Disney+ Releases New Trailer For ‘Andor’ And Announces New Release Date

Why Won't the 'Batgirl' Movie Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?
"Batgirl" was set to star Leslie Grace and would see Michael Keaton return to the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
Complex
HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Shelved, $90 Million DC Film Starring Leslie Grace Had Finished Filming (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/4, 2:20 p.m. ET: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a statement after their Batgirl film was shelved by Warner Bros. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. We wish that fans would’ve had the opportunity to see and embrace the film,” they wrote.
CNET
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is Streaming at Last (but Not on Netflix, Sorry)
Spider-Man: No Way Home was the first film in the pandemic to hit $1 billion in global box office receipts. But even as months passed since its theatrical release, and even as it became available to buy online, the movie wasn't streaming on a subscription service at all, until Friday.
Why Andor Ditched a Digital Trick Used by Every Star Wars Series Before It
Click here to read the full article. Andor‘s creator turned off the Volume when crafting Disney+’s latest live-action Star Wars series — meaning, he did not use the massive, ultra-HD video wall that deposits actors in the middle of digitally generated environments. The Volume (aka Stagecraft) was first memorably deployed by Disney+’s The Mandalorian, after which The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi both used the virtual, non-practical backdrop. But Andor, which filmed in London, Scotland and other locales, instead exclusively built massive sets and filmed at actual locations. Explaining the filmmaking choice, Andor creator and writer Tony Gilroy clarified for...
Andor: Star Wars fans express surprise after watching trailer for Rogue One prequel
Star Wars fans are expressing surprise – and relief – after watching the trailer for a brand new Rogue One prequel. Andor is a brand new 12-episode series following Diego Luna’s character from the 2016 film, which will serve as another prequel.It will be set five years before the events seen in Gareth Edwards’ film, which ended with the start of the first Star Wars film, 1977’s A New Hope.After the middling critical response to previous spin-off shows The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, expectation for Andor has been low, with Rogue One enthusiasts concerned a standalone...
IGN
Andor: New Trailer Shows Off a Very Different Part of the Star Wars Universe
Disney has revealed a new trailer for Andor, the upcoming Disney+ series, and it shows off a grittier part of the Star Wars universe than we've seen previously.
Digital Trends
The Rebellion rises in trailer for Rogue One prequel, Andor
The Star Wars universe hasn’t always given a lot of attention to the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire. It was the central focus of the animated series Star Wars Rebels, but next month, Andor, is set to take an even grittier approach to that era in live-action. This series is a prequel to Rogue One, one of the most widely-praised modern Star Wars films, with Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor. But as the new trailer demonstrates, Cassian isn’t the only one fighting back.
Star Wars Andor TV series premiers September 21st 2022
Disney has released a new trailer this week for its upcoming Star Wars Andor TV series a prequel to the excellent Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One released back in 2016. The first season of Andor will consist of 12 episodes and will premiere on Disney+ next month and will be available to watch from September 21, 2022, when the first three episodes will be released. The remaining episodes will be released weekly until November 23, 2022 and Disney has already confirmed a second season consisting of another 12 episodes is already in development bringing the story arc to a conclusion and lead into the storyline presented by Rogue One.
Wait, Is Warner Bros Scrapping Its $70 Million Batgirl Movie? Rumors Are Swirling
Reports have come out about the Batgirl movie perhaps never answering the Bat signal.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Explains Why K-2SO Doesn't Appear in Series
The announcement of the prequel series Star Wars: Andor excited fans of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story because we knew we'd get to see the early days of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, igniting speculation that we'd also learn more about his relationship with the droid K-2SO, played by Alan Tudyk. While it has since been confirmed that K-2SO wouldn't be appearing in the series, showrunner Tony Gilroy recently detailed why he will be absent from the adventure, noting that there are multiple narrative reasons why the inclusion of the beloved character would cause storytelling complications. Star Wars: Andor will premiere on September 21st on Disney+.
IGN
Batgirl Solo Film Cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery Despite Being in Post-Production
DC takes another major blow in its competition against Marvel Studios, as Warner Bros. Discovery has seemingly cancelled the solo Batgirl film. The film directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah was set to introduce Barbara Gordon into live-action DC with Leslie Grace set to star as the crimefighting vigilante daughter of J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Gordon. Along with Grace, the film also would have seen the return of Michael Keaton with his take on the Dark Knight alongside Brendan Fraser, who portrayed the villainous Firefly.
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
Warner Bros., DC Films Shelve ‘Batgirl’ As Film Enters Final Stages Of Post-Production
Warner Bros. has reportedly shelved Batgirl as the film entered its final stages of post-production. The film was originally scheduled to debut on HBO Max, but reports suggest the film was cut as Warner Bros. looks to limit the number of films that debut on streaming services. At this time, there is no word as to when or if the film will ever see the day of light.
Why 'The Gray Man' cast Bollywood star Dhanush in the film and kept his character alive: 'We were not interested in him playing a one-off character'
"The Gray Man" may feature Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, but Dhanush has a scene-stealing role in the film. The Russos tell Insider why they cast him.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans see right through WB announcing ‘Joker 2’ release date in the midst of ‘Batgirl’ backlash
After Warner Bros. and DC Films dropped a barrage of bad news on fans by canceling Batgirl when the movie was in the final stages of post-production, and thus creating plenty of concern for any number of in-development projects including Blue Beetle, Black Canary, and the forgotten Green Lantern series, the studio threw its beleaguered supporters a bone when Joker: Folie à Deux was awarded a release date.
Complex
Release Date for ‘Joker’ Sequel ‘Folie À Deux’ Announced
The Todd Phillips-directed Joker sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix has finally received a release date. It has been announced that Joker: Folie à Deux is set to premiere on October 4, 2024, exactly five years after the release of the first film, Deadline reports. Little is known about the film besides the interesting French reference attached in the title, which is a medical term referring to a mental disorder that impacts two or more people. Production for the movie is reportedly set to begin sometime in December.
Andor: Star Wars fans left unimpressed by ‘AK-47’ in trailer – ‘So lazy’
Fans picked out a seemingly unusual detail in the trailer for the new Star Wars series, Andor, which came out Monday (1 August).Andor is a brand new 12-episode series following Diego Luna’s character from the critically-lauded 2016 film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.While fans were overall impressed – and relieved – by the trailer, they were not happy when they saw one character who appeared to be holding an AK-47 rifle.“5 seconds into the trailer and you’ve already pissed me off,” one fan fumed on Twitter. “The guy has got a f***ing AK-47! IN A STAR WARS SHOW!...
