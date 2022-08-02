Smith County commissioners begin input meetings for courthouse bond proposal

www.cbs19.tv
Official: Two acre grass fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A two acre grass fire began off of FM 2767 and County Road 15800 Shady Creek Trail in Smith County. According to Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the fire was started by a chain of a trailer that was being dragged. The neighborhood was closed off...
Tyler police announce street closures planned for Smith County deputy's funeral procession
TYLER, Texas — Starting around noon Friday, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Bustos' funeral service is set for 10 a.m. Friday at the Green Acres Baptist Church. A presentation of the flag, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter fly-by, a 21-gun salute and motorcade back to the funeral home will follow the service.
City of Bullard to enter Stage 2 for water conservation; restricts some outdoor usage to certain days
BULLARD, Texas — The City of Bullard has announced officials will be implementing stage 2 water conservation plan beginning Friday, Aug. 5. Residents with EVEN numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoor only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Residents with ODD numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoor only...
Teen in Florida runs mile to honor fallen Smith County deputy
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida teen with a passion for raising awareness for first responders killed in the line of duty dedicated one of his one-mile runs Tuesday night to fallen Smith County Lorenzo Bustos. Zechariah Cartledge ran seven laps (the equivalent of a mile) around his high...
Crews successfully contain 20-acre wildfire in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The 20-acre wildfire in Wood County has been contained, according to Wood County Dispatch. The Wood County Fire Department is currently on the scene and successfully contained the 20-acre wildfire. The people who were in the surrounding area were evacuated and there are currently no reports of damage to homes.
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos' funeral will be held this Friday
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from July 29, 2022. Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos' funeral will be held this Friday at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the funeral for the fallen officer will be held at 10 a.m. in...
Longview ISD to install cameras in classrooms serving special needs students
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD will install video surveillance equipment in all of its classrooms that solely serve special needs students. That decision came by a vote Monday of the Longview ISD Board of Trustees, following a closed session discussion with the East Texas Advanced Academies board of directors. The move follows the recent arrests of six former employees who worked at J.L. Everhart Elementary School on charges related to accusations of injuring special needs children. Everhart is a part of East Texas Advanced Academies, a charter school that operates six campuses within Longview ISD.
Water restrictions, drought conditions impact lawn services in East Texas
BULLARD, Texas — John Beasley, Camp Davis Stone and Grass owner, sells stone, grass and other supplies to lawncare services. Beasley said yards across East Texas are going dry. "I’d call them and say hey we’re are about to order, do you want yours and they say 'no I’m...
Firefighters battle Henderson County wildfire, cause remains unknown
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Three firefighters suffered from different heat-related injuries while battling a wildfire in Henderson County Wednesday afternoon. Payne Springs Fire Chief Adam Robinson said crews received a call at 2:35 pm about a fire off State Highway 198 in Booger Hollow. "The fire is approximately 27...
Longview firefighters deployed to fight fires across Texas
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from July 22, 2022. For the last two weeks, eight firefighters from the Longview Fire Department have been fighting wildfires across the state. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said four of the eight Longview firefighters have returned from fighting the wildfires in...
Local ministry helps law enforcement, family following death of Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas — Family and friends are still grieving the loss of Smith County Sheriff Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Among that grief were many law enforcement officers as well. At 1 a.m. last Friday morning Crisis Response Ministry took action after hearing police say Bustos was killed after getting struck by a drunk driver.
Chapel Hill ISD remembers Deputy Bustos, legacy he leaves at his alma mater
CHAPEL HILL, Texas — The East Texas community continues to mourn the loss of Smith County Sheriff Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. His life was taken after a suspected drunk driver struck him while Bustos performed a traffic stop on another vehicle last Friday. Before Bustos became a sheriff’s deputy, he...
1 arrested after barricading himself inside residence, striking officer in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 30, 2022, and does not relate to the story. One man was arrested after police say he barricaded himself and hit an officer over the head in Cherokee County Monday afternoon. According to the Cherokee...
August programs offered at the Tyler Public Library
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 11, 2022. The Tyler Public Library has released their program schedule for the month of August. The program includes activities for both adults and children for all ages. Youth Activities:. STEM Club with Code Ninjas in...
Upshur County officials searching for missing man whose disappearance deemed 'suspicious'
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. On Thursday, the UCSO opened a missing persons case on Corey Dean Williams, 30, of La Porte. The UCSO says Williams was last seen in Gilmer around midnight on Wednesday, July 27, at a...
Officials celebrate groundbreaking ceremony for new Athens Police Department station
ATHENS, Texas — The city of Athens hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate construction starting for its new police department station that will replace a 44-year-old facility. City council members came together with officials from City Hall and Athens Police Department, Berry and Clay Construction, Ron Hobbs Architects,...
New Summerfield ISD implements 4-day school week
NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas — The school year is quickly approaching for New Summerfield ISD -- with some changes. Students, teachers and staff will be on campus four days a week for the 2022-23 school year. Friday will be considered a day off for the entire district. It was a...
WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Longview doctor shares importance of getting annual eye exam
LONGVIEW, Texas — Some of the most common problems doctors during optical exams see are dry eye and cataracts. Ophthalmologist Dr. Sawyer Hall, who works at Christus Trinity Clinic - DeHaven Eye Center Longview, dry eye can be caused from the following issues: hormone changes, autoimmune disease, inflamed eyelids and allergic eye disease.
Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds. An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft...
Henderson police searching for missing woman with dementia
HENDERSON, Texas — The Henderson Police Department is searching for a woman with dementia who was last seen Monday. According to Henderson police, Pemberton might be suffering from a dementia episode and might be in a confused state. If you see Pemberton or her vehicle, contact the Henderson Police...
