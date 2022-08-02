SS Red Oak Victory to host ‘End of WWII Pancake Breakfast’

richmondstandard.com
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartmentJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
sfonthebay.com
The Experience, Richmond: El Agave Azul New Hours
Have you tried Agave’s Famoso Burrito yet? Don’t miss out – it’s your choice of meat, your choice of beans and your choice of sauce – red or green. Having a dinner party? Feel like kicking back and enjoying your own Summertime party for once? Order their 3L Margarata Pitcher! Okay, it’s bigger than a pitcher! Their 3-liter Margarita Pitchers are a nice reusable container. It’s their own recipe with Mi Campo Reposado tequila. You invite your guests and provide the glasses. They provide the mix, garnish – limes, tajin (mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt) or if you prefer just salt, to rim your glass.
‘Craneway Craft Fair’ heading to Richmond with 200-plus artisans
Want to get a super early jump on your holiday shopping? The “Craneway Craft Fair” will return to Richmond with its Summer Edition Aug. 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a free-admission event organizers say will feature “more than 200 diverse exhibitors, including both master artisans and emerging newcomers,” per its website.
pioneerpublishers.com
Pleasant Hill promotes camaraderie with community BBQ for National Night Out
PLEASANT HILL, CA (August 3, 2022) — National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Organizers hope the event makes neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Attendees at the Tuesday evening gathering got a chance to ask questions and...
rosevilletoday.com
Concord Jazz Festival Free Performances in the Park
Celebrate Concord’s Legacy of Jazz @ Todos Santos Plaza. Concord, Calif.- Jazz your weekend up! Concord Jazz in the Park takes place on Saturday, August 6th, 12:00-4:00 pm Todos Santos Plaza will feature Bay Area jazz artists, Howard Wiley, Chaz Gunter & Brian Ho Trio. Take 5 – five...
Beloved Hawaiian brunch spot reopening in new Peninsula location
Peninsula food lovers rejoice. Famed Hawaiian-Japanese brunch restaurant “Morning Wood” is reopening in a new San Mateo location later this month.
berkeleyside.org
Saul’s Deli will be sold to Grand Bakery owner and longtime chef
It’s well-known that Peter Levitt and Karen Adelman, the co-owners of Berkeley institution Saul’s Restaurant and Delicatessen for the last 26 years, have been trying to sell the business since 2016. They came close to finding a buyer in early 2020, in fact, but pandemic insecurities foiled the sale. But now they’re ready to share what Saul’s regulars might have guessed for months now: two new partners have been named at the restaurant, and will eventually take over full ownership in the coming years.
Oakland community remembers beloved restaurant owner on National Night Out
OAKLAND (KPIX) - Communities across the country gathered to strengthen neighborhood bonds with local police on National Night Out on Tuesday evening. For one Oakland business, it was a chance to remember a restaurant owner who was killed in front of his 11-year-old son. "Thank you guys for coming here for Jun. All the love," said Mark Legaspi on the stage in front of Lucky Three Seven restaurant on Fruitvale. Legaspi was Jun Anabo's cousin and business partner at the family-owned Filipino street food restaurant. Jun was shot and killed on the sidewalk of the family restaurant on May 18....
oaklandside.org
A Sri Lankan chef says goodbye to her longtime Oakland cafe
For the last 13 years, Anula Edirisinghe has woken up almost every morning at 4:30 a.m. to prepare her restaurant’s daily specials. Her quaint shop in downtown Oakland, Anula’s Cafe, serves a mix of Sri Lankan and West Indian cuisines. There is no set menu. Instead, Anula and one other employee make as much as they can of a couple of daily specials each day.
marinmommies.com
Marin Weekend Family Fun for August 5–7
The Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa is open daily from noon to 11 pm. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Experience a...
Outside Lands expected to draw around 75,000 people a day
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Outside Lands is raring to start this Friday, August 5. The three-day music event in Golden Gate Park is expected to attract around 75,000 people per day, according to a tweet from SFPD Richmond Station. This year’s lineup at the all-ages festival includes headliners Green Day, Post Malone, and SZA. Over […]
Annual Berkeley Kite Festival canceled after 3-decade run
BERKELEY (KPIX) -- For more than 30 years, the last weekend of July was reserved for the Berkeley Kite Festival -- a free, annual event that drew thousands of spectators. Now, the festival has been canceled for budgetary reasons and organizers and the public aren't happy about it.As a young man in 1986, Tom McAlister loved kites so much, he opened a mobile kite store called Highline Kites in the parking lot of Cesar Chavez Park next to the Berkeley Marina."I thought, if I'm going to try to make a living sharing my passion for kites ... then I needed...
multihousingnews.com
Kisco Buys Bay Area Senior Living Community
The 184-unit The Kensington at Walnut Creek is the company's second buy in this market. Kisco Senior Living has acquired The Kensington at Walnut Creek, a 184-unit senior housing asset in Walnut Creek, Calif. The property, which opened 34 years ago, is Kisco’s second community in this market. The...
The Daily 08-02-22 Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli
Freddie’s Sandwiches, located in San Francisco’s North Beach district, has a storied history as long as its 31-item menu. “You know who the most famous people were that came to Freddie's?” asked Eddy Sweileh, owner of Freddie’s Sandwiches. “Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, they were regulars back in the ’50s.” But the history of this deli goes back way further than even Joltin’ Joe and the Blond Bombshell. • Bay Area residents sue city over a Whole Foods proposal
WATCH: Bay Area police officer joins dance-off for National Night Out
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — One San Francisco Bay Area police officer’s dance-off with a young local dancer stunned a crowd gathered for National Night Out on Tuesday. San Pablo Police Department Officer Cameron Banayat joined a boy named Ivan on stage dancing to Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. Pretty Young Thing.” When the unlikely duo took […]
East Bay woman heads to world CrossFit competition
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – A story that proves age is just a number. An East Bay woman will be competing this weekend in the World Championships for CrossFit. In an exclusive, KRON4 sat down with her to learn about how she got into fitness and her goals for the competition. “Definitely want to win, […]
berkeleyside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that opened in July
It was a month of fireworks — from the usual eye-popping East Bay pyrotechnics on and around the Fourth, to many, many local rapid tests flaring “positive purple” thanks to the latest COVID variant BA.5. Meanwhile, piles of colorful produce hit markets and plates (the stone fruit this year…), and a surprising number of new food businesses popped onto the scene. And though this metaphor might literally explode, let’s not forget the hot sparks of contention around the shuttering of Berkeley’s long-loved Cesar, forced to go out with a bang in July after 24 years. (See tomorrow’s closings.)
Richmond Promise celebrates 419 newest Scholars at Civic Center Plaza
The Richmond Promise was on full display in Richmond Civic Center Plaza on Saturday, when the community celebrated 419 new Promise Scholars at an outdoor event that also featured access to college and career resources. The Richmond Promise works to build a culture of postsecondary success in Richmond through scholarships...
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
beyondthecreek.com
Gas Bijoux Opens at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek
The jewelry store Gas Bijoux opened recently where Oceane Beauty used to be at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek. Check out their online selection here. Founded in 1969 on the beaches of Saint-Tropez. Gas Bijoux is a French haute-fantaisie jewelry house that has for eternal purpose the solar chic.
7x7.com
10 Buzzy New Restaurants You May Have Missed So Far in 2022
With the worst of pandemic chaos in the rearview mirror, restaurants are finally back in full force. A whole slew of new eateries have opened their doors, and we can't wait to try them all. From Korean to Russian to Mediterranean, here are 10 buzzy spots whose 2022 openings you may have missed.
