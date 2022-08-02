Wells Fargo Championship to return to Charlotte in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The PGA has released its schedule for the 2023 season, and The Wells Fargo Championship will return to Charlotte.

The Championship will be held at Quail Hollow Club from May 4-7.

The purse is valued at $9.3 million.

The Fortinet Championship will additionally kick off in Charlotte. Quail Hollow Club will host the Presidents Cup next month from Sept. 15-18.

