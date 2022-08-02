Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Flood Watch Issued for Area Counties
There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Flood Watch in effect for counties within our listening area today. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms remain possible along a squall line that is moving through Central Illinois. The line is slowly moving east at 20mph. The primary hazard...
Flood Watch issued for Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Marion; Monroe; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois, including the following areas, Bond IL, Clinton IL, Fayette IL, Marion IL, Monroe IL, Randolph IL, Saint Clair and Washington IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Crawford MO, Iron MO, Jefferson MO, Madison MO, Reynolds MO, Saint Francois MO, Sainte Genevieve MO and Washington MO. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing high rain rates and localized flash flooding remain possible through the morning
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Effingham, Jasper Counties
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Eastern Effingham County in south central Illinois…. At 3:31 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wheeler, or 10 miles northwest of Newton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bond, Calhoun, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Coles; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fayette; Greene; Jasper; Jersey; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; McLean; Menard; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Piatt; Pike; Randolph; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; St. Clair; Vermilion; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 515 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOND CALHOUN CHAMPAIGN CHRISTIAN CLARK CLAY CLINTON COLES CUMBERLAND DE WITT DOUGLAS EDGAR EFFINGHAM FAYETTE GREENE JASPER JERSEY LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARION MCLEAN MENARD MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PIATT PIKE RANDOLPH SANGAMON SCOTT SHELBY ST. CLAIR VERMILION WASHINGTON
12 TO 18 HOURS OF STORM ACTIVITY
(NEWTON/OLNEY) After the National Weather Service and other forecasters changed their weather outlook yesterday afternoon, a powerful storm system began moving into our downstate area counties at around 4:00. With gusty winds from 40 to 60 miles-per-hour, heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning, and various sizes of hail, the storms rolled through the counties of Effingham, Jasper, Clay, Richland, Crawford, Lawrence, Wabash, Edwards, Wayne, and White with the training effect lasting for nearly nine hours in most locations. Rain totals range from two to eight inches on average with some sites in Richland, Jasper, and other area counties getting from ten to twelve inches of rain. The National Weather Service issued 18 severe thunderstorm warnings from 4:00 yesterday afternoon to around 2:00 early this morning, all followed by at least 10 flood warnings, some of which are still in effect. There were and still are some power outages in the area with some trees uprooted and blown down, along with some wind and flood damage. However, at this point in time, no series injuries have been reported and no tornadic weather was included. The National Weather Service says that after a few more storms this morning and after a hot and humid day on tap tomorrow, we could see more of the same Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned to a NOAA weather alert radio for further weather information and developments.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 10:00pm/Severe Weather Threat Through Overnight Hours
Our listening area has a chance of seeing severe weather this evening. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Effingham, Jasper, and Crawford counties and to the south until 10:00pm. An isolated threat for thunderstorms exists along a cold front that is moving through Southeast Illinois this...
Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week
The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
Southern Illinois storm spares lives, spoils soybeans
NEWTON — Parts of southern Illinois are recovering after a sudden storm dropped about ten inches of rain and hail in less than 24 hours. No one was injured in Jasper County, according to the sheriff’s department. The casualties in this flash flood were the crops. Farmer Richard...
Washington Co. Coroner's Office is asking for help to identify two people hit by a train
The Washington County Coroner's office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. The coroner's office was dispatched to Richview at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday for 2 people which had been struck by an Amtrak train. Neither person had any identification nor identifiable tattoos.
White Co. authorities warn residents about fentanyl after recent overdoses
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Officials with the White County Sheriff’s Department are warning residents about fentanyl after a few recent incidents. Fentanyl has become a problem throughout the country, and authorities say it has also made its way into White County. They say it has been the cause...
Shelby County Chairman Bryon Coffman Issues Legal Declaration –
The Shelby County Road and Bridge Committee met last week to discuss numerous matters. One in particular was the appointment to the position of Acting Engineer for the Shelby County Highway Department. Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman outlined the justification for appointing current Shelby County Board member Teresa Boehm...
Man Facing Multiple Charges Following Incidents at Bluford Dollar General
MT. VERNON – Jefferson County authorities arrested a 30-year-old Edgewood man on multiple charges following a string of incidents last week. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of a theft in progress at the Bluford Dollar General Store. Store employees reportedly had...
Heather Mccullough, Edgar County Corrections Officer, Charged with Assault in Crawford County –
Heather Mccullough, an Edgar County Corrections Officer, was charged with assault in Crawford County today. According to an Edgar County public official, she was arrested in Edgar County and charged today in Crawford County. She was charged with Assault, Criminal Misdemeanor Class C. Her first court appearance is scheduled for...
IL Department of Revenue investigating local business
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is part of an ongoing investigation into an Albion business. ECSD says the State Police and the Treasury Department are currently conducting an operation at a Phillips 66 in Albion. ECSD says this is an operation that involves the State Police and Treasury Department. ECSD […]
Gov. Pritzker announces $17.5M in funding to renovate Rend Lake Resort
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced millions of dollars in funding to renovate the Rend Lake Resort in southern Illinois. He said the renovation will get underway in 2023 with an investment of more than $17.5 million. The funding will be used to renovate the conference center,...
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license. Mariah McCray of Cormick Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old Mikayla Rowcliff of DeWolfe Street...
More Big Stuff: The Return to Casey, Illinois
The small town of Casey, Illinois, is home to twelve of the world’s largest objects—rocking chair, wind chimes, and teeter-totter, to name a few. We wrote about the “Big Things Small Town” last year after we had passed through and had seen the attractions on and around Main Street. However, there are more “big” roadside attractions scattered through other parts of town. So, we spent the better part of a day there recently, and we took our granddaughter with us, knowing she’d love it. Here is a video of some of what Casey offers.
Trading Post Monday, 08/01/22
FOR SALE: Small bales of straw and pasture mix grass hay. Call 217-821-3176. WANTED: A sturdy basic stationary exercise bike, in the Effingham area. Call 309-826-7372. FOR SALE: A big wicker sofa with 8 cushions, built to last, $75, will need help to move it. Call 618-238-4118.
TODAY’S THE PAYMENT DEADLINE
(OLNEY/NOBLE) A reminder to all mobile home and manufactured home owners in Richland County that the Mobile Home Privilege Taxes are due today, this Monday, August 1st, 2022. The taxes may be paid in cash, by valid check, or with a credit/debit card with all payments either delivered to the County Treasurer’s Office at the Courthouse, open today from 8:00 to 4:00, or paid online, by mail with an August 1st postmark, or by placing in the county’s drop box on the south side of the Courthouse. A $25.00 penalty will apply on Tuesday, August 2nd, if the Mobile Home Privilege Taxes are not paid by August 1st.
Family back home together after tragic accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ma’Lyiah White officially came home July 1st. That in itself the family said is a miracle. Now, they’re still navigating losing a loved one, and White’s continued recovery after a tragedy on a frozen pond. “It feels really good. It feels like you know my families complete again,” Bill Croy, Whites’ […]
