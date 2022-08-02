Disney+ Releases New Trailer For ‘Andor’ And Announces New Release Date

Disney has released a new trailer this week for its upcoming Star Wars Andor TV series a prequel to the excellent Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One released back in 2016. The first season of Andor will consist of 12 episodes and will premiere on Disney+ next month and will be available to watch from September 21, 2022, when the first three episodes will be released. The remaining episodes will be released weekly until November 23, 2022 and Disney has already confirmed a second season consisting of another 12 episodes is already in development bringing the story arc to a conclusion and lead into the storyline presented by Rogue One.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO