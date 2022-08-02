www.newsdakota.com
MacKenzie Gerszewski
Vigil Service – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, August 7, 2022 at St. James Basilica. Mass of Christian Burial – 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 8, 2022 at St. James Basilica, Jamestown. Burial – Calvary Cemetery, Jamestown.
Maynard Helgaas
Maynard Duane Helgaas, 87, of West Fargo, North Dakota and former longtime resident of Jamestown, North Dakota passed away on August 2 of complications from Alzheimer’s Disease. Dad was born on the family farm on December 13, 1934 to Adolph and Mildred Helgaas in Fertile, Minnesota. His birth certificate...
Leslie A. Sullivan
Leslie A. Sullivan, 56, of Fargo, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in her home. Leslie Ann Hovel was born in Valley City, ND, on August 26, 1965, to Larry and Lois (Aarseth) Hovel. She grew up in Valley City and graduated from Valley City High School in 1983. She went on to attend Valley City State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree. While attending VCSU she was a member of the Philomathian sorority. Leslie also worked in the Faculty Materials Department while attending school and continued to following her graduation.
Beatrice Hager
Beatrice Hager, age 90, of New Rockford, ND, died Friday, July 29, 2022 at the CHI St. Alexis Health, Carrington, ND. Beatrice’s Visitation will be Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 1:00PM – 7:00PM with a Rosary Service at 6:45PM, followed by a Vigil Service at 7:00PM all at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00AM at St. John’s Catholic Church, New Rockford.
JRMC Welcomes New Physician Dr. Chuck Allen
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Chuck Allen to its team of Emergency Department physicians. Dr. Allen has advanced emergency medicine training and valuable experience at trauma centers across the country. In addition, Dr. Allen also serves as the National Medical Advisor for the National Ski Patrol, which offers emergency care and safety services to local ski/snowboard areas and bike parks.
Scherbenske Hired To Remove Clay Levees in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Scherbenske Inc. of Jamestown was awarded the bid to remove temporary clay levees in Valley City. Chad Petersen of KLJ engineering told the city commission Scherbenske submitted the lowest bid of the two companies who submitted bids. Petersen said the removal and restoration process...
Victory Lutheran Church Sets Vacation Bible School
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Victory Lutheran Church is returning their Vacation Bible School (VBS) Aug. 15-18. Conan Hirsch is the Youth Minister at Victory Lutheran Church. Hirsch says VBS is open to all toilet trained 3 year olds to sixth grade. Students pre-K through Kindergarten will join from 6:30...
Buffalo Bridges Hears Caseload and Program Updates
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone heard the latest regarding Child Protection Services caseloads and program updates. Child Protection Supervisor Libby Wynne says the caseloads during the summer are generally low for the zone. Wynne says right now in Valley City and Jamestown, there are...
Emergency Utility Repairs in SW Jamestown Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown is reporting emergency utility repairs that will take place all day Tuesday, Aug. 2. The city reports there will be a temporary water outage and road closure on 16th ST SW, between 11th Ave SW through 14th Ave SW. This closure will begin at 11:00 A.M. and continue until work is finished or approximately 5:00 P.M.
Fallen Trooper Remembered; New Headstone Placed
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Troopers Association (NDTA) dedicated a new headstone to fallen officer Beryl McLane Monday, Aug. 1. Trooper McLane is the only North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper to be killed in the line of duty. He was killed in a car crash near LaMoure on Friday, July 30, 1954 when his patrol car was struck head-on by a drunk driver on the wrong side of the road traveling at a high rate of speed.
Kids Raise Money For Barnes County Museum
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) A few kids took the bull by the horns in an effort to help ensure the future history of the Barnes County Historical Society by raising money. Three enterprising youngsters set up a lemonade stand in front of the Barnes County Museum on August 3rd in...
Riverfest August 6; Byway Drive August 5th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Riverfest is an annual water event that features kayaking and canoeing on the beautiful Sheyenne River. This year’s Riverfest will be held Saturday, August 6th and will feature a cruise down the Sheyenne River Valley National Scenic Byway with the Bridge City Cruisers on Friday, August 5th.
Author Alex Newman Webinar Aug. 8 In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) International award-winning journalist, educator, author, and consultant Alex Newman will hold a webinar on Monday, August 8th at the Pizza Corner in Valley City at 7pm. All are welcome to attend the webinar in person. Newman will be addressing the Globalist “Great Reset” The End of...
Runnin O’ The Green Donates to Elks Camp Grassick
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Runnin O’ The Green Founder Larry “Knobby” Knoblich attended the 2022-23 North Dakota State Elks Convention to donate funds from the annual run. Runnin O’ The Green has been held for more than 40 years, raising money for Elks Camp Grassick and...
Successful Hiring at CHI Mercy Hospital Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CHI) – The following is a news release from CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City. “With the introduction of COVID-19 back in 2020, we saw an overwhelming need for health care workers on a national and global scale. With the significant rise in critical patients we watched staff- burnout plague healthcare organizations. We have also been and continue to experience a nationwide nursing shortage, where the demand for nurses will surpass the supply colleges and universities are able to provide. All of these factors combined have put healthcare systems at risk and patient populations potentially in harm’s way.
City County Health District COVID-19 & Vaccine Updates
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City-County Health District Administrator Theresa Will said those testing for COVID-19 continues to decline across the state and in the area. She continues to encourage people to get a free COVID-19 home test kits available at their office and other locations in Barnes County.
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A few days ago Sue and I took an evening drive north of town enjoying the farm country. Accepting that the crops are later than normal, they make a pretty scene. However, a farmer told me they are ready for a shot of rain soon to keep crops on the right track. There is beauty out there.
Fasting Cholesterol Screening August 9th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)- City-County Health District (CCHD) and CHI Mercy Health (hospital) will hold a fasting community cholesterol screening Tuesday, August 9th, from 7 a.m to 9 a.m. It will be held at CCHD, located at 415 2nd Ave. NE, Ste. 101. This test will include your total cholesterol, HDL/LDL cholesterol, plus your blood glucose and triglycerides. The cost for the cholesterol (total lipid profile) screening is $35.
Jamestown City Council Discusses City Park Bridges
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The current condition of some park bridges in Jamestown were discussed by the Jamestown City Council Monday night. Mayor Dwaine Heinrich says some concerns have been raised concerning bridges over the James River. Heinrich says the Jamestown Parks & Recreation is a separate entity from...
VC Saints Bats Get Hot in 11-5 Victory Over Mayville
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After having five straight games cancelled, the Valley City Saints amateur baseball team returned to action for the first time in 25 days on Sunday as they hosted the Mayville Red Caps at Charlie Brown Field for the final home game of the season.
