town” last year after we had passed through and had seen the attractions on and around Main Street. However, there are more “big” roadside attractions scattered through other parts of town. So, we spent the better part of a day there recently, and we took our granddaughter with us, knowing she’d love it. Here is a video of some of what Casey offers.
CASEY, IL
Effingham Radio

Trading Post Monday, 08/01/22

FOR SALE: Small bales of straw and pasture mix grass hay. Call 217-821-3176. WANTED: A sturdy basic stationary exercise bike, in the Effingham area. Call 309-826-7372. FOR SALE: A big wicker sofa with 8 cushions, built to last, $75, will need help to move it. Call 618-238-4118.
EFFINGHAM, IL
freedom929.com

TODAY’S THE PAYMENT DEADLINE

(OLNEY/NOBLE) A reminder to all mobile home and manufactured home owners in Richland County that the Mobile Home Privilege Taxes are due today, this Monday, August 1st, 2022. The taxes may be paid in cash, by valid check, or with a credit/debit card with all payments either delivered to the County Treasurer’s Office at the Courthouse, open today from 8:00 to 4:00, or paid online, by mail with an August 1st postmark, or by placing in the county’s drop box on the south side of the Courthouse. A $25.00 penalty will apply on Tuesday, August 2nd, if the Mobile Home Privilege Taxes are not paid by August 1st.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Family back home together after tragic accident

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ma’Lyiah White officially came home July 1st. That in itself the family said is a miracle. Now, they’re still navigating losing a loved one, and White’s continued recovery after a tragedy on a frozen pond. “It feels really good. It feels like you know my families complete again,” Bill Croy, Whites’ […]
CHARLESTON, IL

