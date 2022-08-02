Tiger Woods Was Offered LIV Golf Contract in $700M-$800M Range, Greg Norman Says

bleacherreport.com
Golf.com
John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot
While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
Tiger Woods turned down $700-$800 million offer to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, says CEO Greg Norman
Tiger Woods turned down an offer worth approximately $700-$800 million to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, according to the tour's CEO Greg Norman.
Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods LIV Offer News
Tiger Woods won't be joining LIV Golf, but that doesn't mean the Greg Norman-led tour didn't try to get him. According to Norman, LIV Golf made an offer to Woods in the $700 million to $800 million range. Seriously. "Greg Norman confirms to Tucker Carlson that LIV offered Tiger Woods...
Golf legend Greg Norman dismisses criticism about LIV Golf in sit down with Tucker: 'I really don't care'
Golf legend Greg Norman, who has come under fire over his Saudi-funded LIV Golf league, brushed off criticism during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Sunday, where he outlined his plan to revolutionize the sport and revealed details of a multi-million dollar offer LIV made to Tiger Woods. Norman sat...
Golf Channel
Greg Norman reveals enormous LIV offer that Tiger Woods rejected
Tiger Woods turned down a staggering amount of money to join LIV Golf. In an interview Monday with Fox News, Greg Norman, CEO of the upstart league, confirmed that Woods rejected an offer somewhere in the $700 million to $800 million range. Norman added that the proposal was sent to Woods’ team before Norman joined LIV as CEO in October 2021.
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among 11 LIV Golf players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to challenge their suspensions. The group includes three players – Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones – who are seeking a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup play-offs, which get under way next week.
PGA Tour Hit With Antitrust Lawsuit By LIV Golf’s Phil Mickelson, Other Players
LIV Golf is firing back at the PGA Tour’s harsh penalties for defectors. Phil Mickelson and a group of the new league’s participants filed an antitrust lawsuit against their former tour. Also listed as a claimant is Bryson DeChambeau. The lawsuit likely aims to reduce penalties against players leaving the PGA Tour.
GolfWRX
Greg Norman reveals Tiger turned down between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf
We may only see him four times over the next 10 months or so, with Joe LaCava recently lining out his future schedule, but Tiger Woods is still the player that most moves the needle. LIV Golf may have tried to tempt viewers and sponsors with the likes of Dustin...
'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit
On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
Bleacher Report
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau Among LIV Golfers to File Antitrust Lawsuit vs. PGA
Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are among the 11 golfers on the LIV Golf Circuit who reportedly filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday, per Louise Radnofsky and Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz,...
LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson and 10 other players participating in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament are suing the PGA Tour, claiming it broke antitrust laws by suspending them because of their participation in the LIV series.
Yardbarker
Henrik Stenson victorious in LIV Golf debut at Bedminster
Henrik Stenson of Sweden held on to capture the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster by two shots Sunday in Bedminster, N.J. The 46-year-old Stenson turned back the clock to win his debut on the LIV Golf Invitational Series at 11-under-par 202. After an opening-round 64, Stenson shot back-to-back 69s to hold off the field at Trump National Bedminster.
Golf Digest
Tony Finau’s fun golf ball strategy, Luke Donald’s dagger at Henrik Stenson and the PGA Tour’s lovable new member
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hope whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot is a golfer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t me who won the $1.33 billion, but good lord, that could pay for a lot of amazing golf trips. And with the mystery person in Illinois, they’re just a drive away from Sand Valley. Although, they’re probably not driving anywhere ever again. Heck, they could just buy Sand Valley and live there permanently. Or they could just start their own professional golf league! Anyway, must be nice. And if the winner happens to be reading this, give me a call. I’d be happy to help you spend some of that LIV-level cash. In the meantime, here’s what else has us dreaming talking.
SkySports
Ryder Cup 2023: Luke Donald named as Henrik Stenson's successor to captain Team Europe in Italy
Stenson was initially appointed Ryder Cup captain in March, only to be stripped of the role last month after electing to join several of his former Ryder Cup team-mates in signing up for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. Donald has featured in four winning Ryder Cup teams and served...
LIV Golf Reveals How Much Money It Offered Tiger Woods
Many PGA Tour golfers have accepted sizable payments to join LIV Golf. However, the new league couldn't land Tiger Woods. Two months ago, Greg Norman told The Washington Post that Tiger rejected a "mind-blowingly enormous" offer from LIV Golf. The CEO recently clarified just how enormous that proposal was. Per...
Bleacher Report
2022 Wyndham Championship prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions
The final week of the regular season takes us to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., for the 2022 Wyndham Championship. It’s the final chance for players outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings to punch their ticket to The Northern Trust next week for the first event of the playoffs.
Bleacher Report
