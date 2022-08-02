Some CCSD families prepare for earlier start time due to bus driver shortage, experts share a warning

www.fox5vegas.com
Get used to life . its like work , I get up at 5 everyday last 22 yrs. kids gotta get it together. They will be fine
Dads in Schools ready for first day of school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In just four days, students will be back inside Clark County classrooms. Many dads will also be going back to school. Come Monday, “Dads in Schools” volunteers will be looking to ensure safety on school campuses. According to Troy Martinez, Founder of Dads...
CCSD's COVID-19, vaccine requirements for the new school year
CCSD’s COVID mitigation plan is determined by transmission levels in the region. Right now, transmission levels in Clark County are considered ‘high.’
1-on-1 with CCSD Superintendent: Campus security and COVID-19 safety in the new school year
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 300,000 students return to class next week at Clark County School District, and with the new year comes new questions and concerns from families, particularly when it comes to the intersection of COVID-19 safety and campus security. In the wake of a school...
New CCSD teachers prepare for upcoming school year through onboarding process
The start of a new school year is less than a week away for Clark County School District teachers and students.
Raiders partner with barbershops to offer Las Vegas kids free back-to-school hair cuts
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the start of the upcoming school year quickly approaching, the Raiders are partnering with local barbershops to help make sure Las Vegas kids are ready to head back to class. As part of the partnership, barbershops throughout the valley will offer free back-to-school haircuts...
Un-treatable disease detected in horses at Clark County facility
Horses at a facility in Clark County were quarantined after an un-treatable disease called equine infectious anemia was detected during routine testing, the Nevada Department of Agriculture says.
Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew
Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials say copper wire theft suspect Brian Welch made more than 300 scrap metal transactions. And say copper wire theft suspect John Werns made more than 70 transactions. Arrest documents show Werns primarily sold metal to two local recycling businesses.
Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets
An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
Las Vegas trauma surgeon part of discussions to help hospitals better prepare for mass shootings
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UMC trauma and critical care surgeon Dr. Deborah Kuhls was working the night of the tragic One October shooting in 2017. “I took on a role of a senior trauma surgeon helping to decide who needed to go to the operating room very quickly to save their lives; who needed blood. We saw the first 20 patients in about five minutes. And we had just a few minutes notice that injured people were going to arrive,” said Dr. Kuhls.
Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park. According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.
Nearly half of abortion patients in Nevada are from neighboring states
It’s been nearly six weeks since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The decision sparked legal battles in multiple states and sent people from across the country to Nevada to get abortions.
East Las Vegas man calls on city to fix 'dangerous' sidewalks
One East Las Vegas man is calling on city officials to fix dangerous sidewalks. Freeman moved to the area to buy property in a place that was evolving.
Bicyclist found dead at Wetlands Park
Clark County Park Police and LVMPD officers responded to a call on Tuesday where an adult male was found dead at Wetlands Park, according to police.
Applications open for new Nevada LGBTQ+ student council
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Silver State Equality is launching a new LGBTQ+ Student Advisory Council ahead of the new school year. The goal of the council, which is supported by a gift from NV Energy, is to help create a culture of inclusion in Nevada’s schools while working to counter the bullying, harassment, social isolation and bigotry that dramatically increase risk factors for LGBTQ+ students.
Coroner reveals new details about skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead in May are believed to be from a person who was in their 20s or 30s when he or she died, a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner told 8 News Now on Wednesday.
I-Team: ‘This is like a bullseye,’ Las Vegas native even more confident Lake Mead remains may be father
The estimated age of a person whose remains were discovered at Lake Mead has a Las Vegas native more confident that the skeleton could be his father who died more than six decades ago.
CCSD trustees vote on dispute resolution process for issues relating to retaliation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School Board trustees voted Wednesday on a procedure process that would address issues relating to retaliation. Last year, several education advocacy groups requested an investigation into retaliatory actions by the district against a Moapa Valley school principal, who was also part of the School Organizational Team.
CCFD and North Las Vegas police save woman in swift water rescue Thursday night
Downtown Las Vegas venue won’t move forward with magic show that includes animals. Can Nevada handle a monkeypox emergency? Las Vegas doctor shares concerns as state prepares. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta...
Firefighters discuss lifesaving swift water rescue of woman in North Las Vegas flood wash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman made an unexpected and wild ride down a valley wash in a monsoon rainstorm last Thursday. Now some firefighters are talking about the save. “They were saying she only had about a minute left to hold on. She looked as if she was in rough shape,” said Clark County Fire Department Captain Travis Grove.
