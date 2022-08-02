Parents share concerns ahead of school year, what CCSD is doing about it

Several Clark County schools are preparing for big changes to their bell schedules this upcoming school year, and with one week until classes start, experts encourage parents to get their students acclimated now to their new sleep schedule. Clark County School District announced early this year that they would be changing the start times at hundreds of schools across the district due to a shortage of bus drivers. By shifting the start times, their hope is to optimize bus routes and improve pick up and drop off times. The idea of waking up so early, however, is becoming a big concern for some families in the Las Vegas valley especially those of high school students. Last year school started at 8a for most high school students, but starting next week it’ll start at 7a unless they have early bird classes, then start time is 6a. which means students will have to get up an hour earlier with concerns that the earlier start time will affect mental, health and academic performances.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO