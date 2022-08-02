Aaron Judge headlines baseball camp for kids in Queens

www.fox5ny.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Related
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees
Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
Joey Gallo trade to Dodgers draws hilarious reactions from Yankees fans
The New York Yankees agreed to deal struggling outfielder Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday. Gallo had a brutal tenure with the Yankees, posting a .159 batting average and .660 OPS in 140 career games with the Yankees. As such, no one was happier to see him go than New York fans. Yankees fans took to Twitter after the news of the Gallo trade. Needless to say, there were some hilarious reactions.
This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees
When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
Report: Dodgers Acquire Joey Gallo in Trade With Yankees
The veteran slugger will hope for a fresh start in L.A. after a tumultuous tenure in the Bronx.
New York Yankees’ all-time home run leaders
Babe Ruth leads the way but what other New York Yankees sluggers are on the list of those who hit the most home runs in Pinstripes? They earned the nickname Bronx Bombers and here is why. 18. Aaron Judge (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports) Home run total: 201 (and counting)17. Bill Dickey (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Home run total: 20216. Roger Maris (David Boss-USA TODAY Sports) Home run total: 20315. Robinson Cano (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Home run total: 20414. Dave Winfield (USA TODAY Sports) Home run total: 20513. Mark Teixeira (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Home run total: 20612. Jason Giambi (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports) Home run total: 20911. Don Mattingly (AP Photo) Home run total: 22210. Graig Nettles (Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports) Home run total: 2509. Derek Jeter (TYSON TRISH/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER) Home run total: 2608. Jorge Posada (Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports) Home run total: 2757. Bernie Williams (USA TODAY Sports) Home run total: 2876. Alex Rodriguez (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images) Home run total: 3515. Yogi Berra (AP Photo) Home run total: 3584. Joe DiMaggio (AP Photo) Home run total: 3613. Lou Gehrig (AP Photo) Home run total: 4932. Mickey Mantle (Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports) Home run total: 5361. Babe Ruth (AP Photo) Home run total: 65911
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas
The New York Yankees made a huge splash at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the Yankees were dealt some incredibly worrying news on Monday, too. In a roster move on Monday, the Yankees placed star pitcher Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Prior […] The post Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound
Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
The Cousin of Vampire Weekend’s Chris Baio Is Now on the New York Yankees
Vampire Weekend’s Chris Baio is proud of his cousin Harrison Bader, a baseball player who broke into the major leagues in 2017. And, now, he’ll have his cousin a little closer to home, after Bader was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the New York Yankees for left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The cousins both grew up in Bronxville, New York, and Bader will now play his home games in the Bronx, the New York borough where he attended the elite Horace Mann School. The move was made just minutes before the 6 p.m. Eastern deadline today (August 2) for Major League Baseball teams to make trades involving MLB players.
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Comments / 0