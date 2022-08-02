Harry Styles Covers Wolf Alice Song “No Hard Feelings” with Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell

music.mxdwn.com
Kane Brown Announces ‘Different Man’ Album
Kane Brown announced his third studio album Different Man on Monday (July 18). He also shared the project's release date and cover art. The news comes three days after Brown signaled that he'll attempt to cross into pop music with a song called "Grand." That's the track you hear below in an album announcement reel on Instagram.
xpn.org
Brian Eno announces new studio album ‘ForeverAndEverNoMore’; listen to “There Were Bells”
It’s the return of the ambient music pioneer. Brian Eno needs no introduction, and he is back with his first solo record in five years — and his first vocal record in 17 years. Titled ForeverAndEverNoMore, it is ten songs long and releases on October 14th. The lead single “There Were Bells” was written in 2021 for a performance at the Acropolis; the accompanying music video features B-roll of the Acropolis and musically matches the tranquil environment.
Shygirl Shares Video for New Song “Coochie (A Bedtime Story)”: Watch
Shygirl has released her new single “Coochie (A Bedtime Story).” The track arrives with a new music video from director Samuel Ibram, which follows the English vocalist in transit from a bus stop onto a horse-drawn carriage and eventually to the beach. Video footage of Shygirl singing along to the track is edited together with clips from anime films and superimposed with 3D characters. Watch below.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Kerrang
See Corey Taylor and Clown proudly rocking out to sons’ band Vended
After bringing Griffin Taylor onstage during a recent Slipknot show, Corey Taylor is continuing to fanboy over his son in the sweetest way. This time around Corey was joined by his ’Knot bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan side stage, as the pair proudly watched and rocked out to Vended – who, if you don’t already know, feature Griffin on vocals and Clown’s son Simon Crahan on the drums, plus guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki, and bassist Jeramiah Pugh.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary
In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58
Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
Christine McVie Revealed How Stevie Nicks Reacted to Her Rejoining Fleetwood Mac After 15 Years
Here’s how Christine McVie said Stevie Nicks reacted to her rejoining Fleetwood Mac after taking a 15-year break from the band.
Whitmer Thomas Announces Tour and New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Rigamarole”: Watch
Whitmer Thomas has announced his new album, The Older I Get the Funnier I Was, with a new video for the lead single “Rigamarole.” The album is due out October 21 via Hardly Art. “Rigamarole” features Jay Som’s Melina Duterte (who also produced the album), Al Menne of Great Grandpa, Christian Lee Hutson, and Harrison Whitford, who plays guitar in Phoebe Bridgers’ touring band. Below, check out the video for “Rigamarole,” as well as Thomas’ upcoming tour dates with Al Menne.
Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix
Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
NME
Metallica give ‘Stranger Things’ and Eddie Munson shoutout during Lollapalooza performance of ‘Master of Puppets’
Metallica gave Stranger Things a shoutout at Lollapalooza, playing a clip of season four’s Eddie Munson on screens during ‘Master of Puppets’. The rock legends headlined day one of the Chicago festival Thursday night (July 28). They shredded through a setlist comprising ‘Enter Sandman’, ‘Nothing Else Matters’ and a cover of AC/DC’s ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)’, before returning for an encore.
Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album The Loneliest Time
Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a new album. The Loneliest Time arrives October 21 (via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope). Check out the cover art below. Collaborators on the new LP include Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij (who produced and co-wrote lead single “Western Wind”), Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, and Alex Hope.
AOL Corp
Dave Grohl to Join Final James Gang Performance for Joe Walsh’s VetsAid 2022
Dave Grohl will be making an appearance as the fourth member of James Gang — with Joe Walsh on vocals and guitar, drummer Jim Fox and bassist Dale Peters — marking the first time the band has played together in over 15 years. The performance, dubbed “One Last Ride,” was announced early Monday morning as a part of Walsh’s annual VetsAid concert.
Beyoncé, ‘Renaissance’ Review Roundup: Critics Hail the New Album ‘Unmitigated Ecstasy’
On her new long-awaited new album “Renaissance,” Beyoncé draws from several decades of dance culture in a smart, sexy way that (mostly) has critics calling for a round of applause. Most critics echo disco-club icon Grace Jones, who declares in a guest vocal on the club track...
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
Chloe Trujillo, wife of Metallica bassist Rob, is releasing a new EP
Artist/fashion designer/musician Chloe Trujillo has joined forces with Rav Medic (Mark Dalbeth) for their upcoming debut EP Heavy Place
NME
Beyoncé releases surprise four-song EP of ‘Break My Soul’ remixes
Beyoncé has today (August 4) released a surprise four-song EP of remixes for her ‘Renaissance’ cut ‘Break My Soul’. Listen below. Comprised of four revamped cuts of the titular lead single, the EP enlists Honey Dijon, will.i.am, Terry Hunter and Nita Aviance, who each offer different versions of the song.
Rob Halford Was ‘Pissed’ When Learning Judas Priest Got ‘Musical Excellence Award’ From Rock Hall
Judas Priest are going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, but not in the way that many feel they should be. The band is being inducted with the Musical Excellence award, which is presented to “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.” While singer Rob Halford has very much said all the right things in celebrating the band's induction, in a recent interview with AZCentral, he revealed some mixed feelings about how the band is going in.
The FADER
Song You Need: dreamcastmoe’s “El Dorado” is a dubby ballad dedicated to the grind
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. dreamcastmoe chose an apt title for his new EP Sound Is Like Water. Across the five tracks, the Washington DJ and producer takes that Bruce Lee quote to heart and adopts many modes: he becomes Sampha's erstwhile scion on "Complicated" before switching to diaristic bedroom rapper on "RU Ready," followed by an outsider R&B iconoclast on "Novacaine." These go down relatively smoothly after the project opener "El Dorado" where the Washington-based artist fully lets his hair down and revels in the compelling strangeness he's capable of.
