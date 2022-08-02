Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says ‘it’s all for show’

abc17news.com
Termination hearing for Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo is delayed again
A termination hearing to decide the fate of embattled Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been delayed due to “a scheduling conflict,” the school district said Wednesday. The hearing was set to be held Thursday and has already been rescheduled once from the originally intended date...
Abortion vote in Kansas sparks new hope for Dems in midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in Kansas as the direct result of outrage at...
Hartzler concedes, pledges to still fight in Washington D.C.
GARDEN CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler began her watch party at the Cider House in southwest Missouri's Cass County around the time polls closed Tuesday. By the time the votes were counted, she was conceding victory before her supporters to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Hartzler who has...
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski is killed in car accident, McCarthy announces
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday. This story is breaking and will be updated. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Trudy Busch Valentine positions herself as a Democrat who can win in November
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMIZ) Trudy Busch Valentine cast her vote Tuesday at Ladue City Hall and briefly spoke to supporters and media outlets. Valentine, a nurse and heiress to the Busch beer fortune, is one of 11 Democrats seeking her party's nomination in the primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Roy Blunt. She is holding a watch party at the Sheet Metal Workers Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday night.
All eyes on former governor in Missouri Senate primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hopes to complete a stunning political comeback Tuesday as voters narrow the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement in March 2021 that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job. With control of the Senate at stake, Democrats are hoping to pick up what should be a safe seat in red-state Missouri. Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler are seen as the leading contenders in the 21-person Republican field. The Democrats are led by 13-year Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine, heiress to the Busch family beer fortune.
Flash Flood Warning issued August 4 at 3:09AM CDT until August 4 at 9:15AM CDT by NWS Springfield MO
The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a. Northeastern Hickory County in central Missouri…. * Until 915 AM CDT Thursday. * At 309 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing. heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or. expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by...
