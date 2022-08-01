How Joe Biden and his team decided to kill the world's most wanted terrorist

www.cnn.com
'I Am Coming to Assassinate the President': Man Arrested Over Biden Threats
Secret Service agents tracked down John Andrew Bazor Jr. for allegedly threatening the president. His family members say he has struggled with mental health.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed
The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea
On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
Nancy Pelosi's reckless trip to Taiwan: A decision that could get us all killed
The arrogance of power is especially ominous and despicable when a government leader risks huge numbers of lives in order to make a provocative move on the world's geopolitical chessboard. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan is in that category. Thanks to her, the chances of a military confrontation between China and the United States have spiked upward.
Here's who would take over if Joe Biden can't perform his duties as president
Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. He has "very mild" symptoms. The White House says he will "continue to work in isolation until he tests negative." A long list of people are in line to take over if he can't perform his duties, beginning with VP Kamala Harris.
Ex-Trump attorney says his alleged phone call shows that he's 'melting down'
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s one-time personal lawyer, says that Trump’s reported call to a January 6 committee witness signals to him that Trump is “melting down.”
New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president
Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report
Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
Ex-CIA chief predicts Chinese President's next moves after Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, tells CNN’s John Avlon why Chinese President Xi Jinping may try to avoid conflict with the US and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the democratic, self-governing island.
Retired 3-star general suspended from Army contract after tweet that appeared to mock Jill Biden
WASHINGTON – A retired three-star general was suspended from a $92-an-hour contract consulting the Army and is under investigation after posting a tweet mocking first lady Jill Biden on a hot-button social issue, according to the Army. Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, the Army's former top spokesman and recipient...
Jesse Watters: With Dems saying Biden has to go, is Michelle Obama making a run for the White House?
Fox News host Jesse Watters weighed in on President Biden's plummeting poll numbers as members of the Democratic Party appear to be jockeying for the 2024 nomination on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden's a legend in his own mind and doesn't think he's going anywhere. It's not like...
Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?
As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
"This is huge": Legal experts react to Liz Cheney's Jan. 6 bombshell claim
Legal experts were stunned on Tuesday when GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming once again dropped a bombshell on witness tampering during her closing statement as vice-chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. "After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call...
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
'Serious as a heart attack': What Cipollone subpoena means
CNN’s David Chalian, David Axelrod and Abby Phillip discuss the ramifications of former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s subpoena by a federal grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
MBS smirks when asked by reporter during meeting with Biden if he'd apologize to Jamal Khashoggi's family
MBS smirked when asked if he would apologize to Khashoggi's family, according to multiple reports. The Saudi leader met with Biden in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Biden has faced fierce criticism over his trip to Saudi Arabia, particularly in relation to Khashoggi. As he met with President Joe Biden on...
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes conspiracy theory on Al Qaeda leader's death: "Is there proof?"
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., used her congressional Twitter account to claim that Democrats engaged in a conspiracy to claim terrorist mastermind Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed to boost their midterm fortunes.
Brazilian Model Turned Sniper Killed in Ukraine Missile Strike
Thalita do Valle, 39, was killed in a missile strike in the Kharkiv region on June 30. 'She was a hero, and her calling was to save lives,' her brother said.
