Friendswood City Council proposes no change in tax rate for FY 2022-23

communityimpact.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Related
Bellaire hears proposals on possible Paseo Park sidewalk addition
Bellaire City Council heard plans for potential Paseo Park sidewalk addition. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Bellaire City Council heard recommendations from Public Works Director Michael Leech on Aug. 1 regarding a resident's request to install a new sidewalk path along the south side of Paseo Park. Paseo Park is a...
Employee salary competitiveness discussed at Montgomery County budget workshops
County Budget Officer Amanda Carter leads Montgomery County budget workshops. (Screenshot courtesy Montgomery County livestream) As Montgomery County budget workshops began for fiscal year 2022-23, cost-of-living adjustments and paying competitive salaries took center stage on the first day, Aug. 2. County commissioners heard from Budget Officer Amanda Carter as well...
Harris County commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways
Commissioners approved $37.7 million worth of engineering design services for segments of the tollway system during their Aug. 2 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County commissioners unanimously approved six separate contracts totaling $37.7 million in service of the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s transition to all-electronic tollways, or AETs, during their Aug. 2 meeting.
Friendswood accepts $4.6M for storm mitigation from Houston-Galveston Area Council
Friendswood City Council unanimously ratified the city manager's completion of the H-GAC's Regional Mitigation Program Method of Distribution Funding Form during its meeting Aug. 1. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) Friendswood is a step closer to receiving over $4.6 million from the Houston-Galveston Area Council for storm mitigation. Friendswood City Council unanimously...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conroe ISD board of trustees adopts new policy for library books
The policy for instructional resources has been split into two policies: one for instructional materials and one for library books. (Courtesy Pexels) Conroe ISD adopted new policies for instructional materials and library books based on new library standards from the Texas Education Agency at its Aug. 2 board of trustees meeting.
thekatynews.com
New Fulshear City Hall Almost Finished
At the Fulshear City Council Meeting of July 19, City Manager, Jack Harper shared that buildout of building A, the two story building of the City Hall structure is 90 percent complete. New furniture has been brought in is assembled, and the final millwork in the court room is complete. “It’s pretty impressive,” said Harper. The A/C was scheduled to installed July 27. “To date we have spent $5.4 million,” added Harper. Expected completion dates: Building A, early August; building B, mid-August. “We should be able to have city council meetings and court in the month of October.”
METRO adds HCTRA executive director to its board
Sanjay Ramabhadran (left), chair of METRO's board of directors, swears in Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive director, to the board. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has a new face on its board of directors. Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive...
Montgomery County constable position requests deferred from workshops
Montgomery County constables will have their fiscal year 2022-23 position requests deferred to later in the year following a second day of county budget workshops. (Courtesy Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4) Montgomery County commissioners decided not to immediately approve position requests for almost all of the five precinct constables at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Humble City Council renews annual contract with Partnership Lake Houston
Humble City Council at its July 28 meeting renewed its $50,000 annual contract with Partnership Lake Houston to help promote economic development within the city. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble City Council at its July 28 meeting renewed its $50,000 annual contract with Partnership Lake Houston to help promote economic...
Harris County commissioners move forward with $1.2B bond issue, will call special session to place on ballot
Harris County commissioners debated the bond issue at length during their Aug. 2 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners voted 3-2 to prepare a $1.2 billion bond during their Aug. 2 meeting but will still need to call a future special session to formally place the bond on the November ballot.
The Galveston County Parks Department would like to give a huge shout-out to Galveston Park Board of Trustees
· The Galveston County Parks Department would like to give a huge shout-out to the. Kelly Rooks and Ann Hobing coordinated and supplied a unique beach chair to grant a gentleman his last wish.
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Possible bond vote, $36.7M for electronic tollways
Commissioners meet Aug. 2 to discuss a potential bond election, funding for all-electronic tollways and attrition in county departments. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners will meet Aug. 2 for their first session this month and may cast an informal vote to adopt a $1 billion-1.2 billion bond issue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County will consider legal action against Texas over its selection for a 2022 election audit
Harris County is set to bring legal action against Texas, following the Secretary of State's office's selection of the county for an audit of its 2022 election results. County Attorney Christian Menefee requested permission to pursue the legal action, and Commissioners Court voted 3-2 along party lines to authorize the suit.
Public meeting scheduled Aug. 4 to review Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study
Montgomery County Precinct 2, the H-GAC and the Texas Department of Transportation have been working on the study to analyze mobility issues and recommend projects across Precinct 2 to improve safety and mobility, according to H-GAC information. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County Precinct 2 and the Houston-Galveston Area Council...
10 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
North, south main lanes of Tomball Tollway to be closed Aug. 5-8
The Harris County Toll Road Authority has announced a total closure of the north- and southbound lanes on the Tomball Tollway—the tolled portion of Hwy. 249—near the Grand Parkway from 9 p.m. Aug. 5 to 5 p.m. Aug. 8. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) The Harris County Toll Road...
Fort Bend County law enforcement, state legislators, school district officials stress school safety ahead of school year
District 27 Texas House Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, speaks during an Aug. 2 press conference on school safety. Reynolds was joined by District 26 Texas House Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Sugar Land, left, and Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, right. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Ahead of the upcoming school...
Proposed $347M elevation project on I-10 garners concerns for Heights-area residents
The area has repeatedly been affected by major rain events, such as tropical storms Allison and Imelda, and Hurricane Harvey.
Houston announces launch of open finance initiative
The city of Houston's open finance initiative will be rolled out in three phases. (Courtesy Fotolia) The city of Houston announced the launch of a new open finance initiative Aug. 2 that is aimed at enhancing technology to engage citizens and increase financial transparency. According to an Aug. 2 press...
Katy residents asked to limit watering lawns to 3 times a week
KATY, Texas — The city of Katy has raised its drought contingency plan to Stage Two due to worsening drought conditions. In June, the city implemented Stage One of its drought plan, recommending residents make changes to help conserve water. What does this mean?. Stage Two of the city's...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0