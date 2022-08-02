www.alaskasnewssource.com
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman charged in 2 separate Sand Lake homicides indicted
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage woman accused of killing two men over the Fourth of July weekend was indicted Thursday by an Anchorage grand jury. Brianna Wassillie, 24, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder, following the deaths of 36-year-old Travis Sheldon and 34-year-old Gregory Pitka on July 3, according to a news release by the Alaska Department of Law.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage residents protest in support of Narcan use
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A protest in front of the Anchorage Police Department Tuesday urged the administration to adopt a policy to allow officers to carry Narcan kits in their vehicles. The protest comes as part of the State Health Department’s Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention — Project...
alaskasnewssource.com
Protestors want Anchorage Police to carry Narcan Kits
A chain link fence surrounded the entrance of the Fourth Avenue Theater on Tuesday as a few construction workers began working on the downtown Anchorage landmark. According to the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the proposed project remains in the early planning phase. The design, once completed, will loop over the wetlands near the Seward Highway, allowing drivers to head into Girdwood without needing to stop.
Tom Sconce and the Blue Alaskan scandal: Activist files lawsuit against city clerk for refusing records requests
The head of a group known as Reclaim Midtown filed a lawsuit in Superior Court against Municipal Clerk Barbara Jones for refusal to comply with the Alaska Public Records laws by failing to produce the communications between the Anchorage Assembly and the progressive operative “blogger” known anonymously as the Blue Alaskan. That blogger shut down operations this spring and is now the Alaska Democratic Party’s communication director.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead in Wasilla car crash
Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters...
alaskapublic.org
Outdoor deaths in Anchorage spiked in June, coinciding with sharp increase in unsheltered homelessness
Six people died outside in Anchorage in June, their bodies found in city parks or just off city streets. The recent deaths include a woman who was found outside of the abandoned Sam’s Club building in South Anchorage, 30-year-old Allan Dahl whose decomposing body was found at Russian Jack park, and 47-year-old John Prunes who was found in the woods by a church on the east side of town.
alaskasnewssource.com
911 calls return after temporary outage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents experiencing emergencies were unable to call 911, and needed to call 311 instead for a brief period on Tuesday. In a community alert, Anchorage police wrote that people were unable to reach emergency dispatchers by calling 911, and instead need to call the 311 number “due to an ACS Network outage based in the Lower 48.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Windy, Alaska Zoo’s last remaining wolf, dies
The protest comes as part of the State Health Department’s Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention — Project Hope — sent hundreds of Narcan kits to Anchorage police, who then promptly returned them. Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Renee Oistad answered questions via email about the department’s lack of Narcan use.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police arrest man after Sunday shooting in Spenard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police report that one man was hospitalized and another was arrested after an argument over a bicycle resulted in a shooting Sunday in the Spenard neighborhood. According to a release on the Anchorage Police Department website, 30-year-old Thomas Tran was arrested and charged with reckless...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskan bladesmith crowned Forged In Fire champion
The Alaska Energy Authority and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities submitted the State of Alaska Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Implementation Plan, on Friday according to the AEA’s press release. Salvation Army Captain Kevin Pope said it has already been able to find housing and placement for almost...
alaskasnewssource.com
Two found inside car in Matanuska River
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were found inside the car that was submerged in the Matanuska River on Friday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers. About 4:30 p.m. Friday, a car left the Glenn Highway, went down the embankment and into the river. Alaska State Troopers say recovery efforts were suspended about 8:30 p.m. Friday as the water was too murky for divers to see. Recovery efforts began again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Teen pilot, trying to become youngest to fly solo around the world, lands in Anchorage
Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you updates on the Anchorage School District, a protest for Anchorage police to use Narcan, and an update on gas prices. The Anchorage School Board met Tuesday night for their first meeting of the 2022-23 school year, introducing the Anchorage School District’s new superintendent Dr. Jharrett Bryantt, where he gave an update on his goals for the district.
alaskasnewssource.com
Glenn Highway closed after fatal accident
Miss America Emma Broyles takes a ride of a lifetime with the Thunderbirds. Anchorage resident and currently Miss America Emma Broyles sat in an F-16 Thunderbird on Friday and got to participate in the Air Force’s practice for their Arctic Thunder Open House this weekend, returning after a four-year absence.
Officials Forced to Kill Another Black Bear at Alaska Homeless Campground
Alaskan wildlife officials have killed another black bear at a homeless campground, making this the fifth bear slain this month. The campground in Anchorage recently began using its property to shelter homeless people. On July 20, officials were called to the campground after onlookers saw the black bear entering numerous tents in search of food.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly overrides Mayors veto
Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 murals by Alaska Native artists planned to appear in downtown Anchorage
Subsea fiber project aims to improve internet speeds for Aleutian Islands. Channel 2 NewsHourConnecting to the internet in rural Alaska is difficult, but that’s slowly changing as more telecommunication companies invest in infrastructure for higher-speed connections. Updated: 4 hours ago. One of the biggest challenges to growth in Anchorage’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman killed in crash on Glenn Highway in Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman was killed in a crash on the Glenn Highway on Thursday evening, according to a news release from Anchorage police. The crash happened between Boniface Parkway and Turpin Street around 6 p.m. Police said a Chevrolet Camaro was headed north and hit a Dodge...
alaskasnewssource.com
17 units respond to Spenard hotel fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A hotel on Spenard Road went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving many looking for temporary shelter. The Anchorage Fire Department responded with 17 units to 4300 Spenard Road at 5:50 a.m., according to department spokesperson Alex Boyd. Photos circulating online showed flames on the roof of the America’s Best Value Inn and Suites on Spenard.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District suffering bus driver shortage heading into new school year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District has a bus driver shortage two weeks ahead of the first day of school for Anchorage students. Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt sent a letter to families on Wednesday alerting them that the driver shortage could trigger temporary suspension of school bus routes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska to receive funding for electric vehicle charging program
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is expected to receive millions in federal funding for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. The Alaska Energy Authority and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities submitted the State of Alaska Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Implementation Plan, on Friday according to the AEA’s press release.
Comments / 4