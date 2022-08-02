Washington Legislature rises in National Conservative rankings

www.clarkcountytoday.com
They voted to impeach Trump. Voters in Washington state will decide whether that matters
Two of Tuesday's primaries in Washington state represent a key question for the Republican Party: 18 months removed from Donald Trump's second impeachment, has the GOP anger at party lawmakers who backed the effort subsided?
Two Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries in Washington state
Two Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump are facing tough primaries today in Washington state. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Rep. Dan Newhouse are both facing Trump-backed challengers. David Gutman, political reporter for The Seattle Times, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss these races.
Trump-backed challenger tries to primary Rep. Newhouse in Washington's 4th District
(The Center Square) – Four-term Rep. Dan Newhouse faces six Republican challengers in the deep-red Fourth Congressional District primary election on Aug. 2. Loren Culp, a retired law enforcement officer and the GOP's gubernatorial candidate in 2020, is a leading contender for the seat that Newhouse has held since 2014.
Culp demands police investigation over apparent early primary results
(The Center Square) – Loren Culp, a Republican candidate in Washington’s Fourth Congressional District race, couldn’t believe it when he saw primary election results posted Sunday night on the Yakima Herald-Republic website. The numbers put out on July 31 ranked incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican as...
Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray
Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
Wisconsin Democrats line up behind Barnes in bid to unseat U.S. Senator Johnson
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry will end his run for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination in Wisconsin, party officials said on Wednesday, as Democrats lined up behind Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes to take on to Republican Ron Johnson.
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Colorado emerging as top Senate target for Republicans
The GOP's path to a Senate majority could run through Colorado if other Trump-endorsed Republican candidates end up blowing winnable races. What's happening: Construction company owner Joe O'Dea, the GOP's nominee against Sen. Michael Bennet, is a political unicorn for the party at a time when Republican voters prefer MAGA-aligned candidates.
Open primary may save Trump’s GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot,...
State GOP chair optimistic in face of poll showing big lead for Washington Democrats
(The Center Square) – Washington State Republican Party Chair Caleb Heimlich sees opportunity in the results of a recent Crosscut/Elway poll indicating in-state voters favor Democrats in spite of an expected red wave that threatens Democrats with sweeping losses in November’s midterm elections. Even with the popularity of...
This Trump-backed candidate is vying to defeat Liz Cheney in a heated Republican primary for Wyoming's sole congressional seat
Trump has endorsed Harriet Hageman to defeat his critic, Rep. Liz Cheney. Hageman is a longtime lawyer in Wyoming and a former Never Trumper who once supported Cheney. The closely watched Republican primary is on August 16.
The Utah Independent Who Just Might Have the Formula to Beat Trumpism
Evan McMullin is cobbling together a new alliance that could point the way to a less Trumpy future in red states.
GOP Sen. Mike Lee is in a tight contest with independent Evan McMullin in the Utah Senate race: poll
Mike Lee is locked in a close Senate race with independent Evan McMullin in Utah, per a new survey. In the latest Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll, Lee had a small edge over McMullin (41%-36%). In April, McMullin earned the official backing of the state Democratic Party in this...
Two Republican women - a Trump critic and a devotee - await primary results
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Two Republican women - one a critic of Donald Trump and another an outspoken devotee of the former president - awaited election results on Wednesday in Washington state and Arizona primaries that offer further evidence of his grip on the party.
Live voting results for Aug. 2, 2022, elections in Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla counties
Below are results for the Aug 2. primary election in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties, including state and U.S. Senate and House of Representative races, Washington secretary of state and more. There are also a number of area local offices and precinct committee positions up for vote and some ballot measures on the ballot. For complete coverage of select races, visit our Election section.
Poll shows tight races for Georgia governor and Senate
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll showed that incumbent Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock have narrow leads. The survey shows that 48 per cent of likely voters say they support Mr Kemp, compared to 43 per cent who say they support former state legislator Stacey Abrams. The two are in a rematch after Mr Kemp narrowly beat Ms Abrams in 2018. Ms Abrams never fully conceded her race to Mr Kemp because of allegations of voter suppression.
Pro-impeachment House Republican facing Trump-endorsed challenger says she's 'never been in this position' because usually 'elections take care of themselves'
Jaime Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6. She's now appealing to non-GOP voters to keep her job.
Live voting result updates for Aug. 2, 2022, primary election in Pierce County, WA
Below are results for the Aug 2. primary election in Pierce County, including state and U.S. Senate and House of Representative races, Washington secretary of state and more. There are also a number of area council and precinct committee positions up for vote and some ballot measures on the ballot. For complete coverage of select races, visit our Election section.
Notice of Aug 02 Washington's 1st Congressional District Election
The 1st Congressional District of Washington covers all or part of King County, Skagit County, Whatcom County, Snohomish County. All U.S. House districts, including the 1st Congressional District of Washington, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 2, 2022. The filing deadline was May 20, 2022.
