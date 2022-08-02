ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

ECP officials predict travel numbers will remain strong

By Victoria Scott
WJHG-TV
 2 days ago
www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

How next year’s Panama City Beach budget broke city record

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever checked your bank account and were pleasantly surprised to see you had a little more in there than you thought? Well, Panama City Beach leaders are checking the city’s balance and it’s about $30 million more than they had last year.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern will remain unsettled for the next several days as a trough of low pressure lingers over the SE U.S. For tonight lows will fall into the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. On Wednesday we will see storms develop near the coast and then move inland. Rain chances will be 60%. Highs will reach the upper 80s. The rain chances stay high through Thursday before decreasing a little Friday and Saturday. Rain chances increase by Sunday into next week with highs near 90 and lows in the 70s.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Are the tropics about to heat up?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of August 3rd we have seen 3 named storms in the Atlantic basin. That is exactly what we would expect in a typical year on this date. While things have been quiet since early July, that does not mean that will continue as we march into the peak of hurricane season. In the below graphics you can see the quiet weather pattern is expected to continue for the next 10 days according to the European model. As we extend that out to the 14 day European Ensembles you can start to see some indications of more activity. It is the 30 day ensemble forecast that really shows an uptick in storm formation. One of the reasons why we are expecting that is we are expecting a positive/wet phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation over the Atlantic basin. During this phase we usually see an uptick in tropical activity. Keep in mind right now one of the limiting factors right now in the Atlantic is dry air and shear. The MJO positive phase would eliminate those limiting factors. Also, September 10th is the peak of hurricane season and we are rapidly heading toward that peak by the end of the month.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Come celebrate National Oyster Day on friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Oyster Day is Friday, August 5th. Destination PC and Hunt’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant are teaming up for the special day. Being on the water, the seafood industry is a big economic boost for Bay County. “It’s really important because not only...
BAY COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

30A’s highest income producing property hits the market at $18,990,000

Corcoran Reverie has listed 113-A Sandy Shores Court in Seacrest, Florida at $18,990,000, and breaks records as the highest income producing property year-to-date with over $1 million in rental revenue, according to Key Data Dashboard. “With an impressive rental history, 113-A Sandy Shores is an incredible opportunity for any investor...
SEACREST, FL
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Commission brings DuPont Bridge to table at meeting

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners took the next steps to replace the DuPont Bridge that connects Tyndall Air Force Base and the City of Parker. Commissioners approved a letter of support for the project at Tuesday’s commission meeting. The Florida Department of Transportation is requesting $200...
BAY COUNTY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1

River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Adopt A Fur Baby from the Bay County Animal Control

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evlyn Temple from the Bay County Animal Control stopped by the studio and brought along her furry friend, Willow, who is currently in need of a home. To learn more about how to make Willow your forever friend, watch the video attached.
BAY COUNTY, FL
QSR magazine

Fazoli's Opens in Panama City, Florida

Fazoli’s is ready to bring more of its iconic Italian flavors to the Sunshine State. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Fazoli’s first Panama City restaurant will open its doors at 2219 MLK Blvd. and begin serving its premium, craveable Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks. “We can’t wait...
PANAMA CITY, FL

