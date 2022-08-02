Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says ‘it’s all for show’

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hopes to complete a stunning political comeback Tuesday as voters narrow the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement in March 2021 that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job. With control of the Senate at stake, Democrats are hoping to pick up what should be a safe seat in red-state Missouri. Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler are seen as the leading contenders in the 21-person Republican field. The Democrats are led by 13-year Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine, heiress to the Busch family beer fortune.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO