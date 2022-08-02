Heat suspected as cause of 10 fatalities following Pacific Northwest heat wave

weisradio.com
Related
weisradio.com
At least 28 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding, with more expected, governor says
(NEW YORK) — The death toll in the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky is continuing to rise as more rain threatens the region, according to officials. A total of 28 people have been confirmed dead, but that number is expected to increase again, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday afternoon. The death toll includes at least four children, Beshear said on Saturday.
weisradio.com
At least 35 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding
(NEW YORK) — The death toll from the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky continues to rise as more rain hits the region, according to officials. A total of 35 people have been confirmed dead, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday afternoon. Among those killed are four siblings —...
weisradio.com
Rainstorms hammer Kentucky overnight, with flash flood warnings in effect throughout state
(FRANKFORT, Ky.) — Strong rain continued to fall early Tuesday in Kentucky, as officials and first responders worked to find perhaps hundreds of people who were reported missing amid floods that have killed at least 37. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday evening warned that a “series of complex...
weisradio.com
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in car crash, authorities say
(ELKHART COUNTY, Ind.) — Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others were killed Wednesday afternoon in a car crash, according to authorities. Walorski, 58, was traveling southbound on SR 19 in an SUV with two other people when a car traveling northbound crossed the dividing line and slammed head on into the SUV. All three people in the SUV were killed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
ALDOT Scheduled to CLOSE Portion of 411 at Centre Walmart for Construction TODAY (August 2nd), According to Officials
The Alabama Department of Transportation is advising all motorists the intersection crossover on U.S. 411 at Walmart in Centre, is closed TODAY (Tuesday, August 2nd) – and it’ll remain closed overnight – re-opening on Wednesday afternoon. All left turns and crossing from the side streets will be prohibited during this time, to allow contractors to replace drainage, and repave the crossover.
weisradio.com
Kari Lake, sledgehammer in hand, leads celebratory slate of Trump loyalists in Arizona
(WASHINGTON) — While ABC News and others haven’t made projections in her still too-close-to-call contest, former TV reporter Kari Lake, Donald Trump’s pick in Arizona’s GOP gubernatorial primary, went ahead and claimed victory in Phoenix on Wednesday as other state candidates backed by the former president also celebrated wins down the ballot.
weisradio.com
Dallas City Council committee passes resolution to limit impact of Texas abortion law
(DALLAS) — A Dallas City Council committee passed a resolution Tuesday looking to limit the impact of Texas’s strict abortion law. The council’s Quality of Life, Arts, and Culture Committee voted to adopt the ordinance, which directs law enforcement to make investigating or prosecuting any allegation related to abortion outcomes their lowest priority.
weisradio.com
Arizona’s GOP attorney general refutes claims of dead 2020 voters
(PHOENIX, Az.) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is running in Tuesday’s GOP Senate primary, said a review of the 2020 election found that just one ballot was cast in a dead voter’s name, refuting allegations, mostly from Trump supporters, that nearly 300 such ballots had been returned two years ago.
Comments / 0