ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

What is an Acknowledgement of Country and how is it different to a Welcome to Country?

By Cally Jetta, Course examiner and lecturer; College for First Nations, University of Southern Queensland
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago

Pauline Hanson’s recent dramatic outburst and walkout from parliament as an Acknowledgement of Country was delivered has been condemned as racist and ignorant .

Social media sites reporting this incident have attracted a barrage of negative comments perpetuating misconceptions around Acknowledgement of Country and Welcome to Country. Many clearly do not understand what they are and see them as “special treatment”. Unfortunately, Hanson has been a source of this line of thinking around so-called “special treatment”, as seen in her 1996 maiden speech to parliament.

Such comments reveal an Australian society still burdened with an unfounded resentment and fear of Aboriginal rights and connection to Country.

So, what is an Acknowledgement of Country? How is it different to a Welcome to Country?

Read more: The courage to feel uncomfortable: what Australians need to learn to achieve real reconciliation

What is an Acknowledgement of Country?

An Acknowledgement of Country is often made at the start of an event to pay respect to First Nations peoples as the Traditional Owners and ongoing custodians of the land.

An Acknowledgement often highlights the unique position of First Nations people in the context of culture and history, and their intimate relationship with the land.

An Acknowledgement does not exclude anyone. Anyone can deliver one. It costs nothing to give or listen to. You lose nothing from a ten second acknowledgement of the Country, language, and people that existed in a place for tens of thousands of years.

An Acknowledgement does not impact on the rights and status of other Australian people.

Read more: 'Don't read the comments': misinformed and malicious comments stifle Indigenous voices

What is a Welcome to Country?

Acknowledgement of Country is different to a Welcome to Country. Crucially, only Traditional Owners can deliver a Welcome to Country.

Traditionally, First Nations people travelling to different Country had to seek permission to enter from the Traditional Owners. If granted, permission was given by way of a Welcome to Country.

Today, inviting an Elder to perform a Welcome is a way to recognise unceded Aboriginal sovereignty of ancestral lands. It’s also a way to honour ancient and continuing First Nations customs.

Wurundjeri Elder Joy Murphy Wandin has described Welcome to Country as practised by her people:

When there was a request to visit Country, the Werrigerri (a young man selected by the Elders of the community) would go on behalf of the community under the voice of the Elder, the Nurungeeta. There would be this negotiation and that could take a long time, it could take months. So that is the background of Welcome to Country. It is not a new thing. It is not because our land was dispossessed; it has nothing to do with that. It is all about respect for our culture and who we are. It is paying respect, especially to our ancestors.

Acknowledgements and Welcomes to Country weren’t invented to divide First Nations and non-Indigenous people.

Although both have been widely revived in recent years, they are traditional protocols . When Aboriginal peoples travel from their own home Country to that of another Aboriginal group, they too acknowledge the traditional custodians.

Similarly, it’s standard practice for a hosting First Nations group to perform a welcome to all visitors – Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike – as a way of being inclusive and welcoming.

In doing this, Aboriginal people are sharing their culture and social protocols and offering the opportunity to feel a deeper connection to the lands you walk upon and visit.

By learning traditional place names, you unlock important information about the character or features of that place.

Read more: Creating a constitutional Voice – the words that could change Australia

Restoring and maintaining connection to Country

Many Aboriginal people have been removed from Country, or can no longer access it through development, private ownership, farming and mining.

The Stolen Generations and mission era systematically worked to eradicate Aboriginal languages and cultural traditions. For many First Nations peoples, Acknowledgement of Country can help to restore some of this severed connection to Country and identity.

As Professor Mick Dodson explains :

For us, Country is a word for all the values, places, resources, stories, and cultural obligations associated with that area and its features. It describes the entirety of our ancestral domains. While they may all no longer necessarily be the titleholders to land, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians are still connected to the Country of their ancestors and most consider themselves the custodians or caretakers of their land.

For some Aboriginal people, Acknowledgement of Country is a constant reminder of the responsibilities of custodians to advocate for the protection of a fragile environment and its cultural heritage.

It reminds us all Aboriginal languages were the first languages spoken in this country. Many are are still spoken. Acknowledgement of Country brings us together and recognises the shared cultural history and landscape we have all inherited.

Joy Murphy Wandin, describes it as:

a very important way of giving Aboriginal people back their place in society, and an opportunity for us to say, “We are real, we are here, and today we welcome you to our land”. It’s paying respect, in a formal sense, and following the traditional custom in a symbolic way.

Understanding what Acknowledgement of Country and Welcome to Country are, and their history and origins can help us recognise the importance and power of continuing these practices.

It’s not about being divisive. It’s about continuing ancient connections to Country, history, and ancestors. It’s a reminder of the responsibility of custodians to the land and its creatures; to protect and look after them.

It’s about honouring and being respectful towards a custom and way of thought much older than the name or concept of “Australia” as a nation state, or any sitting of parliament.

Cally Jetta works for UniSQ. She is a co-founder of the Blackfulla Revolution social media site and current co-admin of 'Connecting with Country' Facebook page.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Indigenous senator says Australia is now 'saturated' by welcome to country ceremonies - after donning traditional headdress for maiden speech slamming 'handouts' thrown at Aboriginals

New Aboriginal senator Jacinta Price has slammed welcome to country ceremonies for being token gestures and 'throwaway lines' - and backed Pauline Hanson after her walkout from the Senate on Wednesday. The One Nation leader stormed out as Senate President Sue Lines acknowledged the Indigenous comunity at the opening of...
SENATE
TheConversationAU

What can history teach us to ensure a successful referendum for A First Nations Voice to parliament?

The Albanese government is moving ahead with plans to hold a first-term referendum on a First Nations Voice. The Prime Minister has attended the annual Garma Festival in northeast Arnhem Land, where the Voice was a key focus. The referendum will ask voters to enshrine in the Australian Constitution a First Nations body that would give non-binding advice to the federal parliament on laws and policies affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. In recent weeks there has been growing debate on whether Australians need to see the full detail of the proposed advisory body before voting on it. Megan Davis, one...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Earth’s distress is evident. To care for her, Australians need to adopt First Nations values

I’m very grateful for the handful of days I spent with a senior Yuin lore man. He taught many of us to live by three virtues: patience, tolerance and respect. Simple to say, but difficult to master and rare to see embodied. The lessons of patience and tolerance came hard to me, for I’m neither by nature. But I’m getting better, Unk, I promise, at least on good days when no one argues with me too much.
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pauline Hanson
Person
Mick Dodson
TheConversationAU

Creating a constitutional Voice – the words that could change Australia

Ideas are powerful, but when it comes to a constitutional amendment, they need to be put into words before they can be debated seriously. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has finally given us the first draft words for a constitutional amendment on an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament. They are as follows: There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to Parliament and the Executive Government on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples. The Parliament shall, subject to this...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

'It's kind of suffocating': queer young Australians speak about how they feel at school and what they think of politicians

You might think that in 2022 it would be utterly uncontroversial for a footy club to have rainbow colours on a jersey to celebrate diversity. Unfortunately, the Manly Sea Eagles’ episode this week shows that simply expressing support for LGBTQ+ Australians can engender painful opposition. As gay rugby 7s player Sharni Williams told The Sydney Morning Herald: “It’s a bit of a punch in the face”. This is just the latest example of how queer people’s identities and rights in Australian society continue to be topics of incredibly hurtful and harmful public debates. We know that queer young people experience disproportionate levels...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aboriginal Peoples#Mining Equipment#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Australians#First Nations#The Traditional Owners
AFP

Pope Francis denounces 'ideological colonization' on Canada visit

Pope Francis decried "ideological colonization" Wednesday and renewed his apology to Indigenous peoples for decades of abuse in a speech to Canada's top officials, who invited him to take further action leading to "real reconciliation." The pontiff's visit, she added, was "an important step towards further dialogue and actions that will lead to real reconciliation."
RELIGION
AFP

After the apology, the 'healing': Pope visits sacred lake in Canada

Pope Francis called for "healing" Tuesday as he joined a pilgrimage to a sacred lake in Canada, one day after making a landmark apology for the abuse of Indigenous children at Catholic-run schools. Tuesday marked the second day of what Francis has called a "penitential" journey, a major tour of Canada which he began Monday with the long-awaited apology to a gathering of Indigenous people in the community of Maskwacis, south of Edmonton.
RELIGION
TheConversationAU

'I am Country, and Country is me!' Indigenous ways of teaching could be beneficial for all children

The authors are cultural men who have undertaken learning on and through Country with Elders in NSW, Queensland, and the Northern Territory. This piece is the product of their own experience and understanding and is not intended to represent the views of all Indigenous people. As we acknowledge National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day, it’s important to recognise Indigenous Knowledge as vital to all children’s education. When old Aboriginal people, like Kakadu Man Bill Neidjie and our cultural grandfather Damu Paul Gordon, say “I am Country, Country is me”, they are not speaking metaphorically. Our people have known for tens...
EDUCATION
AFP

Pope calls Canada Indigenous abuse 'genocide', says must slow down

Pope Francis said Saturday the decades-long abuse of Indigenous schoolchildren across Canada amounted to "genocide" as he returned from a six-day trip with an acknowledgement that he needed to slow down his pace of travel -- or could even resign. - Stepping aside - Canada was the pope's 37th international trip since he was elected in 2013, but he admitted he would have to slow down his pace due to knee problems that saw him spent much of the visit in a wheelchair.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
TheConversationAU

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Independent senator and former Wallabies captain David Pocock on Pride jersey boycott

Newly-elected senator David Pocock has already made history by becoming the first independent to hold a senate seat for the ACT. On the progressive side of politics, Pocock is in a potentially powerful position, with the government needing the support of the Greens and just one crossbencher to pass legislation that is opposed by the Coalition. The issues that matter most to Pocock include “climate and integrity - people want Australia to move forward” – but also housing affordability and the rising cost of living. “Cost of living is a crisis level across Australia and here in the ACT...
SOCIETY
TheConversationAU

Politics with Michelle Grattan

The Albanese government has released the draft wording for enshrining an Indigenous Voice to parliament in the constitution. Anthony Albanese is making a referendum a priority but history tells us how hard these are to pass. Tom Calma, Chancellor of the University of Canberra, has been a leading participant in...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: the state of the economy, the Indigenous 'Voice' and whether the first parliamentary week saw better standards

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan discusses the week in politics with University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher. This week saw parliament meet for the first time since the election. Michelle and Caroline talk about Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ sombre report on the economy, and the early flurry of legislation. They also examine whether we saw the much hoped for better standards in the house. Finally, they canvass the Indigenous “Voice” to parliament, which Anthony Albanese will speak about this weekend at the Garma festival. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Explorers just uncovered Australia’s deepest cave. A hydrogeologist explains how they form

Cave explorers have traversed what’s now the deepest known cave in Australia. On Saturday a group of explorers discovered a 401-metre-deep cave, which they named Delta Variant, in Tasmania’s Niggly-Growling Swallet cave system within the Junee–Florentine karst area. Its depth just beat out its predecessor, the Niggly Cave, by about four metres. With a descent that lasted 14 hours and took many months to prepare for, Delta Variant is causing a stir among explorer communities. But it holds a different kind of fascination for researchers such as myself, who study the interaction between groundwater and rocks (including in the context...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Government set to legislate its 43% emissions reduction target after Greens announce support

The government is now assured it will secure its legislation to enshrine its 43% 2030 emissions reduction target, after Greens leader Adam Bandt pledged his party would support it in both houses. The government has the numbers on its own in the House of Representatives. In the Senate, it only needs one more vote, apart from the Greens. It expects the vote of ACT crossbencher David Pocock. The bill will be voted on in the lower house this week and will go to the Senate next month. Bandt’s announcement follows long negotiations with the government which, however, refused to budge on...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Precarious employment, hiring discrimination and a toxic workplace: what work looks like for Australian cinematographers

It has been a fantastic year for Australian cinematographers in Hollywood. Australian directors of photography represented two of the five nominees for best cinematography at the 2022 Oscars. Greig Fraser won the Oscar for his work as cinematographer on Dune. Ari Wegner became the second woman ever to be nominated for best cinematography in the 94-year history of the Oscars, for her work on Power of the Dog. Now, the work of Aussie director of photography Mandy Walker is being seen by audiences around the globe on Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis, grossing more than US$210 million (A$304 million)...
MOVIES
International Business Times

In Kenya's Sugar Country, Volunteers Keep Election Relations Sweet

The khaki-coloured road slicing through Kibigori town in Kenya's sugar-growing country is more than a county boundary, it is also a faultline dividing communities fielding rival presidential candidates in the Aug. 9 election. The town's split loyalties and history of unrest make it a potential flashpoint where armed police are...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy