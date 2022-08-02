ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy family says son was attacked because he’s gay

By AIMEE COBABE
kslnewsradio.com
 2 days ago
Utah police investigating attack on gay couple as hate crime

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Police said on Wednesday that an attack against a gay couple in suburban Salt Lake City is being investigated as a hate crime. Stefanie Peacock said her 18-year-old son, Christian, and his boyfriend Jacob Metcalf, also 18, were attacked just after midnight Saturday. They were standing outside of the Peacocks’ home in Sandy, a 97,000-person suburb southeast of Salt Lake City. A video recorded by Metcalf and posted on social media shows young men using homophobic slurs while Christian Peacock demands they leave.
Gay teen in Sandy suffered brain injury in hate crime assault

SANDY, Utah — A gay teen is having trouble with memory loss after police say he was the victim of a hate crime. Christian Peacock, 18, told KSL-TV he was punched in the face early Saturday morning after a group of guys yelled homophobic slurs at him and his boyfriend. Doctors later told him he suffered a brain injury as a result of that punch.
Teen attacked for allegedly hugging his boyfriend in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been detained after allegedly assaulting another juvenile male after spotting him hugging his boyfriend in the driveway of their home on Saturday night. Sandy Police say the teenage suspect’s case has been sent to juvenile courts to determine the charges he will face which could vary from a […]
