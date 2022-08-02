Red Sox Catcher Christian Vázquez Traded to Astros

Over: 8.5 (-110) *Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) The Red Sox currently find themselves in last place in the AL East, but that isn’t really saying much when the entire division is over .500 on the season; including the Red Sox who have a record of 53-52. They’re still 17.0 games behind the Yankees for first place, but a wild card spot is still in shouting distance. Starting on the mound today for the BoSox will be Rich Hill who is pitching a 4-4 record with a 4.20 ERA. He’ll be looking to sweep the Astros today and get some momentum to find those wild-card hopes.

