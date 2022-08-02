ECP officials predict travel numbers will remain strong

www.wjhg.com
WEAR
5 local companies ranked in 'Best Companies to Work For in Florida' list
Five Northwest Florida companies have made the 2022 Florida Trend’s list of Best Companies to Work For in Florida. The full ranking list is separated by large, midsized and small companies across Florida. The midsized companies list includes:. Bit-Wizards, Fort Walton Beach, #2. Omni Commander, Miramar Beach, #34. Clark...
Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
VIDEO: Dark storm clouds rolling in on Florida beach
A timelapse video captured storm clouds moving in on a Florida beach on Tuesday
getthecoast.com
$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs
The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
WJHG-TV
How next year’s Panama City Beach budget broke city record
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever checked your bank account and were pleasantly surprised to see you had a little more in there than you thought? Well, Panama City Beach leaders are checking the city’s balance and it’s about $30 million more than they had last year.
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern will remain unsettled for the next several days as a trough of low pressure lingers over the SE U.S. For tonight lows will fall into the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. On Wednesday we will see storms develop near the coast and then move inland. Rain chances will be 60%. Highs will reach the upper 80s. The rain chances stay high through Thursday before decreasing a little Friday and Saturday. Rain chances increase by Sunday into next week with highs near 90 and lows in the 70s.
WJHG-TV
Are the tropics about to heat up?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of August 3rd we have seen 3 named storms in the Atlantic basin. That is exactly what we would expect in a typical year on this date. While things have been quiet since early July, that does not mean that will continue as we march into the peak of hurricane season. In the below graphics you can see the quiet weather pattern is expected to continue for the next 10 days according to the European model. As we extend that out to the 14 day European Ensembles you can start to see some indications of more activity. It is the 30 day ensemble forecast that really shows an uptick in storm formation. One of the reasons why we are expecting that is we are expecting a positive/wet phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation over the Atlantic basin. During this phase we usually see an uptick in tropical activity. Keep in mind right now one of the limiting factors right now in the Atlantic is dry air and shear. The MJO positive phase would eliminate those limiting factors. Also, September 10th is the peak of hurricane season and we are rapidly heading toward that peak by the end of the month.
WJHG-TV
Come celebrate National Oyster Day on friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Oyster Day is Friday, August 5th. Destination PC and Hunt’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant are teaming up for the special day. Being on the water, the seafood industry is a big economic boost for Bay County. “It’s really important because not only...
Marconews.com
Who has the best fish? Travel site ranks the '15 Best Seafood Restaurants in Florida'
Whether you are a native, a snowbird or in town on family vacation, deciding which restaurants to visit for the freshest catch in Florida can be challenging. From crab legs and oysters to lobster and shrimp, seafood lovers can find an array of delicacies to choose from at these restaurants across the Sunshine State.
getthecoast.com
30A’s highest income producing property hits the market at $18,990,000
Corcoran Reverie has listed 113-A Sandy Shores Court in Seacrest, Florida at $18,990,000, and breaks records as the highest income producing property year-to-date with over $1 million in rental revenue, according to Key Data Dashboard. “With an impressive rental history, 113-A Sandy Shores is an incredible opportunity for any investor...
wuwf.org
Average gas prices in Florida dip below $4 a gallon and the cheapest gas is in Fort Walton Beach
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida has gone below $4 for the first time since early March. The average price Monday was $3.92 a gallon, down 16 cents from a week earlier and 68 cents from a month ago, according to the AAA auto club. It was also down 97 cents from a record high set in mid-June.
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Panama City that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Panama City, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach leaders discuss how to spend largest budget in the city’s history
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Running a city costs a lot of money and next year, Panama City Beach will have more to spend than ever before. That’s because they have millions more to work with within the general fund. Tuesday, council members and city leaders sat in...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Commission brings DuPont Bridge to table at meeting
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners took the next steps to replace the DuPont Bridge that connects Tyndall Air Force Base and the City of Parker. Commissioners approved a letter of support for the project at Tuesday’s commission meeting. The Florida Department of Transportation is requesting $200...
WJHG-TV
Tyndall Air Force Base makes strides in the rebuilding project
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bulldozers, construction, and a whole lot of improvements, are all things you can see as Tyndall Air Force Base strives to be the base of the future. Tuesday, Tyndall officials met to discuss details of those future plans. “We can see the construction,...
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1
River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
WJHG-TV
Adopt A Fur Baby from the Bay County Animal Control
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evlyn Temple from the Bay County Animal Control stopped by the studio and brought along her furry friend, Willow, who is currently in need of a home. To learn more about how to make Willow your forever friend, watch the video attached.
Florida Georgia Line singer announces 20-show residency in Walton Co.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida Georgia Line member is sticking close to home. Brian Kelley, one half of the country music group and the owner of a Walton County surf shop, announced this week a 20-show residency at the shop in Grayton Beach. “Had so much fun a couple weeks ago with 5 […]
QSR magazine
Fazoli's Opens in Panama City, Florida
Fazoli’s is ready to bring more of its iconic Italian flavors to the Sunshine State. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Fazoli’s first Panama City restaurant will open its doors at 2219 MLK Blvd. and begin serving its premium, craveable Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks. “We can’t wait...
