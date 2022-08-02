Local teen missing since Friday evening, bike found miles away in a dumpster

news3lv.com
Fox5 KVVU
Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park. According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.
Police investigate death in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police were on the scene of an apparent homicide in the southeast valley before ruling it a suicide Wednesday morning. Detectives responded to an incident involving someone who was deceased just after 5:30 a.m. The incident happened in the 10,000 block for Glassboro St., near Pyle Avenue and Bermuda Road. […]
news3lv.com
Clark County park police locate bag full of cocaine at local park following theft incident
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A backpack full of drugs was recently located at a local park while park police were on the scene of a vehicle theft call. The incident happened on Monday, August 1, at around 6 p.m and was reported by the Clark County Park Police Department.
news3lv.com
Teenager taken into custody for allegedly setting fires at Nellis AFB housing units
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A teenager was taken into custody for allegedly setting several fires at housing units on Nellis Air Force Base over the weekend, according to Las Vegas police. Fire and security forces were called to respond to four fires at Nellis Landings housing units in the...
Mother and son look for the man who saved them from car crash
A Las Vegas woman is looking for her hero after she and her son were trapped inside her car on the freeway
Las Vegas woman sentenced in shooting death of husband in 2021
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman has learned her fate following the 2021 murder of her husband, who police say was killed while a friend listened over a live chat session. On May 23, Emily Ikuta entered an Alford plea more than a year after being charged with open murder in connection to […]
LVMPD: 'No foul play' where biker was found unresponsive at Wetlands Park
Las Vegas Police said that an adult male was found unresponsive at Wetlands Park on Tuesday around 3:48 p.m.
Bicyclist found dead at Wetlands Park
Clark County Park Police and LVMPD officers responded to a call on Tuesday where an adult male was found dead at Wetlands Park, according to police.
2 men arrested after Las Vegas ‘street takeover’ event
Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a trick driving event in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
New details in arrest of suspect accused in attempted murder of elderly Las Vegas man
Downtown Las Vegas venue won’t move forward with magic show that includes animals. Can Nevada handle a monkeypox emergency? Las Vegas doctor shares concerns as state prepares. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police seek suspect who posed as health inspector to steal from two businesses
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect who stole from two local restaurants while claiming to be a health inspector. The incident happened on Sunday, July 3, at two fast food restaurants on the southwest side...
Person hospitalized after single-car crash in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person has been hospitalized with critical injuries after apparently crashing their car into a gate. Metro detectives are investigating the single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. Washington will be closed in both directions between Mojave and Pecos roads while the crash […]
Police: 13-year-old arrested for setting multiple fires at Nellis Air Force Base
A 13-year-old female is suspected of setting multiple fires at Nellis Air Force Base over the weekend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.
Las Vegas stabbing suspect caught months after attempted murder, police say
A Las Vegas man suspected in a stabbing from last year was stopped and photographed weeks later and then arrested more than nine months after the alleged attempted murder, documents said.
Suspected DUI driver crashes car into stop sign, fire hydrant, wall: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man as been hospitalized with critical injuries after allegedly crashing a car into a stop sign, fire hydrant, and a wall. Metro detectives are investigating the single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. According to police, a Subaru was traveling eastbound on […]
Shooter at large after 'dispute' led to fatal shooting in northeast Vegas
Police are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting at a housing complex in northeast Las Vegas early Monday morning.
news3lv.com
Local man accused of stabbing wife over 30 times appears in court
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local man is accused of stabbing his wife more than 30-times after she asked him for a divorce appeared in a local courtroom Tuesday morning. Clifford Jacobs was booked Friday on several charges, including suspicion of attempted murder. Jacobs says he and his wife...
Coroner reveals new details about skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead in May are believed to be from a person who was in their 20s or 30s when he or she died, a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner told 8 News Now on Wednesday.
Arrest made in Summerlin attempted murder case
A man wanted for robbing and attempting to shoot a Summerlin homeowner was arrested on Arizona over the weekend in Arizona. Armondo Dangerfield is awaiting extradition back to Nevada to face a number of charges, including attempted murder.
Woman rescued after being swept away by North Las Vegas flood waters
Clark County Fire Department and the North Las Vegas Police Department conducted a swift water rescue near Losee Road on Thursday, July 28.
