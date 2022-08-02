Smith County commissioners begin input meetings for courthouse bond proposal

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD will install video surveillance equipment in all of its classrooms that solely serve special needs students. That decision came by a vote Monday of the Longview ISD Board of Trustees, following a closed session discussion with the East Texas Advanced Academies board of directors. The move follows the recent arrests of six former employees who worked at J.L. Everhart Elementary School on charges related to accusations of injuring special needs children. Everhart is a part of East Texas Advanced Academies, a charter school that operates six campuses within Longview ISD.

