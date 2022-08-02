Local teen missing since Friday evening, bike found miles away in a dumpster

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police were on the scene of an apparent homicide in the southeast valley before ruling it a suicide Wednesday morning. Detectives responded to an incident involving someone who was deceased just after 5:30 a.m. The incident happened in the 10,000 block for Glassboro St., near Pyle Avenue and Bermuda Road. […]

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO