Election workers reported more than 1,000 'hostile' contacts in past year

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution
Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
Biden admin sues Arizona over law requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections
The Justice Department is suing Arizona over a law that is slated to take effect next year that would require voters to provide proof of American citizenship to cast ballots in federal elections. In a court complaint filed Tuesday, the DOJ alleged House Bill 2492 violates the National Voter Registration...
Atlanta-area DA tells Georgia GOP chair he could be indicted in election probe
The Atlanta-area district attorney investigating Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia sent a target letter to state Republican party Chair David Shafer, warning him that he may be indicted as part of her investigation, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!
It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none
A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law
FIRST ON FOX: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance of...
How Six States Could Overturn the 2024 Election
Late last month, in one of its final acts of the term, the Supreme Court queued up another potentially precedent-wrecking decision for next year. The Court’s agreement to hear Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina redistricting case, isn’t just bad news for efforts to control gerrymandering. The Court’s right-wing supermajority is poised to let state lawmakers overturn voters’ choice in presidential elections.
Opinion: One state where GOPers show the election wasn't stolen
A Kentucky legislative panel held a recent hearing on election integrity. The message from those who testified: Kentucky's elections are secure. Joshua A. Douglas points out this is quite different from the national sentiment among many on the right.
North Carolina elections board votes against allowing counties to scrutinize ballot signatures
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Thursday opted against giving authority to county boards to compare signatures on absentee ballot requests and return envelopes to combat election fraud. Democrats on the state board outvoted Republicans 3-2 to deny a requested declaratory ruling from...
Explainer-What charges could Trump face for trying to overturn 2020 election?
July 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol has sought to build a case that then-President Donald Trump behaved illegally when he tried to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat, but what charges could prosecutors bring against Trump and how might he defend himself?
Hundreds of claims of dead people 'voting' in the 2020 election have been debunked
Arizona’s Attorney General says hundreds of claims of dead people voting in the 2020 election have been debunked. “Some were so absurd the names and birthdates didn’t even match the deceased,” he said.
Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over ballots
Four people in Wisconsin with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure that they'll be able to get help turning in their ballots, even though the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person. The lawsuit, filed...
No, The Supreme Court Didn't Overturn The Results Of The 2020 Election... The 2024 Election Is Still Up For Grabs
It’s undisputed that we live in the dumbest timeline. So that means that things that really shouldn’t have to be said out loud, sometimes really do HAVE to be said out loud. Enter the latest right-wing rumor catching on like wildfire across social media: that the Supreme Court...
Man Arrested For Alleged Bomb Threat Against Arizona Election Official After Jan. 6
James W. Clark allegedly researched "how to kill" Katie Hobbs before threatening Arizona's Democratic secretary of state with an explosive device.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
Another Trump-Supporting Congress Member Reveals That the District Attorney Investigating 2020 Election Subversion Has Subpoenaed Him
Another Donald Trump-supporting member of Congress disclosed on Monday that the Georgia prosecutor investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election has issued a subpoena against him — and announced plans to fight the request the day before his scheduled testimony. Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) revealed the development in...
U.S. Supreme Court declines to allow Biden's shift on immigration enforcement
WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to reinstate President Joe Biden's policy shifting the focus of America's immigration enforcement toward public safety threats, handing a victory to Texas and Louisiana as they challenge a plan they call unlawful.
Election officials at U.S. Senate hearing describe threats, spread of misinformation
WASHINGTON — Democrats on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday explored how to combat violent threats lodged against election officials, while Republicans questioned why the Department of Justice isn’t doing more to investigate threats against crisis pregnancy centers and Supreme Court justices. During a hearing on protecting election officials, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite […] The post Election officials at U.S. Senate hearing describe threats, spread of misinformation appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Cyber Ninjas ‘dead voters’ claim debunked by Arizona attorney general: ‘Many were very surprised to learn they were allegedly deceased’
A company whose investigation into alleged voter fraud at the behest of Trump loyalists in Arizona was only able to uncover one single instance of a fraudulent ballot cast under the name of a voter who was dead, according to the state’s top elections official.Mark Brnovich, Arizona’s attorney general, issued a letter to Republicans who led the effort to demand a recount of the 2020 election in the state Senate on Monday. In the letter, Mr Brnovich outlines how the Cyber Ninjas’s investigation had led to hundreds of baseless allegations of fraud involving the names of “dead” voters who...
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
