Parents share concerns ahead of school year, what CCSD is doing about it

news3lv.com
Related
CCSD's COVID-19, vaccine requirements for the new school year
CCSD’s COVID mitigation plan is determined by transmission levels in the region. Right now, transmission levels in Clark County are considered ‘high.’
CCSD superintendent talks about new 'panic button' and more
As kids prep to head back to class and the coronavirus pandemic becomes less prevalent In our daily lives CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara says COVID-19 safety is still front and center in his mind.
jammin1057.com
CCSD Are Changing Their Bell Schedules Due To Shortage Of Bus Drivers
Several Clark County schools are preparing for big changes to their bell schedules this upcoming school year, and with one week until classes start, experts encourage parents to get their students acclimated now to their new sleep schedule. Clark County School District announced early this year that they would be changing the start times at hundreds of schools across the district due to a shortage of bus drivers. By shifting the start times, their hope is to optimize bus routes and improve pick up and drop off times. The idea of waking up so early, however, is becoming a big concern for some families in the Las Vegas valley especially those of high school students. Last year school started at 8a for most high school students, but starting next week it’ll start at 7a unless they have early bird classes, then start time is 6a. which means students will have to get up an hour earlier with concerns that the earlier start time will affect mental, health and academic performances.
New CCSD teachers prepare for upcoming school year through onboarding process
The start of a new school year is less than a week away for Clark County School District teachers and students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
CCSD holds ribbon cutting for new school campus
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Clark County School District is celebrating the grand opening of a brand new campus. The ribbon cutting took place at the Central Technical Training Academy and Global Community High School Monday. The campus is located near Maryland and Sahara. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas students spend summer break sharpening skills in tutoring
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As students and families soak up the last few days of summer break, some tutors say that many students actually used the time to catch up on skills. Entering a new grade can come with a mix of emotions, new classmates, new teachers, and new topics to learn. But for some students, perfecting skills from the previous school year was a priority before tackling something new.
news3lv.com
Viral disease for horses detected at facility in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State officials say they have confirmed a case of a viral disease that transmits among horses at a facility in Clark County. The Nevada Department of Agriculture, or NDA, says equine infectious anemia was found in a horse during routine testing. A quarantine has been...
WEB EXTRA: Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita
LAS VEGAS KLAS)– Politics Now host John Langeler interviews CCEA head John Vellardita about school safety measures, trying to hire more qualified teachers, what he is going to ask for in the legislative session, and the union’s relationship with CCSD and the Board of Trustees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nevadabusiness.com
Preparing for End of Life Workshop
The Foundation Assisting Seniors (FAS), a local nonprofit, is inviting Valley neighbors to its workshop “Planning for End of Life.” Everyone thinks they have their affairs in order when possibly they don’t. This seminar will be about 20 to 30 minutes and then all questions will be answered.
news3lv.com
Registration open for Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community’s third annual Southern Nevada Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit, focusing on Facts, not Fear: Understanding Fentanyl and Its Impacts, will take place on Wednesday, August 10, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. This year’s speakers will discuss ways to expand...
news3lv.com
City council considers turning Cashman Center into medical campus during upcoming meeting
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Cashman Center was one of several mass testing sites during the height of the pandemic. Now, city officials are thinking about turning it into a medical campus. That's according to Wednesday's city council agenda. MORE ON NEWS 3 | City of Las Vegas teases plan...
news3lv.com
Last-minute back-to-school shopping begins around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Back-to-school shopping is in the frantic homestretch across Southern Nevada, with many parents finding dwindling selections on necessities like backpacks. Still, others are suffering from sticker shock as inflation takes a bigger bite out of their back-to-school shopping budget. “Because I have so many kids,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nearly half of abortion patients in Nevada are from neighboring states
It’s been nearly six weeks since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The decision sparked legal battles in multiple states and sent people from across the country to Nevada to get abortions.
news3lv.com
Clark County officials clear up property tax cap confusion
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County officials want to clear the record on the confusion over the property tax cap. The county says it's been flooded with people calling in, confused over their mailed tax bills, saying they are incorrect. They say if you recently filled out the form...
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine now available to adults in Clark County
The protein-based Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available to Clark County residents over the age of 18, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Monday.
East Las Vegas man calls on city to fix 'dangerous' sidewalks
One East Las Vegas man is calling on city officials to fix dangerous sidewalks. Freeman moved to the area to buy property in a place that was evolving.
news3lv.com
Red Rock Search & Rescue accepting volunteer applications ahead of fall season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Search and Rescue team is looking to recruit volunteers as the fall hiking season approaches. The organization comprises volunteers who help find missing loved ones and injured hikers throughout Red Rock Canyon. They also assist agencies with cold cases to bring answers to families who have lost someone.
Family searching for men responsible for the deaths of man, women
Police continue to search for the men they say are responsible for shooting and killing two people on Friday night.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County commissioners make changes to ordinance that bans convicted criminals from the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is a popular spot for tourists to hang out and enjoy different activities. The county is now cracking down, making sure its visitors are safe while on the strip by making changes to its “order out corridor” by banning some convicted criminals.
Comments / 1