Sandy family says son was attacked because he’s gay

Utah mother sentenced to prison for murdering 4-year-old daughter
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A mother charged with murdering her 4-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve in 2019 has been sentenced to prison on Wednesday. The woman, 32-year-old Nicole Lester, has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and will be serving anywhere from 25 years to life in prison. Lester is […]
Utah police investigating attack on gay couple as hate crime
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Police said on Wednesday that an attack against a gay couple in suburban Salt Lake City is being investigated as a hate crime. Stefanie Peacock said her 18-year-old son, Christian, and his boyfriend Jacob Metcalf, also 18, were attacked just after midnight Saturday. They were standing outside of the Peacocks’ home in Sandy, a 97,000-person suburb southeast of Salt Lake City. A video recorded by Metcalf and posted on social media shows young men using homophobic slurs while Christian Peacock demands they leave.
kmyu.tv
'They said it was because we are gay': Victims of Sandy hate-crime investigation speak out
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — What started as a simple goodnight hug outside a Sandy home has now led to a hate-crime investigation. Police arrested a juvenile who is accused of physically attacking two men who reported they were targeted by a group of people yelling homophobic slurs at them.
KSLTV
Gay teen in Sandy suffered brain injury in hate crime assault
SANDY, Utah — A gay teen is having trouble with memory loss after police say he was the victim of a hate crime. Christian Peacock, 18, told KSL-TV he was punched in the face early Saturday morning after a group of guys yelled homophobic slurs at him and his boyfriend. Doctors later told him he suffered a brain injury as a result of that punch.
kjzz.com
Police release unseen footage of Missionary Training Center shooting on 2nd anniversary
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released never-before-seen surveillance footage of a drive-by shooting that happened in Provo in 2020, according to a statement from the BYU Police Department. Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Missionary Training Center, when...
ksl.com
West Valley woman sent to prison for murdering her 4-year-old daughter
SALT LAKE CITY — A judge ordered a West Valley woman on Wednesday to serve a term of 25 years to life in prison for killing her 4-year-old daughter. The woman said she was suffering from schizoaffective disorder. Nicole Lester, 32, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2019 after going...
Teen attacked for allegedly hugging his boyfriend in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been detained after allegedly assaulting another juvenile male after spotting him hugging his boyfriend in the driveway of their home on Saturday night. Sandy Police say the teenage suspect’s case has been sent to juvenile courts to determine the charges he will face which could vary from a […]
KSLTV
Murder suspect of Millcreek mother convicted of stolen firearm charges
SALT LAKE CITY — A convicted felon and suspect of the murder of 57-year-old Millcreek mother Linda Nemelka was found guilty of stolen firearm charges on Sunday. After a four-day trial, James Dekota Brunson, 25, of Orem, Utah was found guilty of possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon and possession of stolen firearms, according to Utah’s Department of Justice.
Taylorsville Police search for 7-Eleven robbery suspect
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? Taylorsville Police are searching for a robbery suspect who targeted a 7-Eleven store late Monday night. Officers say the store was located at 3180 W. 5400 South and the robbery took place around 11:30 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into the convenience store and stole […]
KSLTV
Suspect takes off clothes after ramming car into wall, then tries to steal bystander’s bike
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A man is facing assault charges after allegedly hitting a car multiple times, getting naked, and fighting bystanders. According to arresting documents, Shawn Smith, 32, rammed into a woman’s car on 850 E., 5300 South at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday. The woman told South...
utahstories.com
Is There a Homeless Serial Killer on the Loose Who The Salt Lake City Police Department is Refusing to Investigate?
In Utah Stories’ ongoing interviews with unsheltered homeless individuals, we learned from two homeless people that up to several dozen homeless people have been murdered in the past eight months. Is this true?. As of Friday, July 27th, The SLCPD is refusing to speak about, or provide any statements...
ksl.com
Drunken man arrested with 3 dozen open containers in vehicle, Sandy police say
SANDY — Sandy police recently arrested a man who they say had 37 open containers in his car and failed field sobriety tests. "We had a concerned citizen call in reporting a reckless driver, initially," said Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt. Moffitt said the caller reported the driver was...
Murray Police searching for alleged car thief
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The Murray Police Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing a minivan. Her image was captured on camera standing outside moments before she allegedly drove away with the stolen vehicle. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, royal blue shorts and has light-colored […]
Sandy teen arrested in alleged hate crime assault
Police in Sandy have arrested a teenager who allegedly punched another boy and shouted homophobic slurs at him and his boyfriend.
kjzz.com
Layton home destroyed after birthday party meal reportedly catches fire
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Crews on Wednesday responded to a house fire that investigators believe started when when a pan of oil ignited as a family was preparing a birthday party meal. According to Layton Fire Marshal Doug Bitton, authorities received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of a...
iheart.com
Utah Man Starts Wildfire Trying To Kill A Spider 😲
A Utah wildfire that's already burned more than one square mile of land was started by a man who was trying to kill a spider with his lighter, authorities say. Cory Allan Martin, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday, one day after he tried to burn a spider he encountered while hiking in the foothills near Springville, the Utah County Sheriff's Office reports. Although Martin reportedly confessed to accidentally starting the blaze, he didn't offer a reason for wanting to burn the spider, a sheriff's report reveals. "What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know," says Sheriff's Sergeant Spencer Cannon. "There may not be a why. He might not even know a why."
KSLTV
Sandy police arrest teen on hate crime charge after he allegedly punched a gay teen
SANDY, Utah — A gay teen is recovering from a possible concussion after Sandy police said he was the victim of a hate crime this weekend. Officers arrested a 17-year-old on Saturday as he’s accused of assault with a hate crime enhancement. Jocelynn Peacock, the victim’s sister, said...
Gephardt Daily
Sandy police: Juvenile to be charged with hate-crime assault after attack on male couple
SANDY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile suspect has been arrested after he allegedly stopped the car he was in to assault a Sandy juvenile male standing in his driveway as he hugged his boyfriend. Project Rainbow shared a video recorded at the scene, after the...
kslnewsradio.com
16-year-old allegedly shoots fire arm and runs from Salt Lake City Police
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly shot a firearm and ran from police. According to a press release, police received reports at around 3 a.m. on July 31. They were informed that someone had shot a firearm once and pointed it at several people. This happened in the area of 2000 W. Sir Charles Drive.
Fraud suspect goes on ‘crime spree’ in Salt Lake County
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – South Jordan Police report that an unidentified person went on a crime spree throughout Salt Lake County and up into Idaho in July. Police say the person is linked to multiple frauds. If you recognize the person in the image below or have any information regarding this case, please contact […]
