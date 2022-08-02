Authorities investigate shooting in Cedar Rapids

www.kcci.com
Related
Murder of Cedar Rapids Veteran Remains a 39-Year-Old Mystery
Dennis W. Chaffee served his country in Vietnam and was later found shot to death in the basement of his Cedar Rapids home. The alleged murder took place on July 17, 1983; to this day, no one knows what happened or who did it. According to Iowa Cold Cases, Chaffee...
KCRG.com
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
Starting Thursday, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will open for people in Tama County to see. A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week. Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Iowa church is helping with relief...
KIMT
Two dead after fatal crash in eastern Iowa
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash in Dubuque County Tuesday evening. Emergency personnel responded to Highway 20 at mile marker 300 around 5:13 p.m. According to Iowa State Patrol, 20-year-old Miranda Lynn Held and 21-year-old Samuel Jon Linck were traveling eastbound and tried passing...
Attempted Murder Charges Filed After Road Rage Incident on I-380
An incident on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Tuesday afternoon has resulted in four counts of attempted murder. According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Joint Communications Agency received a call at around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon from a passenger in a vehicle on I-380 that was described in a "road rage" situation. The incident started near the intersection of Center Point Road and 32nd St. NE before the two vehicles involved began traveling south on I-380. The caller reported that a passenger in the other vehicle had shown a gun during the event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Suspect identified in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police on July 30th. According to State law enforcement officials, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department attempted...
Waterloo Residents Arrested in Connection to Mexican Drug Cartel
In movies or TV shows like Narcos, Breaking Bad, or Ozark, involvement with drug cartels in far off lands like Mexico seems to be something that only happens in the movies or other parts of the United States. Never do we think about any sort of entanglement between these criminals and the people of Iowa -- let alone the Cedar Valley.
KIMT
Weekend shootout in Cedar Rapids sends one to the hospital
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man was shot by Cedar Rapids police over the weekend after a traffic stop. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says officers pulled over Brandon Lee Nelson, 23 of Cedar Rapids, for erratic driving just before 4 am Saturday. Nelson is accused of displaying a firearm and exchanging gunfire with two police officers.
2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
RELATED PEOPLE
KBUR
Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl
Cedar Falls, IA- According to a new report, the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter used a so-called “ghost gun.”. Radio Iowa reports that, according to the Des Moines Register, the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska say he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home.
KCCI.com
Marion Fire Department delivers two babies in three months
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) — Responding to emergencies is something firefighters are used to. But it’s not every day they get the call to deliver a baby. "You never know what the day is going to bring,” William Zamastil said. For Marion firefighters, Lt. Mark Hinrichs, Evan Barry...
Officer-involved shooting on Glass Road NE leaves one injured, DCI investigating
Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the police officials, this incident occurred right before 4 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Cedar Rapids Police Department officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm...
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Armed subject arrested in weekend incident identified
Iowa City Police have identified an armed subject who threatened staff at a downtown bar with a gun Sunday after getting kicked out of the establishment. According to a release issued Sunday night, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, and University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert to warn the campus area. Bwayonga was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband, and was later found to be stolen out of Linn County.
kciiradio.com
Washington Fire Responds to 3rd Street Fire
Washington Fire was dispatched to 716 West 3rd Street in Washington for a report of a house fire on July 29th at 10:30 am. Heavy smoke was pouring out of the second floor and attic of the house when the Washington Fire Department arrived on the scene. The fire was eventually extinguished after three hours. The cause of the fire was accidental, with the investigation still ongoing.
Marion Firefighters Make A Special Delivery
When a firefighter or any first responder gets a call, they never really know what they're in for. It could be an accident. It might be a heart attack. Or as was the case for several Marion firefighters it might just be a woman in labor. As KCRG reports, the...
KCRG.com
Racial slur prompts calls to remove chair of Iowa City’s commission focused on racial justice
They also plan to repaint parts of the splash pads to update the parks. Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library. With warm weather in the forecast within the next week, the Cedar Rapids Library is partnering with Waypoint to open a cooling center as well as make computers available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Man acquitted of 2011 robbery, killing in Cedar Rapids to face trial for federal charge
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man acquitted of robbing and killing a cab driver in 2011 will face trial next month for a federal charge connected to the killing. Johnathan Mitchell is charged with interference with commerce by robbery, facing up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.
cbs2iowa.com
Parents' rights group suing Linn-Mar in federal court over gender support plan
MARION, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has obtained a lawsuit filed against Linn-Mar Schools in Marion over the district's gender support plan, approved by the school board earlier this year. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Parents Defending Education, a group opposed to gender identity causes and education. Linn-Mar's...
KCCI.com
Cedar Falls community holds emotional memorial to remember Schmidt family
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — An emotional goodbye to three family members murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park was held on Tuesday evening in Cedar Falls. The Schmidt family was an active part of Cedar Falls. 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt were killed while camping last month. 9-year-old Arlo Schmidt survived the attack.
Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train
For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
Comments / 0