Aaron Judge headlines baseball camp for kids in Queens

Vampire Weekend’s Chris Baio is proud of his cousin Harrison Bader, a baseball player who broke into the major leagues in 2017. And, now, he’ll have his cousin a little closer to home, after Bader was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the New York Yankees for left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The cousins both grew up in Bronxville, New York, and Bader will now play his home games in the Bronx, the New York borough where he attended the elite Horace Mann School. The move was made just minutes before the 6 p.m. Eastern deadline today (August 2) for Major League Baseball teams to make trades involving MLB players.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO