North Little Rock city leaders break ground on new medical clinic

Little Rock completes investigation into Big Country Chateau Apartments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock's investigation into code violations for Big Country Chateau Apartments has been completed; with a new timeline to fix any code violations starting on Thursday. Many residents shared that they're used to issues with mold and bugs, but when the water...
Little Rock introducing new affordable housing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As urban areas in Arkansas struggle with affordable housing, local and federal officials broke ground on three new home developments on Wednesday. Little Rock residents can expect to see more affordable housing options coming. "This is the capital city and we do need to pay...
South End community asks Little Rock directors to be considered for ARPA funding
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — After Little Rock received funding from the American Rescue Act Plan, directors on the city board spent some time deciding where the funds should go. On Tuesday night, people from the South End neighborhood wanted to make sure their community was not forgotten when those funds are later disbursed.
Drainage repair project breaks ground in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders of the City of Little Rock gathered to break ground on a $2.5 million drainage repair and improvement project at Swaggerty Branch Creek in the South End neighborhood of Ward 1. The project will replace old underground tunnels and other weakened drainage infrastructure that...
Little Rock police: City Director Ken Richardson injured in crash
Little Rock police confirmed Wednesday that a Little Rock city director was injured in a crash Tuesday night.
North Little Rock Sanitation Department changes electronic pickup methods
Due to limitations from the local landfill, The North Little Rock Sanitation Department will not pick up smaller electronics like televisions, printers, and microwaves
Go-kart facility coming to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A building in Pine Bluff known as the Admiral Benbow Inn has been an eyesore to residents for years— rather than demolishing it, the city is racing to put something fun in its place. "The Admiral Benbow Inn was an iconic hotel," Becky Simpson,...
7 Brew to open first Little Rock location at site of former Shorty Small's
LITTLE ROCK (TBP) — Drive-thru coffee concept, 7 Brew, will open its first Little Rock location at 11100 N. Rodney Parham Rd., the site of the former Shorty Small’s. The new location will open in early fall and is part of an aggressive expansion plan for the company.
ASP: Little Rock city director Ken Richardson arrested for resisting, obstruction after crash
Officials with the Arkansas State Police said Little Rock city director Ken Richardson was arrested following a crash he was involved in Tuesday night.
Multiple local businesses to join Breckenridge Village shopping center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's a lot of history at the Breckenridge Village shopping center in West Little Rock— and Wayne Iburg, Jr., general manager of the Loony Bin Comedy Club, knows this firsthand. "We've been a comedy club in this location since they built this building," Iburg,...
Blind man has memorized his every step in downtown Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Meet Dr. Jim Robertson, who's a Sunday school teacher at Parkway Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. If you were in Little Rock around 10 a.m. on Friday and had passed by Capitol and Main, there's a good chance that you would have seen him. Dr....
Police: Little Rock pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on Geyer Springs Road, taking the life of a pedestrian. According to reports, the incident happened on the 5900 block of Geyer Springs around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The collision happened as 55-year-old Aric Turner was fatally struck by a vehicle.
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
Job Alert: Job Fairs, openings in maintenance, transportation, more
DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Must pass criminal background check, drug test & DOT physical. Excellent benefits, included employer paid health care. Flexible schedule for part-time drivers. $250 vaccine incentive pay. Make an appointment with our recruiter to attend at 501-375-6717 x1264.
"Check Out North Little Rock" with your library card
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month— this year, The North Little Rock Public Library System will need your help with their "Check Out North Little Rock" program. Their goal is to remind people of all the benefits that come with having a...
Birth Announcement: Lucy Frances Lambert
Courtney and Mark Lambert of Little Rock announce the birth of their daughter, Lucy Frances Lambert. Lucy arrived on Sunday, June 5, at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. Paternal grandparents are Carol Jo and Tony Lambert of...
HSPD investigating 3rd fatal pedestrian incident in Central Arkansas in less than a week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Hot Springs police were investigating a fatal Monday afternoon hit-and-run of a man. Authorities said they responded to an area near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort at around 1:09 p.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male pedestrian injured and were told by witnesses that...
LRPD: Woman dead after hit and run in west Little Rock
Little Rock police said a woman is dead after a hit and run in west Little Rock Monday night.
CRISI grant helps Little Rock Port Authority kickstart rail-capacity project
A freight-rail project backed by a $5.5 million Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement grant will boost the Port of Little Rock’s capacity in a big way, officials at the Arkansas port say. What's changing and what is staying consistent in the freight-rail realm — from mergers & acquisitions...
Dollar General offering produce at Little Rock stores
Discount retailer Dollar General says ten of its locations across Little Rock are now offering fresh produce. Company officials joined Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in announcing the initiative Tuesday at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce. The stores are now stocked with the top 20 produce items found in grocery stores, like tomatoes, onions and apples.
