Passengers on broken-down Commuter Rail train force open doors, scale fence to escape

BOSTON — Some passengers on a broken-down Commuter Rail train weren’t going to wait for the power to come back on, opting instead to escape by forcing open the doors and scaling a nearby fence.

Video shared by rider Leo Ruiz shows people using a ladder to climb over the fence next to the tracks.

The breakdown happened around 6 p.m. near the Boston Landing Station. The MBTA said Framingham Line Train 595 had left South Station at 5:35 p.m. and stopped due to an electrical issue.

A spokesperson for the MBTA said passengers were asked to remain on board for their safety. However, some used the emergency door handles to get off the train.

“The MBTA and Keolis understand that passengers were frustrated while the train was stopped without electricity to enable air-conditioning or announcements, but the safest alternative in such a situation is to keep passengers on board,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The train was helped to Boston Landing by Worcester Line Train 528. Once there, passengers transferred to Train 531 for service to Worcester.

The MBTA said there were some residual delays from the incident.

