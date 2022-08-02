$1.1 billion bond, tax rate increase elections could be on horizon for FBISD

www.fortbendstar.com
Fort Bend Star
County leaders divided on funding EpiCenter’s operations
When crews first began work on the $120 million event venue, called EpiCenter, county leaders heralded it as a big opportunity to establish Fort Bend County’s place on the map. Now, amid inflation, fears of a recession and more, at least one county commissioner is balking at the idea...
Fort Bend Star
Stay involved in local matters ahead of November elections
The future is a scary topic for almost anyone. “Where do you see yourself in five years?” is one of those frequent job interview questions that can elicit any number of different answers from those answering it. And, increasingly in recent week, several Fort Bend County organizations are facing...
Fort Bend Star
Missouri City approves Hunters Glen Park contract
Missouri City is moving forward with a plan to improve a walking and jogging trail at Hunters Glen Park using federal coronavirus funding. The city council last month signed off on a $225,000 contract with Rosenberg-based Bass Construction to convert .61 miles of trail from granite to concrete, according to council documents.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County will consider legal action against Texas over its selection for a 2022 election audit
Harris County is set to bring legal action against Texas, following the Secretary of State's office's selection of the county for an audit of its 2022 election results. County Attorney Christian Menefee requested permission to pursue the legal action, and Commissioners Court voted 3-2 along party lines to authorize the suit.
3 wealthy Houston neighbors rake in spots among richest in US, data shows
Once again, Houston-area residents can enjoy some bragging rights. See who ranked among the nation's top wealthiest cities according to a new study.
Montgomery County News
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at 1485 Auto Storage located at 16326 FM 1485, Conroe, TX 77306, 936-703-5480 on Tuesday August 9, 2022 at 8:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Published Date: August 3, 2022.
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo
HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
Proposed $347M elevation project on I-10 garners concerns for Heights-area residents
The area has repeatedly been affected by major rain events, such as tropical storms Allison and Imelda, and Hurricane Harvey.
realtynewsreport.com
Kingwood Project Breaks Ground
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – High Street Residential, the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Company, and JV partner Daiwa House Group have broken ground on the Residences at Kingwood. The project will deliver 240 garden apartments homes and 49 townhomes when it is completed in late 2023....
Audit of 2020 and 2022 Elections by Secretary of State Will Focus on Harris County, Texas
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (third from right), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (third from left), and Rodney Ellis(Facebook) In case you don’t remember, Senate Bill 1, swept in some significant challenges to the Texas Elections Code when it finally got passed last year. So, as required by law, under SB1, four counties have been randomly selected to be audited following the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Among the counties designated, is Harris County, Texas, the most populous county in the Lone Star State. All total, two of the counties selected are considered to be “DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTIES” and the other two selected are “REPUBLICAN LEANING COUNTIES” from what it looks like.
Former aide of Houston mayor pleads guilty to bribery charge
HOUSTON — A former member of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's executive team has pleaded guilty to a bribery charge, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, Wiliam Paul Thomas took cash and used his influence to help an unidentified businessman. In May 2020, Thomas allegedly...
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Hospitalizations, new cases decline across Harris County
It has been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic struck nationally and locally in southeast Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Medical Center admitted an average of 226 COVID-19 hospital patients per day for the week of July 18-24, which fell to 219 per day for the week of July 25-Aug. 1, a 3.2% decrease in new patients, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston patients can now receive rental bicycle prescriptions in new program
Doctors at a local clinic can write more than just prescription medication: The Bike RX program allows healthcare providers to write prescriptions for a one year membership with Houston BCycle. The program is for patients with prediabetes, diabetes, prehypertension or hypertension. The program, which started in February, is a collaboration...
Here are all the teacher vacancies at Houston-area school districts
HOUSTON, Texas — Landing a job at Ortiz Middle School near Hobby Airport is something Brittany Dominguez did through Houston ISD’s alternative certification program. "I'm going into my second year this fall," Dominguez said in a previous interview with KHOU 11 News. "It doesn't matter what walk of life you're coming from, what career you're coming from, what school you're coming from. The program makes it very easy for you to feel supported and to transfer into this new career."
Click2Houston.com
Texas City traffic: update on Gulf Freeway at FM 1764 construction
TEXAS CITY – The ongoing construction on the Gulf Freeway has been slowing drivers down for years, and bumper-to-bumper traffic heading to the beach is no fun. Folks in Texas City are certainly feeling the construction headaches with the work on FM-1764 as the Texas Department of Transportation works on tearing down the bridge structures over Interstate 45.
Click2Houston.com
Houston area pharmacy owner, accountant indicted in $150M pharmacy health care fraud scheme, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Two Houston area men are charged in a nationwide pharmacy health care fraud scheme that targeted elderly citizens, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. Mohamed Mokbel, 57, and Fathy Elsafty, 63, are charged with one count of a conspiracy to commit mail and health care fraud,...
Grass fire burning in Brazoria County; officials ask public to avoid the area
HOUSTON — A large grass fire is burning in Brazoria County, leading to the closure of County Road 18. And they’re asking the public to avoid the area. The road is shut down from Highway 36 to the 800 block of County Road 18. The Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, as well as fire departments from Brazoria and Fort Bend counties, have responded.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
William-Paul Thomas, Houston mayor's top aide, pleads guilty to corruption charge, Chronicle reports
William-Paul Thomas' charge was tied to a bribe in exchange of letting a bar stay open longer during COVID restrictions, ABC13 media partner, the Houston Chronicle, reports.
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend prepares to celebrate 200th anniversary of its namesake
A little more than 200 years ago, a group of 24 people began work on a structure on a bend in the Brazos River near present-day Richmond, according to a history book of Richmond by Clinton Drake and Theresa Jack. That log structure, known in the years after as the...
