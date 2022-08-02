ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Passengers on broken-down Commuter Rail train force open doors, scale fence to escape

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GN1S_0h1A4DhI00

BOSTON — Some passengers on a broken-down Commuter Rail train weren’t going to wait for the power to come back on, opting instead to escape by forcing open the doors and scaling a nearby fence.

Video shared by rider Leo Ruiz shows people using a ladder to climb over the fence next to the tracks.

The breakdown happened around 6 p.m. near the Boston Landing Station. The MBTA said Framingham Line Train 595 had left South Station at 5:35 p.m. and stopped due to an electrical issue.

A spokesperson for the MBTA said passengers were asked to remain on board for their safety. However, some used the emergency door handles to get off the train.

“The MBTA and Keolis understand that passengers were frustrated while the train was stopped without electricity to enable air-conditioning or announcements, but the safest alternative in such a situation is to keep passengers on board,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The train was helped to Boston Landing by Worcester Line Train 528. Once there, passengers transferred to Train 531 for service to Worcester.

The MBTA said there were some residual delays from the incident.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
City
Framingham, MA
whdh.com

Commuter train stalls on the tracks causing massive delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter train 595 on the Framingham line stalled on the tracks just past Boston Landing station, according to the MBTA. The MBTA informed passengers that another train will be coming to push them back to Boston Landing. The MBTA said delays should be expected on the line.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police recover body floating in water at Carson Beach

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police pulled a floating body from Boston’s Carson Beach, they announced. MSP responded to reports of the floating body in the Mothers Rest area. Boston Fire retrieved the body, and the Suffolk County DA’s office will conduct the investigation. This is a developing...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuter Rail#Rail Service#Open Doors#The Doors#Mbta#Framingham Line Train 595#The Free Boston 25 News
whdh.com

Watch: Red Line train derailment, an example of incidents that FTA hopes to curb with ‘safety standdown’

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - New video obtained by 7NEWS captures a June 23 Red Line train derailment; an example of the incidents that the Federal Transit Administration hopes to curb with their ‘safety standdown’ mandate to the MBTA. The decree forbids workers that have not completed a safety briefing from operating MBTA transit vehicles beginning Saturday.
BRAINTREE, MA
universalhub.com

Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action

The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Parking Meters In Dedham Square Vanish After New Regulations

DEDHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — In the case of the disappearing parking meters in Dedham Square, some local commuters aren't complaining about the Select Board's decision to remove the Sentry smart meters implemented last year. In an early July announcement, the Town did not renew its contract with the...
DEDHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)

Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports. The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).
MALDEN, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Investigating Two Deaths at Boston's Carson Beach

A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police

Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
112K+
Followers
119K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy