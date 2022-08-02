ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Case of stolen Pride flags referred to Santa Barbara Co. DA for possible charges

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ramqq_0h1A1il400

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says it has identified two people believed to be responsible for stealing two Pride flags in the Los Olivos area.

Sheriff's officials say one of the flags was reported stolen from the 2900 block of Nojoqui Avenue on July 28.

Deputies launched an investigation after that report and were able to identify the two suspects, who they say admitted to taking another Pride flag in the Ballard area, burning one of them, and sharing the video of the fire on social media.

The sheriff's office has reportedly submitted the case to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, requesting charges for petty theft and hate crimes.

The names of those allegedly involved have not been released.

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

Goleta man charged with molesting a child at his business

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested an elderly man for sexually abusing a child at his business in Goleta. The suspect, 79-year-old Samuel Camargo Reyes, who is also known as Samuel Reyes Camargo, is believed to have abused multiple victims at his unmarked office space located at the corner of Pine Avenue and Gaviota Street. Reyes has sold nutritional supplements at the location since about 2011, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
GOLETA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Olivos, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ballard, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Los Olivos, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara Edhat

Two Brush Fires Near Santa Maria Homeless Camp

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a homeless encampment fire in Santa Maria Wednesday. At 7:42 a.m., crews responded near the intersection of Union Valley and Hummel Drive for a reported fire. Upon arrival crews found a 50x50 foot brush fire in pampas grass and willow near a homeless encampment.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies Arroyo Grande man killed in crash

The CHP has identified the bicyclist who died following a collision with a fire truck in Grover Beach last week as 29-year-old Dylan Tyler Smith of Arroyo Grande. At approximately 10:19 p.m. on July 27, Joe Farnsworth, 39, was driving a fire truck on 13th Street when he pulled into the Trouville Avenue intersection in a lane without a stop sign. At the same time, Smith was riding an electric bike on Trouville Avenue, where there is a stop sign.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Santa Barbara Co
Santa Barbara Independent

Motorcyclist Killed in Hwy. 1 Collision Identified by Sheriff’s Office

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified 33-year-old Faysal Hekmat of Santa Maria as the motorcyclist who was killed in a collision on Highway 1 near San Antonio Road in Lompoc. Hekmat was traveling southbound on Thursday, July 28, when a GMC Yukon heading north diverted into the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo woman arrested for hit-and-run crash

San Luis Obispo police arrested a 32-year-old woman on Tuesday for an alleged hit-and-run crash that injured an 87-year-old man. On July 22, a female driver was exiting a condominium complex in the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue when she struck the 87-year-old man. She then fled in a red, newer model Toyota Prius, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc Pedestrian, 42, Killed in Hit-and-Run by Alleged DUI Driver

A 42-year-old Lompoc pedestrian was allegedly struck and killed by a driver reportedly under the influence during the early hours of Saturday, July 30, according to the Lompoc Police Department. Officers responded to a call at around 1:49 a.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the...
LOMPOC, CA
L.A. Weekly

Three Injured in Accident on Storke Road [Goleta, CA]

GOLETA, CA (August 2, 2022) – Monday night, a two-vehicle accident on Storke Road resulted with three injuries and road blockage. The crash happened on July 11th at around 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Storke Road involving at least two vehicles. Police said that at least three...
GOLETA, CA
kclu.org

Woman struck, fatally injured by car on Central Coast: Driver arrested

A Central Coast woman is dead, and the driver of a car is accused of hitting and fatally injuring her while under the influence. It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday, in Lompoc. Police were called to the 600 block of Ocean Avenue by reports someone was hit by a car. They discovered a badly injured woman on the street. The 42-year-old woman later died at a hospital.
LOMPOC, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy