ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

$1.1 billion bond, tax rate increase elections could be on horizon for FBISD

By Matt deGrood mdegrood@fortbendstar.com
Fort Bend Star
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fortbendstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Bend Star

County leaders divided on funding EpiCenter’s operations

When crews first began work on the $120 million event venue, called EpiCenter, county leaders heralded it as a big opportunity to establish Fort Bend County’s place on the map. Now, amid inflation, fears of a recession and more, at least one county commissioner is balking at the idea...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Stay involved in local matters ahead of November elections

The future is a scary topic for almost anyone. “Where do you see yourself in five years?” is one of those frequent job interview questions that can elicit any number of different answers from those answering it. And, increasingly in recent week, several Fort Bend County organizations are facing...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Missouri City approves Hunters Glen Park contract

Missouri City is moving forward with a plan to improve a walking and jogging trail at Hunters Glen Park using federal coronavirus funding. The city council last month signed off on a $225,000 contract with Rosenberg-based Bass Construction to convert .61 miles of trail from granite to concrete, according to council documents.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Fort Bend County, TX
Business
Fort Bend County, TX
Government
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Montgomery County News

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at 1485 Auto Storage located at 16326 FM 1485, Conroe, TX 77306, 936-703-5480 on Tuesday August 9, 2022 at 8:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Published Date: August 3, 2022.
CONROE, TX
Tom Handy

Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo

HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Tax Rate#Isd#Fbisd
realtynewsreport.com

Kingwood Project Breaks Ground

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – High Street Residential, the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Company, and JV partner Daiwa House Group have broken ground on the Residences at Kingwood. The project will deliver 240 garden apartments homes and 49 townhomes when it is completed in late 2023....
HOUSTON, TX
Aubrey R Taylor Reports©

Audit of 2020 and 2022 Elections by Secretary of State Will Focus on Harris County, Texas

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (third from right), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (third from left), and Rodney Ellis(Facebook) In case you don’t remember, Senate Bill 1, swept in some significant challenges to the Texas Elections Code when it finally got passed last year. So, as required by law, under SB1, four counties have been randomly selected to be audited following the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Among the counties designated, is Harris County, Texas, the most populous county in the Lone Star State. All total, two of the counties selected are considered to be “DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTIES” and the other two selected are “REPUBLICAN LEANING COUNTIES” from what it looks like.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Former aide of Houston mayor pleads guilty to bribery charge

HOUSTON — A former member of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's executive team has pleaded guilty to a bribery charge, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, Wiliam Paul Thomas took cash and used his influence to help an unidentified businessman. In May 2020, Thomas allegedly...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Hospitalizations, new cases decline across Harris County

It has been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic struck nationally and locally in southeast Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Medical Center admitted an average of 226 COVID-19 hospital patients per day for the week of July 18-24, which fell to 219 per day for the week of July 25-Aug. 1, a 3.2% decrease in new patients, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston patients can now receive rental bicycle prescriptions in new program

Doctors at a local clinic can write more than just prescription medication: The Bike RX program allows healthcare providers to write prescriptions for a one year membership with Houston BCycle. The program is for patients with prediabetes, diabetes, prehypertension or hypertension. The program, which started in February, is a collaboration...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Here are all the teacher vacancies at Houston-area school districts

HOUSTON, Texas — Landing a job at Ortiz Middle School near Hobby Airport is something Brittany Dominguez did through Houston ISD’s alternative certification program. "I'm going into my second year this fall," Dominguez said in a previous interview with KHOU 11 News. "It doesn't matter what walk of life you're coming from, what career you're coming from, what school you're coming from. The program makes it very easy for you to feel supported and to transfer into this new career."
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas City traffic: update on Gulf Freeway at FM 1764 construction

TEXAS CITY – The ongoing construction on the Gulf Freeway has been slowing drivers down for years, and bumper-to-bumper traffic heading to the beach is no fun. Folks in Texas City are certainly feeling the construction headaches with the work on FM-1764 as the Texas Department of Transportation works on tearing down the bridge structures over Interstate 45.
TEXAS CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy