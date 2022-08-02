Red Sox Catcher Christian Vázquez Traded to Astros

metsmerizedonline.com
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
Red Sox star JD Martinez reveals most bizarre part of Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox made a couple of trades prior to Monday’s showdown against the Houston Astros. Among the deals included the decision to offload Christian Vazquez to Houston, making for a bit of an awkward exit on Monday. In fact, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Red Sox’s (now former) catcher had just finished up going through hitters meetings with the club when the trade was made official, prompting a confused response from JD Martinez.
The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros make World Series push in trade with Red Sox
The Houston Astros are shoring up their roster as they prepare for a possible World Series run. On Monday, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini in a 3-way deal with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The team later acquired catcher Christian Vazquez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez is...
BREAKING TRADE: Houston Astros And Boston Red Sox Make A Deal
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have made a trade.
Report: Red Sox trading Christian Vazquez to Astros for two prospects
The Boston Red Sox have officially entered sell mode. The Red Sox are trading catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros in exchange for two minor-league prospects, Mark Berman of Houston's FOX 26 reported Monday. The deal will be complete after Vazquez passes a physical, per Berman. The two prospects...
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade
The Milwaukee Brewers made the difficult decision to part ways with All-Star closer Josh Hader at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. After offloading Hader to the Padres in a huge deal on Monday, David Stearns, President of Baseball Operations for the Brewers, released a statement in which he addressed the decision to pull the trigger […] The post Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa had good quote about Twins’ trade deadline acquisition
The Minnesota Twins made a series of moves on Tuesday ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and Carlos Correa seems to be a fan of the team’s work. The Twins acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez. Mahle will add some important depth to the rotation. After...
Report: Astros Acquire Vázquez in Trade with Red Sox
According to Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston, Christian Vázquez is now a member of the Houston Astros. The Astros have struggled to find a good balance at catcher in 2022 between Martín Maldonado and a litany of backups, now it seems they've found the man they were looking for.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Brewers World Series contenders
The Milwaukee Brewers are battling with the St. Louis Cardinals for supremacy atop the National League Central. The Brewers have a three game lead over the Cardinals currently, and it’s going to be a frantic finish as the two sides fight it out over the final two months of the season.
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022
Over: 8.5 (-110) *Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) The Red Sox currently find themselves in last place in the AL East, but that isn’t really saying much when the entire division is over .500 on the season; including the Red Sox who have a record of 53-52. They’re still 17.0 games behind the Yankees for first place, but a wild card spot is still in shouting distance. Starting on the mound today for the BoSox will be Rich Hill who is pitching a 4-4 record with a 4.20 ERA. He’ll be looking to sweep the Astros today and get some momentum to find those wild-card hopes.
Grading the Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
The Houston Astros already have a commanding lead in the American League West, they sit not far behind the New York Yankees for the best record in the AL. Yet, they still went out and made shrewd moves to bolster their roster for a deep postseason run into October. The...
Celtics sign former first-round pick Bruno Caboclo
After reaching the NBA Finals last season with a starting lineup that featured five former first-round picks, the Boston Celtics are bringing in another one. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Celtics agreed to a training camp deal with veteran forward Bruno Caboclo. He will get a chance to compete for a roster spot, Charania adds.
Brewers make shocking Dinelson Lamet decision after Josh Hader trade
The Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The move was questioned by many, as the Brewers have legitimate World Series aspirations this season. But Milwaukee was happy to receive a decent return for Hader. The Brewers received LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Dinelson Lamet, LHP […] The post Brewers make shocking Dinelson Lamet decision after Josh Hader trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
