Clements leads West Vigo into 2022
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Aaron Clements era is underway at West Vigo as the Vikings hit the practice field Monday afternoon.
“It’s really exciting like I said it’s got tradition, history, the WIC Conference is great and it’s good to be a part of it back in the Wabash Valley and keep building on the success that Coach Cobb had for the future, ” says Clements.
"We've got a lot of guys that can compete," says Kaleb Marrs.
