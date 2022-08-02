ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Spartanburg Co. man with close to 96 warrants found hiding inside sofa

By Alessandra Young
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man with dozens of warrants is now in the custody of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found him last week hiding inside a sofa .

Deputies said they went to Lee’s Crossing apartment complex on Harnett Drive last Thursday searching for a 26-year-old man with close to 96 warrants.

The sheriff’s office said Brandon Tucker’s long rap sheet is in reference to car break-ins and larcenies. They said an overwhelming amount of the vehicles he stole from were unlocked.

Brandon Tucker (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Deputies said when they arrived at the apartment, they were greeted by 26-year-old Tamara Almond. They say Almond said Tucker wasn’t there and gave them permission to search her apartment.

The deputies looked around and checked underneath the sofa. It wasn’t until they looked inside the furniture that they found Tucker.

They said he was removed from the couch and placed in handcuffs. When Tucker was arrested, deputies said they found a stolen gun that was from a previous car break-in.

The sheriff’s office said Almond was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice. They said she lied about his whereabouts multiple times.

During a previous search for Tucker in late June, officials said he was able to avoid law enforcement by hiding under Almond’s kitchen sink.

The sheriff’s office said Tucker is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center and that this is still an active investigation.

