Monsoon season returns but the West Nile virus hasn't

Un-treatable disease detected in horses at Clark County facility
Horses at a facility in Clark County were quarantined after an un-treatable disease called equine infectious anemia was detected during routine testing, the Nevada Department of Agriculture says.
Viral disease for horses detected at facility in Southern Nevada
Monsoon season storms trigger dangerous floods on remote roads in Nevada, Death Valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Turn around, don’t drown. The familiar saying has likely been repeated many times since monsoonal storm floods have wreaked havoc in southern Nevada and the surrounding region for the past week. And city streets aren’t the only roads that have overflowed with water, debris,...
Red Rock Search & Rescue accepting volunteer applications ahead of fall season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Search and Rescue team is looking to recruit volunteers as the fall hiking season approaches. The organization comprises volunteers who help find missing loved ones and injured hikers throughout Red Rock Canyon. They also assist agencies with cold cases to bring answers to families who have lost someone.
Lake Mead rises three inches following flash floods
Las Vegas (KSNV) — After days of heavy rain and flash floods, Lake mead is rising once again. On Monday, the lake's water level is just over three inches higher than it was last week, a bit of relief after a long and extreme megadrought. Experts don't think this...
Monsoon by itself has little impact on drought
For July, Las Vegas is already above average in total precipitation. In a drought, this sounds great, but it’s not quite so simple when talking about replenishing our critically draining water basin.
Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets
Policy, politics and progressive commentary After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022 Point-in-Time Count and Survey, conducted in February, showed the largest increase in homelessness since 2019 and found 5,645 people experiencing homelessness. The number […] The post Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets appeared first on Nevada Current.
Bureau of Reclamation sets deadline for 7 states, including Nevada, to make plan to cut water use
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over low water levels at Lake Mead have made headlines today. There has been a lot of discussion about the Colorado River. On Wednesday, the water level mark sat at one thousand and 49 feet, but one month ago, it was at one thousand and 42 feet. The increase has […]
'Historic' wet surge coming north through Nevada
ELKO -- A “historic” surge of monsoon moisture is spreading across the Silver State today, according to the National Weather Service. “To put this moisture into context this is at 200 to 300 percent of normal, placing it comfortably at historic levels,” forecasters said. The greatest threat from flash flooding is across central Nevada and Nye County, where over one inch of rain is expected in places through Tuesday.
How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
Images of flash flooding captured near Death Valley National Park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Days of monsoon rain and storms in the Las Vegas Valley flooded roads, homes, and casinos last week. The powerful storms even brought down trees on apartments and cars last week. To the south near the California border and beyond, flash flooding also did significant damage in remote areas.
Covid-19 vaccine 'Novavax' now available at health district
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adults in Clark County now have another COVID-19 vaccine available to them at Southern Nevada Health District clinics. Novavax, which has been used worldwide, is currently available at the Health District’s COVID-19 clinic at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. and will be available at its community clinic sites beginning Wednesday, August 3.
Henderson converting and removing park grass in effort to control water usage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The city of Henderson is converting grass at twelve parks this summer in compliance with AB 356, which will make watering non-essential and non-recreational grass illegal at the end of 2026. The conversion process takes a few months, during which the grass is allowed to...
Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas
Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.
More storms expected to hit Kentucky after flooding leaves 37 dead, officials say
More storms are bearing down across Kentucky Monday night with new flood watches going into effect, covering the entire area affected by last week's deadly flash flooding. The death toll from those storms is now up to 37, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, who says hundreds more are unaccounted for. He expects first responders to continue finding bodies for weeks.
Silverado Ranch, Decatur intersection reopens following days of clean up due to storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One busy southwest valley intersection has reopened following cleanup efforts, which came from various days of active weather. On Monday, the Clark County Nevada Twitter page updated commuters on the intersection's status, which was closed one week ago when storms began to develop, and the streets were too flooded for motorists to get through safely.
I-Team: ‘This is like a bullseye,’ Las Vegas native even more confident Lake Mead remains may be father
The estimated age of a person whose remains were discovered at Lake Mead has a Las Vegas native more confident that the skeleton could be his father who died more than six decades ago.
Heavy road damage reported at Mojave National Preserve following Sundays storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Parts across Nevada and California report major damage as storms continue hitting the area on Sunday. The Mojave National Preserve, about 70 miles south of Las Vegas, reported significant damage to some roads across the National park. The park shared a photo on Sunday of...
Photo shows car swept off and trapped in debris following days of heavy rain
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clean-up efforts are underway in some nearby national parks, such as Death Valley in California, with new pictures of the aftermath being released. The national park posted a picture on its Facebook page showing a car half covered in debris due to heavy flooding in the area.
