Reggie Wayne energizing Colts receivers in coaching role

Related
Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
The Ringer
How Josh Allen and Ken Dorsey Are Shaping the Next Wave of the Bills Offense
Quarterbacks fail in the NFL, sure. But more often they are failed. This was the epiphany Bills general manager Brandon Beane had while studying quarterbacks prior to the 2018 draft. Beane scrutinized the careers of former top prospects who made it, along with ones who didn’t, and found that, overwhelmingly, those in stable organizations with more continuity were more successful. “We’d look at ‘Why did this guy fail?’ Well, three head coaches, or two GMs, it’s crazy,” Beane said this week. “Constant turnover, different coordinators every year.”
Yardbarker
Two Colts Rookies Shining at Training Camp
Colt’s training camp has been in session for a week and two rookies are turning heads early on. Chris Ballard has assembled a strong roster through the draft. Ballard drafted safety Nick Cross and wide receiver Alec Pierce during the 2022 NFL Draft. The Colts drafted Nick Cross to...
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick lauds 'big jump' made by Patriots WR Nelson Agholor
Nelson Agholor underwhelmed during his first season with the New England Patriots in 2021. The veteran wide receiver was coming off a fantastic 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Patriots signed him in free agency to be a stretch-the-field type of weapon in the passing offense. Instead,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Betting favorites point to Josh Allen, Tom Brady ahead of preseason
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, Falcons, Panthers, Saints
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley, who was suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling, responded to criticism from a fan on Twitter who said he isn’t interested in playing football: “Most definitely wanna play!!”. Falcons HC Arthur Smith said LB Deion Jones is “trending in the right direction”...
CBS Sports
NFL drops hammer on Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady, plus Deshaun Watson could face longer suspension
Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It's been a big day in my house and that's because my 2-year-old just headed off to her first day of school. I haven't gotten any calls yet from the school so I'm assuming that things are going well. The two of us had Mickey Mouse waffles for breakfast and that's what I'll be using as energy to power my way through today's newsletter.
Colts' 2022 training camp roundup: Day 5
Following their first practice with full pads, the Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Wednesday for their fifth session of training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. It was a steamy afternoon for the Colts, who opted to go with the shells after wearing full pads...
RELATED PEOPLE
Colts held tryout for 8 players
The Indianapolis Colts held a tryout for eight players Monday, according to the league’s transaction wire. With two days off before getting back on the field Tuesday, the Colts used that time to see what was on the market at the wide receiver and offensive line positions. Here are...
Miami Dolphins offensive line getting boost from Connor Williams
Connor Williams has played guard his entire NFL career but the Miami Dolphins want him to play center and so far, it appears to be a good move. Williams has been “kicking-ass” according to his offensive line coach Matt Applebaum. Michael Dieter, as Barry Jackson mentioned, has been...
Bills 2022 training camp positional battles: Offensive line depth
The Buffalo Bills seem set with their starting five on the offensive line heading toward the 2022 regular season. Head coach Sean McDermott has said that he will roll with the best five. As of now, that grouping will be: Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown at the tackle spots, Rodger...
