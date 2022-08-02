ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What Scott Effross Brings to the Yankees’ Bullpen

Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago
Q 105.7

This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees

When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
ClutchPoints

Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics

The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Yardbarker

New York Mets acquire right hander Mychal Givens to boost bullpen

Per Andy Martino of SNY, the New York Mets just traded for relief pitcher Mychal Givens from the Chicago Cubs. Givens is in his eighth MLB season and 32 years old. Over the 2022 season, Givens has a 2.66 ERA. He was 6-2 for the Cubs this year in 40 games (40.2 innings). Over his 40 appearances, Givens has allowed 32 hits, 19 walks, and 15 runs (12 earned). Givens also had 51 strikeouts, an impressive amount for 40.2 innings pitched.
Yardbarker

Yankees fielding calls on star infielder Gleyber Torres as deadline winds to an end

The New York Yankees have covered all the bases at the trade deadline, acquiring outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals, Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs, and Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Those are the three primary players added to the roster, all the while adding another bullpen arm in Lou Trivino, who will help down the stretch.
