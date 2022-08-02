ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

'Ellen' star Sophia Grace denies getting lip fillers: 'It's literally just makeup'

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lLoI_0h1A2Knx00
Sophia Grace Brownlee and Ellen DeGeneres.

Kevin Mazur/TCA 2012/WireImage; YouTube

  • Sophia Grace Brownlee said she doesn't have lip fillers in a YouTube video posted on Friday.
  • "If I do have lips that look quite plump and big sometimes, it's literally just makeup," she said.
  • Brownlee, who's known for appearing on Ellen DeGeneres' show, said she'd "never" rule plastic surgery out.

Sophia Grace Brownlee, who gained fame after singing the Nicki Minaj hit "Super Bass" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" with her cousin Rosie McClelland in 2011, denied getting lip fillers in a YouTube video posted on Friday.

The 19-year-old addressed the issue in a video in which she discussed the most common assumptions made about her, one being that she's had plastic surgery.

"No, I don't have any plastic surgery," the influencer said at about the 9:40 mark of the video, adding that she's answered the question "quite a lot of times" on various social-media platforms.

"The main surgery people think I've had is my lips done. I mean, I really don't think my lips look that big. Maybe I haven't overlined them as much as I usually do today," she continued. "But I've never had lip fillers. I wouldn't be interested in getting lip fillers ."

Brownlee then clarified that she sees nothing wrong with plastic surgery and might want to get it at some point in her life.

"I can never say that I wouldn't get surgery in the future because you never know. For now, I don't really want any surgery. I don't feel like I need it," she said.

Brownlee added: "Obviously, some people do and that's completely fine."

"If I do have lips that look quite plump and big sometimes, it's literally just makeup," the YouTuber continued. "Makeup is very powerful and obviously I look very different without makeup to what I do with it, which most people do."

She said she's "quite good" at doing makeup and "quite good at making my face look like maybe I have had surgery even though I haven't."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQCSB_0h1A2Knx00
Sophia Grace and Rosie on "Ellen."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Brownlee and her younger cousin McClelland first caught Ellen DeGeneres' attention a decade ago with their viral cover of "Super Bass" and went on to interview stars like Taylor Swift and Katy Perry at events on behalf of DeGeneres' talk show.

The duo even met Minaj herself on an episode of the show, a moment that Brownlee remembered during her final interview with DeGeneres in May .

"I literally looked in every single direction but the one that she was coming out of. And then when I finally saw her it was just chaos," the teenager recalled.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Mcclelland
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Sophia Grace Brownlee
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Taylor Swift
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fillers#Plastic Surgery#Cosmetics
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

What happened to Kyle Chrisley?

SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

‘American Idol’ Season 13 Winner Caleb Johnson Is ‘Really Bummed’ He Won, Slams ‘Cheesy’ Debut Single

Sharing his thoughts. American Idol winner Caleb Johnson didn’t mince words when reflecting on the aftermath of his big victory. The North Carolina native, 31, said he was “really bummed” after winning season 13 of the reality competition, which aired in 2014. His main issue was with his winner’s single, which was “As Long as You Love Me” written by Justin Hawkins.
MUSIC
Insider

Insider

514K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy