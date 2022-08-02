ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Car crash escalates into heated confrontation between injured motorists and responding officers

 2 days ago
Kathy
1d ago

I would not want to be a police officer in Portland. This kind of stuff happens when people cheer on rioters. And when media depicts violence against officers as the trendy thing to do. Sad.

nwlaborpress.org

Driver targets paramedics in intentional crash

A driver has been criminally cited for assault for crashing into an American Medical Response ambulance in Portland—intentionally. It’s the latest evidence for what union-represented paramedics have described as growing public hostility toward ambulance workers. The collision happened July 15 at Southeast 151st Ave. and Powell Blvd., as...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Idaho police arrest man accused of hitting Portland cop, elderly woman with stolen truck

A man accused of ramming a stolen pickup into a police officer and an elderly woman in Southeast Portland was arrested Tuesday in Lewiston, Idaho. Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson, 33, of Portland is expected to be sent back to Oregon to face charges, Portland police said in a statement. Police did not say if he is being sent back to Portland and when that would happen.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Police Need Shooting Witnesses To Call Detectives

On July 31, 2022, at approximately 2:19 am, Central Precinct officers responded to a parking lot in the 400 Block of Northwest Couch Street on the report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound to the torso. Officers retrieved their Individual First Aid Kit (IFAK) and began administering life-saving emergency medical aid, to include stuffing the gunshot wound with gauze specially designed to induce clotting. The victim was transported by AMR to a local hospital, where he received additional treatment.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Police Arrest Shooter After Chasing Victims In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was shot and a child was injured likely by shrapnel on Monday afternoon by a shooter who chased them from the scene. The victims were shot on East 35th and T Street around 2:15pm. Around 1:30am on Tuesday, they crashed their vehicle and rolled...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash on I-5 near Albany

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. near milepost 236, just north of Albany. OSP said a white box truck was northbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and went onto the median shoulder, then rolled multiple times before coming to a rest.
ALBANY, OR
KATU.com

Person struck, killed by train in Salem, police say

SALEM, Ore. — A person died Tuesday morning after being hit by a train in Southeast Salem, police officials said. Salem Police reported at about 6:45 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on Hines Street Southeast near 14th Street. Police said the train is also blocking McGilchrist Street Southeast.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Officer hit by suspect drunk driver in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An officer is recovering at a hospital after his patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver in northeast Portland on Monday morning. Police said the officer was on his way to work when the driver hit his patrol vehicle at Northeast Rosa Parks Way and North Williams Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5

LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
LINN COUNTY, OR
