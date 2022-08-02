The power of friendships between poor kids and rich kids

www.axios.com
Related
Friends in high places: Poor children who make friends with rich kids are more likely to increase their future incomes, study finds
Poor children who make friends with rich kids are more likely to be rich themselves later in life, a new study has revealed. Researchers from Harvard University analysed 21 billion friendships on Facebook to understand how the community you grow up in influences your future outcomes. Their findings suggest that...
Young Potheads Become Pothead Parents, Study Says
When potheads become parents, many retire their bongs for good. But a new study suggests that, even though weed-smoking parents do cut back, many continue to take the occasional rip. And that’s disturbing, because we’re still not sure how stoned parenting affects kids. “When it comes to adults,...
Harvard study: how poor people stay poor – and how to fix it
It’s who you know – that is the old chestnut on how to be successful in life, but it turns out it’s also where you grow that determines economic mobility. A massive study examining 70 million Facebook users’ 21 billion relationships showed that a poor person’s ticket to upward mobility is to know rich people. Seems simple, but it is more than just collecting contacts – it requires an economically diverse community and a low bar to making connections.
yr.media
Opinion: Time to Stop Ignoring Asian American Mental Health
Asian Americans have experienced an increase in mental health struggles, especially throughout the pandemic. Despite this uptick, reports show that they are three times less likely to seek out care than white Americans in the United States. While awareness of mental health is increasing globally, for the Asian American community,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
morningbrew.com
Study shows that cross-class friendships help lift children from poverty
Social scientists have spent decades wondering why kids in some neighborhoods rise out of poverty, while kids who live in other, similar communities stay behind. In other words: What is the secret sauce to the American Dream?. In two pathbreaking studies published in Nature yesterday, a team of researchers found...
Most millennials, especially Latinos and Black people, are staying close to home. What does that mean for economic opportunity?
More than two-thirds of young adults in the United States live close to the homes they grew up in, a new Census Bureau and Harvard University study found, with Latinos, Black people and those from low-income families who left home only moving a short distance away. According to one of...
MedicalXpress
Black life expectancy in the southern US is affected by the legacy of slavery
Black life expectancy is proportionally lower in southern U.S. counties where slavery was denser in 1860, finds a new study from The University of Texas at Austin. The same study has found that white life expectancy remains proportionally higher in those same counties. In "Slave Past, Modern Lives: An Analysis...
There Are Two Types of Narcissist, And The Difference Is Critical, Research Shows
In a time when flaunting your best self on social media has become a norm, narcissistic traits seem to be everywhere. In today's slang, off-putting behaviors like entitlement, superiority, and self-congratulating are known as 'flexing'. Such traits might be more common these days, but being narcissistic is still seen as a pathological personality trait, akin to being sadistic, manipulative, or even psychopathic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
6 Sources of Tension Between Adult Children and Parents
Parents are more involved in their adult children's lives these days, but estrangement is not uncommon. Parental assumptions about their involvement and the need for boundaries often become issues. Parents high in control or who have rigid expectations about their adult children's lives may find themselves at odds with their...
psychologytoday.com
How Parents Can Manage Teenage Resistance and Rebellion
Adolescent abrasion comes in two forms: oppositional behavior, which is common, and outlaw behavior, which is not. Oppositional behavior is expressed by active resistance like argument and by passive resistance like delay.. Outlaw behavior is expressed by rebellion against rules and regulations to refuse social restraint. Parents need to be...
KIDS・
Mom who moved from NYC over vaccine mandates slams teachers' unions: 'Playing chess with kids' lives'
After a report showed Biden's Department of Education is linked to teachers' unions, a single mother who left New York City blasted officials for "playing chess" with the lives of kids. "It looks like the money is not going to the teachers nor the students here in the public school...
psychologytoday.com
How Families and Schools Can Help in Managing Autism
The foundation of intervention for children with autism remains behaviorally based. Parents and families benefit from identifying providers they trust to coordinate with over time. Children with autism frequently benefit from individualized behavioral supports in the school setting. One consistent finding about interventions for autism is that parent involvement makes...
What Happens When Kids Learn That Racism Can't Be Overcome
When kids learn that prejudice is permanent it reinforces racial divides. There's a better approach
KIDS・
This Guy Hired William Hung To Let His Co-Workers Know He Was Quitting, And This Is The Only Way People Should Quit Jobs From Now On
"I never instructed or prompted William to sing — his original masterpiece was conceived all on his own."
My little boy went to a pool party – two weeks later he was fighting for his life
A MUM was watching her son fight for his life two weeks after he was bitten by a bug at a pool party. Jamie Simoson knew something was up with her three-year-old son, Johnny, who was “not acting himself”. His nursery had called to say he didn’t want...
Biden experiencing return of "loose cough" from COVID, doctor says
President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Tuesday and is also experiencing "a bit of a return of a loose cough," his physician said in a letter. The big picture: Biden had tested negative on Wednesday last week after finishing his five-day course of Paxlovid, a coronavirus treatment medication. However, since Saturday, the president has tested positive for a "rebound" case of COVID.
Women's wages fall by at least 5% after abortion restrictions, new study finds
Women's average wages fall after abortion restrictions are enacted in their home state, as some either stop working or take lower-paying jobs, finds a comprehensive new analysis, set to be published next year in the Indiana Law Journal. Why it matters: The study expands on other research, looking at decades...
States' fight over abortion information catches tech in crossfire
With reproductive rights in flux across the U.S., activists on both sides of the issue are using the uncertainty to pressure tech companies to change the way abortion information gets shared and labeled. The big picture: The absence of a nationwide law means that companies will likely have to interpret...
Biden still COVID positive but "fever-free and in good spirits," doctor says
President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Wednesday and is still experiencing an "occasional cough," though "less frequently" than on Tuesday, his physician said in a letter. The big picture: Biden had tested negative on Wednesday last week after finishing his five-day course of Paxlovid, a coronavirus treatment medication. But...
Back-to-school shopping blues
Many families are already facing a math problem before the school year begins: how to make dollars stretch as far as they once did. Driving the news: Ohio's tax-free weekend — when shoppers don't pay state or county sales tax on clothing items ($75 or less) and school supplies ($20 or less) — begins Friday.
Axios
Washington, DC
90K+
Followers
46K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0