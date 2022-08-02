ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Terre Haute, IN

Clements leads West Vigo into 2022

By Grant Pugh
 2 days ago

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Aaron Clements era is underway at West Vigo as the Vikings hit the practice field Monday afternoon.

“It’s really exciting like I said it’s got tradition, history, the WIC Conference is great and it’s good to be a part of it back in the Wabash Valley and keep building on the success that Coach Cobb had for the future, ” says Clements.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can compete,” says Kaleb Marrs.

